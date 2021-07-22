Skip navigation
We are Crystal Palace Football Club, a Premier League Football Club with more than a century of proud history. Spread across three different sites – our London office, Selhurst Park stadium and our Training Ground/Academy, we offer the best atmosphere and culture for our fans and our employees.

We strive for excellence in the workplace with a philosophy of high standards, professionalism and a strong work ethic from our employees. We are constantly trying to grow, diversify and build with not only our team on the pitch, but also our team in the offices and on the ground.

With plans for significant growth in the future, we are excited at the prospect of bringing new and dynamic members into our CPFC family.

Matchday Retails Catering Operator and Bartender

Job location: Selhurst Park stadium

Contract type: Zero hours/matchday

Salary/ROP: £10.85/hr

Closing date: Ongoing

If you have experience in the concessions or catering business or a passion for customer service – we want to hear from you!

You will be engaging, enthusiastic and have a thirst to learn and grow. You want to be a part of the buzz and excitement of a match day by being the face of our company and providing the best service to the customers of our many bars and kiosks.

Our matchdays are typically on Saturdays with some weekday evening and Sunday matches. The typical shift day is six-eight hours, depending on the game.

You will be responsible for...

  • Taking initiative and participate in set up of kiosk, inventory and supplies
  • Welcoming guests to the concession stand/bar
  • Taking order for food and beverages
  • Processing payment and tender change, along with ensuring that all received cash is well accounted for and stored in a safe area
  • Performing clean-up duties after each shift and ensuring that the concession stand is sanitised and tidied up for the next attendant

You will have…

  • A can-do attitude and be prepared to help the team
  • Immaculate grooming standards and overall appearance
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and be polite and courteous

You are…

  • Engaging and easy to talk to
  • Always looking for ways to improve
  • Mature and able to handle situations calmly and insightfully
  • Can work in high pressure situations

What you’ll get in return…

  • Competitive salary – London Living Wage
  • High level of responsibility from day one!
  • Social events such as end of season barbeque and holiday party

You must adhere to all CPFC Safeguarding and Equality policies and additionally please be aware that you may be subject to CPFC security checks.

To apply, please send your CV to staffing@cpfc.co.uk with the subject of what role you are applying for.

Matchday Steward and SIA Steward

Job location: Selhurst Park stadium

Contract type: Zero hours/matchday

Salary/ROP: £10.85-£12 depending on experience

Closing date: Ongoing

If you have experience in or are passionate about customer service we want to hear from you!

You will be well presented, engaging and committed to meeting and safeguarding all guests of our stadium. You are approachable, hardworking and enjoy helping others with a smile. You want to be a part of the buzz and excitement of a matchday by being the face of our company and providing the best service to the customers visiting Selhurst Park stadium.

Our matchdays are typically on Saturdays with some weekday evening and Sunday matches and the typical shift day is five to five-and-a-half hours, depending on the game.

You will be responsible for...

  • The safe access and comfort of spectators visiting the stadium
  • Identifying and reporting any incident, occurrence or hazard among spectators and report to as supervisor
  • Ensure that CPFC standards are upheld by being the first line of contact with guests and provide a welcoming environment to provide the best experience and visit at Selhurst Park stadium

You will have…

  • A can-do attitude and be prepared to help the team
  • Immaculate grooming standards and overall appearance
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and be polite and courteous
  • An NVQ2 in Spectator Safety (or are registered to start the course)

You are…

  • Engaging and easy to talk to
  • Always look for ways to improve
  • Mature and able to handle situations calmly and insightfully

What you’ll get in return…

  • Competitive salary – London Living Wage
  • High level of responsibility from day one!
  • Social events such as end of season barbeque and holiday party

You must adhere to all CPFC Safeguarding and Equality policies and additionally please be aware that you may be subject to CPFC security checks.

To apply, please send your CV to staffing@cpfc.co.uk with the subject of what role you are applying for.

Matchday Retail Catering Chef

Job location: Selhurst Park stadium

Contract type: Zero Hours/matchday

Salary/ROP: £13.00/hr

Closing date: Ongoing

If you have experience in preparing and cooking hot food or as a grill chef with a passion for customer service – we want to hear from you!

You will be engaging, enthusiastic and have a thirst to learn and grow. You want to be a part of the buzz and excitement of a matchday by being the face of our company and providing the best service to the customers of our many bars and kiosks.

Our matchdays are typically on Saturdays with some weekday evening and Sunday matches and the typical shift day is six hours, depending on the game.

You will be responsible for:

  • Understanding all menus, product offerings, packaging and pricing
  • Preparing and cooking all of the hot food for a unit on matchday and meeting peak periods with appropriate food levels
  • Ensuring all products are accounted for, prepared and distributed according to cook off numbers and instructions from your manager
  • Restocking and ensuring the food prep area is clean at the end of your shift
  • Ensuring all unit kitchen equipment (electrical or otherwise) is cleaned down and properly maintained at the end of every shift
  • Adhering and keeping up to date records for food and health and safety standards such as food temperature control levels as well as follow all company safety and security policies and procedures

You will have…

  • Basic food hygiene qualification and strong knowledge of proper food handing procedures
  • Experience grilling or cooking food in mass quantities, particularly in a busy or similar environment
  • A can-do attitude and be prepared to help the rest of the team out with a positive attitude
  • Immaculate grooming standards and overall appearance

You are…

  • Always looking for ways to improve
  • Can work in high pressure situations

What you’ll get in return…

  • Competitive salary – London Living Wage
  • High level of responsibility from day one!
  • Social events such as end of season barbeque and holiday party

You must adhere to all CPFC Safeguarding and Equality policies and additionally please be aware that you may be subject to CPFC security checks.

