Location: Within three miles (15 minutes), easy access to Academy Training Ground, BR3 1RJ
Remuneration: £25 per player/per night
Closing date: Ongoing
Job description
Crystal Palace Football Club are currently seeking host family providers to support our Academy players who will be required to live away from home to fulfil their education and football training at our club.
This provision supports our young people’s holistic experience and will enable them to reach their full potential.
The host family provider will help fulfil the club’s duty of care with regard to our young people by ensuring homely accommodation is provided throughout the season to our young people who require it. Our placements vary from one-night stays to five-seven nights per week and we are looking for host families who can offer either of these placement types to our young people aged between 15–21-years-old.
Requirements and responsibilities
- Provide a homely and friendly environment for our young people.
- Support our young people by teaching them basic independent living and self-care skills such as washing, cooking and cleaning up after themselves. Provide meals in line with nutritional guidance from the Academy. Accommodation has access to public and local amenities with good transport links to the Academy training ground.
- Report any welfare concerns to the Academy Safeguarding and Welfare team should they occur.
- Include our young people in family life as much as they feel comfortable with.
- The club will regularly inspect and visit the placement during the season.
- The club will provide further guidance to host families, young people and their parents explaining what would be expected of them.
Crystal Palace Football Club is committed to safeguarding and ensuring the welfare and protection of children and young people and expects host families to share this commitment. As such, the post holder will be subject to an Enhanced Disclosure & Barring Service (DBS) check and risk assessments prior to a placement commencing.
Any other person who resides in the household or has regular contact will also legally be required to complete an enhanced DBS. Host Families will be required to attend safeguarding training and workshops (if necessary) arranged by the Academy.
Essential requirements and skills:
- Provide the young person with a suitable and safe environment.
- Provide the young person with their own double size bedroom.
- Excellent communication and listening skills and ability to build trusted working relationships.
- Able to cope with the young person’s flexible schedule throughout the football season.
Desirable knowledge, experience and skills:
- Experience and knowledge of working with young people.
- An understanding of the emotional impact and well-being challenges that academy/ professional life may bring.
- Child-focused approach.
- Ability to promote and demonstrate anti-discriminatory practice.
- Capacity to accommodate more than one player.
As part of the recruitment process the club would need to conduct a number of home visits to determine the suitability and ensure the home meets the requirements for hosting young players within the Academy.
If you feel you are able to support some of our young players please send an email to host.familyenquiries@cpfc.co.uk to express your interest.