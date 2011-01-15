3 0
Swansea City3
Crystal Palace0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Queens Park Rangers
46
24
16
6
71
32
+39
88
2
Norwich City
46
23
15
8
83
58
+25
84
3
Swansea City
46
24
8
14
69
42
+27
80
4
Cardiff City
46
23
11
12
76
54
+22
80
5
Reading
46
20
17
9
77
51
+26
77
6
Nottingham Forest
46
20
15
11
69
50
+19
75
7
Leeds United
46
19
15
12
81
70
+11
72
8
Burnley
46
18
14
14
65
61
+4
68
9
Millwall
46
18
13
15
62
48
+14
67
10
Leicester City
46
19
10
17
76
71
+5
67
11
Hull City
46
16
17
13
52
51
+1
65
12
Middlesbrough
46
17
11
18
68
68
0
62
13
Ipswich Town
46
18
8
20
62
68
-6
62
14
Watford
46
16
13
17
77
71
+6
61
15
Bristol City
46
17
9
20
62
65
-3
60
16
Portsmouth
46
15
13
18
53
60
-7
58
17
Barnsley
46
14
14
18
55
66
-11
56
18
Coventry City
46
14
13
19
54
58
-4
55
19
Derby County
46
13
10
23
58
71
-13
49
20
Crystal Palace
46
12
12
22
44
69
-25
48
21
Doncaster Rovers
46
11
15
20
55
81
-26
48
22
Preston North End
46
10
12
24
54
79
-25
42
23
Sheffield United
46
11
9
26
44
79
-35
42
24
Scunthorpe United
46
12
6
28
43
87
-44
42
