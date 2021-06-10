Stamford Bridge - Chelsea

Leave the M25 at Junction 15 and take the M4 towards London, which becomes the A4 up to Hammersmith. Carry on over the Hammersmith flyover and after a further one and half miles, take the turning to Earls Court.

Continue past Earls Court station and down the one way system until you reach the junction with Fulham Road.

At this junction, turn right at the traffic lights and after about half a mile, you will see the ground on your right.

Parking:

Parking is difficult close to the ground. A number of local resident schemes are in operation around the stadium, so you may end up having to park some way from Stamford Bridge itself.