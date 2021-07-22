We are Crystal Palace Football Club, a Premier League Football Club with more than a century of proud history. Spread across three different sites – our London office, Selhurst Park stadium and our Training Ground/Academy, we offer the best atmosphere and culture for our fans and our employees.

We strive for excellence in the workplace with a philosophy of high standards, professionalism and a strong work ethic from our employees. We are constantly trying to grow, diversify and build with not only our team on the pitch, but also our team in the offices and on the ground.

With plans for significant growth in the future, we are excited at the prospect of bringing new and dynamic members into our CPFC family.