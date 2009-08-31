1 1
Peterborough United1
Crystal Palace1
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Newcastle United
46
30
12
4
90
35
+55
102
2
West Bromwich Albion
46
26
13
7
89
48
+41
91
3
Nottingham Forest
46
22
13
11
65
40
+25
79
4
Cardiff City
46
22
10
14
73
54
+19
76
5
Leicester City
46
21
13
12
61
45
+16
76
6
Blackpool
46
19
13
14
74
58
+16
70
7
Swansea City
46
17
18
11
40
37
+3
69
8
Sheffield United
46
17
14
15
62
55
+7
65
9
Reading
46
17
12
17
68
63
+5
63
10
Bristol City
46
15
18
13
56
65
-9
63
11
Middlesbrough
46
16
14
16
58
50
+8
62
12
Doncaster Rovers
46
15
15
16
59
58
+1
60
13
Queens Park Rangers
46
14
15
17
58
65
-7
57
14
Derby County
46
15
11
20
53
63
-10
56
15
Ipswich Town
46
12
20
14
50
61
-11
56
16
Watford
46
14
12
20
61
68
-7
54
17
Preston North End
46
13
15
18
58
73
-15
54
18
Barnsley
46
14
12
20
53
69
-16
54
19
Coventry City
46
13
15
18
47
64
-17
54
20
Scunthorpe United
46
14
10
22
62
84
-22
52
21
Crystal Palace
46
14
17
15
50
53
-3
49
22
Sheffield Wednesday
46
11
14
21
49
69
-20
47
23
Plymouth Argyle
46
11
8
27
43
68
-25
41
24
Peterborough United
46
8
10
28
46
80
-34
34
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
1-0
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
1-0
