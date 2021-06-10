Skip navigation
Key details

Stamford Bridge - Chelsea

Capacity: 41,623

Address: Fulham Road, London, SW6 1HS

Contact: 0371 811 1955 / click here for email

Website: www.chelseafc.com/en

Nearest station: Fulham Broadway (tube - District line)

Visitor stand: Shed End lower tier, nearest the East stand

Getting there
By car

Leave the M25 at Junction 15 and take the M4 towards London, which becomes the A4 up to Hammersmith. Carry on over the Hammersmith flyover and after a further one and half miles, take the turning to Earls Court.

Continue past Earls Court station and down the one way system until you reach the junction with Fulham Road.

At this junction, turn right at the traffic lights and after about half a mile, you will see the ground on your right.

Parking:

Parking is difficult close to the ground. A number of local resident schemes are in operation around the stadium, so you may end up having to park some way from Stamford Bridge itself.

By train

West Brompton and Imperial Wharf stations on the London Overground are approximately a 15 to 20-minute walk away.

By tube

The nearest tube station is Fulham Broadway on the District line. Take a train to Earls Court and change for Wimbledon-bound trains.

London's only pub with a Michelin star - the Harwood Arms - is just off the North End Road.

