Head for the M25 and take exit at junction 12 for M3 Basingstoke/Southampton.

From the M3 take the A33 into Southampton. Continue on the A33 until you reach the junction with the A3024 Northam Road and turn left here towards Northam. Then turn right onto the B3038 (Britannia Road) for the stadium.

Parking

There is limited parking available at the stadium for away fans and there are parking restrictions in force in and around the local area. The city centre car parks are a 15-20 minute walk to the stadium, while the Ocean Village marina has parking within a 10-minute walk to the ground.