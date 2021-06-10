Turf Moor - Burnley

Take the M1 and keep left at Junction 18, following the road onto the M6. The M6 then merges with the M42. Continue to follow signs for the M6 Toll. Leave the M6 at Junction 29 and go onto the M65. Leave the M65 at Junction 10 and follow signs for Towneley Hall. This road eventually goes past the ground.

Parking:

There are 200 parking spaces available at the Hollywood Park Cinema on Manchester Road, which has a Pay and Display car park. It costs £1 for six hours, or £2 for all day.

It is only a 15 minute walk to Turf Moor and is handily placed for easily getting back onto the motorway after the game (on exiting the car park, turn right in front of Burnley Manchester Road station and then first exit at the roundabout to head towards the M65).

The address of the car park is Hollywood Park, Manchester Road, Burnley, BB11 2EG. The entrance to the car park is located immediately next to the Hollywood Star pub.

There is a car park at the cricket ground by Turf Moor and a private car park available on Doris Street, off Belverdere Road (BB11 3DL), which is around 400 yards from the stadium. Otherwise, limited street parking is available.