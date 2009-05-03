Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United

0 0
Crystal Palace0
Sheffield United0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Wolverhampton Wanderers
46
27
9
10
80
52
+28
90
2
Birmingham City
46
23
14
9
54
37
+17
83
3
Sheffield United
46
22
14
10
64
39
+25
80
4
Reading
46
21
14
11
72
40
+32
77
5
Burnley
46
21
13
12
72
60
+12
76
6
Preston North End
46
21
11
14
66
54
+12
74
7
Cardiff City
46
19
17
10
65
53
+12
74
8
Swansea City
46
16
20
10
63
50
+13
68
9
Ipswich Town
46
17
15
14
62
53
+9
66
10
Bristol City
46
15
16
15
54
54
0
61
11
Queens Park Rangers
46
15
16
15
42
44
-2
61
12
Sheffield Wednesday
46
16
13
17
51
58
-7
61
13
Watford
46
16
10
20
68
72
-4
58
14
Doncaster Rovers
46
17
7
22
42
53
-11
58
15
Crystal Palace
46
15
12
19
52
55
-3
56
16
Blackpool
46
13
17
16
47
58
-11
56
17
Coventry City
46
13
15
18
47
58
-11
54
18
Derby County
46
14
12
20
55
67
-12
54
19
Nottingham Forest
46
13
14
19
50
65
-15
53
20
Barnsley
46
13
13
20
45
58
-13
52
21
Plymouth Argyle
46
13
12
21
44
57
-13
51
22
Norwich City
46
12
10
24
57
70
-13
46
23
Southampton
46
10
15
21
46
69
-23
45
24
Charlton Athletic
46
8
15
23
52
74
-22
39
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
1-2
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
1-2
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Wolverhampton Wanderers
46
27
9
10
80
52
+28
90
2
Birmingham City
46
23
14
9
54
37
+17
83
3
Sheffield United
46
22
14
10
64
39
+25
80
4
Reading
46
21
14
11
72
40
+32
77
5
Burnley
46
21
13
12
72
60
+12
76
6
Preston North End
46
21
11
14
66
54
+12
74
7
Cardiff City
46
19
17
10
65
53
+12
74
8
Swansea City
46
16
20
10
63
50
+13
68
9
Ipswich Town
46
17
15
14
62
53
+9
66
10
Bristol City
46
15
16
15
54
54
0
61
11
Queens Park Rangers
46
15
16
15
42
44
-2
61
12
Sheffield Wednesday
46
16
13
17
51
58
-7
61
13
Watford
46
16
10
20
68
72
-4
58
14
Doncaster Rovers
46
17
7
22
42
53
-11
58
15
Crystal Palace
46
15
12
19
52
55
-3
56
16
Blackpool
46
13
17
16
47
58
-11
56
17
Coventry City
46
13
15
18
47
58
-11
54
18
Derby County
46
14
12
20
55
67
-12
54
19
Nottingham Forest
46
13
14
19
50
65
-15
53
20
Barnsley
46
13
13
20
45
58
-13
52
21
Plymouth Argyle
46
13
12
21
44
57
-13
51
22
Norwich City
46
12
10
24
57
70
-13
46
23
Southampton
46
10
15
21
46
69
-23
45
24
Charlton Athletic
46
8
15
23
52
74
-22
39