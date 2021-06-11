Skip navigation
Key details

Vicarage Road - Watford

Capacity: 21,577

Address: Vicarage Rd, Watford, WD18 0ER

Contact: 01923 496000 / yourvoice@watfordfc.com

Website: www.watfordfc.com

Nearest station: Watford High Street

Visitor stand: Vicarage Road Stand, nearest the Sir Elton John Stand

Getting there
By car

From the south or west, join the M25 and exit at Junction 19. At the end of the link road, take the third exit onto A411 (Hempstead Road) Once on Hempstead Road, follow the directions detailed above.

From central London, join the M1 and exit at Junction 5. Take the second exit onto the A4008. Cross the first roundabout, then take the second exit at the next towards the town centre.

At the traffic lights, turn left onto the inner ring road at the T-junction and filter across to the right-hand lane. Follow the Ring Road until you see the entrance to the Church car park on your right hand side

By train/tube

The nearest station is Watford High Street, a 10-minute walk away from the ground. Watford Junction train station is about a 20-minute walk. Watford also has its own London Underground tube station, which is on the Metropolitan Line and is situated just under one mile from Vicarage Road.

A little further away, the Rising Sun in Berkhamsted has a great reputation for quality ales.

