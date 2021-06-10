Villa Park - Aston Villa

Villa Park's postcode is B6 6HE. In general you will find Aston Villa as a Point of Interest (POI) in most satellite navigation units.

When parking at the stadium on a non-matchday, you should access Villa Park via the Witton Road entrance, and should therefore use B6 6QE as the postcode.

On matchdays you must not use the stadium or postcode as your destination, unless you have access to stadium car parks (permit only).

You should plan your journey in advance according to which direction you are travelling from and identify the official car park you intend to use.

Allow plenty of time to park and walk to the stadium - the earlier the better.

The further away you park, the easier your journey home after the match will be.