To apply, please send your CV to staffing@cpfc.co.uk with the subject of what role you are applying to.

Academy Host Family Provider

Location: Within three miles (15 minutes), easy access to Academy Training Ground, BR3 1RJ

Remuneration: £25 per player/per night

Closing date: Ongoing

Job description

Crystal Palace Football Club are currently seeking host family providers to support our Academy players who will be required to live away from home to fulfil their education and football training at our club.

This provision supports our young people’s holistic experience and will enable them to reach their full potential.

The host family provider will help fulfil the club’s duty of care with regard to our young people by ensuring homely accommodation is provided throughout the season to our young people who require it. Our placements vary from one-night stays to five-seven nights per week and we are looking for host families who can offer either of these placement types to our young people aged between 15–21-years-old.

Requirements and responsibilities

  • Provide a homely and friendly environment for our young people.
  • Support our young people by teaching them basic independent living and self-care skills such as washing, cooking and cleaning up after themselves. Provide meals in line with nutritional guidance from the Academy. Accommodation has access to public and local amenities with good transport links to the Academy training ground.
  • Report any welfare concerns to the Academy Safeguarding and Welfare team should they occur.
  • Include our young people in family life as much as they feel comfortable with.
  • The club will regularly inspect and visit the placement during the season.
  • The club will provide further guidance to host families, young people and their parents explaining what would be expected of them.

Crystal Palace Football Club is committed to safeguarding and ensuring the welfare and protection of children and young people and expects host families to share this commitment. As such, the post holder will be subject to an Enhanced Disclosure & Barring Service (DBS) check and risk assessments prior to a placement commencing.

Any other person who resides in the household or has regular contact will also legally be required to complete an enhanced DBS. Host Families will be required to attend safeguarding training and workshops (if necessary) arranged by the Academy.

Essential requirements and skills:

  • Provide the young person with a suitable and safe environment.
  • Provide the young person with their own double size bedroom.
  • Excellent communication and listening skills and ability to build trusted working relationships.
  • Able to cope with the young person’s flexible schedule throughout the football season.

Desirable knowledge, experience and skills:

  • Experience and knowledge of working with young people.
  • An understanding of the emotional impact and well-being challenges that academy/ professional life may bring.
  • Child-focused approach.
  • Ability to promote and demonstrate anti-discriminatory practice.
  • Capacity to accommodate more than one player.

As part of the recruitment process the club would need to conduct a number of home visits to determine the suitability and ensure the home meets the requirements for hosting young players within the Academy.

If you feel you are able to support some of our young players please send an email to host.familyenquiries@cpfc.co.uk to express your interest.

CPFC Women’s Media Assistant

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an individual to support with the running of the CPFC Women’s team social media accounts and digital presence on a part-time basis. This opportunity is perfectly suited to someone who lives and breathes social media, has a passion for Women’s football, and wants to break into the football media industry…

Closing date: Wednesday, 28th July.

Key responsibilities

  • Running the cpfc_w social media accounts on matchdays (home and away) – keeping fans up to date with all the key information (team announcements, goals/chances, using photos / video to supplement the coverage); for the avoidance of doubt, we require this person to attend the vast majority of matches – typically Sunday afternoons (home matches are played in Bromley)
  • Supporting the Women’s General Manager in writing news stories / announcements / press releases about major team news (new players, fixture adjustments, new sponsorship deals etc) on an ad hoc & flexible basis during the working week
  • Posting on social media accounts every day – on a flexible basis – to ensure the accounts are regularly updated

Essentials skills

  • Experience running social media accounts, and a good understanding of what makes excellent social media content
  • High knowledge of football
  • Excellent written communication skills
  • The ability to edit Photoshop templated graphics (team sheets, quote graphics etc)
  • Proactive, can-do attitude
  • Fantastic interpersonal skills – in order to build relationships with players and staff

Desirable skills

  • Ability to create / edit graphics
  • Ability to create / edit video

Remuneration

We will pay London Living Wage of £10.85 per hour to the successful candidate, with a guide of approximately 20 hours per week (flexible) during the season, which will include approximately 6-8 hours every matchday (Sundays).

Application

Please apply with a one-page CV, a one-page cover letter – clearly detailing social media experience - to recruitment@cpfc.co.uk with the subject of what role you are applying for.

Please ensure you can work the vast majority of matchdays (majority of Sundays from end-August until April).

You must adhere to all CPFC Safeguarding and Equality policies and additionally please be aware that you may be subject to CPFC security checks.

Crystal Palace Football Club is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all such sections of the community.