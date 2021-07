Leave the M6 at Junction 19 and follow the A556 towards Stockport. Then join the M56 going towards Stockport. Continue onto the M60, passing Stockport and heading on towards Ashton-under-Lyne.

Leave the M60 at Junction 23 and take the A635 towards Manchester. Branch off onto the A662 (Ashton New Road) towards Droylsden and Manchester. Stay on the A662 for around three miles and you will reach the Stadium on your right.