Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Spurs

The stadium is served by four hub train stations:

White Hart Lane (London Overground): five-minute walk to the stadium

Seven Sisters (Victoria line and London Overground): 30-minute walk to the stadium

Tottenham Hale (Victoria line and Abellio Greater Anglia services): 25-minute walk to the stadium

Northumberland Park (Abellio Greater Anglia services): 10-minute walk to the stadium

Please note:

The Victoria line is especially busy on matchdays, particularly for weeknight matches before the game when fans will be travelling at the same time as commuters.

To manage congestion and safety, before mid-week games it may occasionally be necessary for Victoria line trains not to stop at Seven Sisters.

Your journey may be less crowded if you can avoid the Victoria line. Travel as early as possible before kick-off and try to avoid peak times if you can.

There will be managed queues at Seven Sisters and Tottenham Hale for station entry after matches and you may have to wait longer than previously to gain access to the stations.

Fans are strongly discouraged from using Silver Street station and Bruce Grove station. At Bruce Grove you will find it extremely difficult to board a train immediately after a match if you are travelling southbound.