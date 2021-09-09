Thanks for attempting to download your digital Season Ticket.

As the Palace v Spurs match nears, we have temporarily disabled Mobile Season Ticket downloads.

As a result, we will be sending all supporters that have not downloaded their Season Ticket an e-ticket for the match, today (Friday).

You do not need to do anything to receive this e-ticket - it will be emailed to you by 5pm today.

An e-ticket can either be opened on your smartphone to allow you to scan the barcode included on the ticket at the turnstile reader or alternatively, you can print your ticket ahead of your visit to Selhurst Park.

You will be able to download your Season Ticket for the full season next week. We look forward to seeing you at Selhurst Park.