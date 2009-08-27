Skip navigation
vs

0 2

0
2
Wright-Phillips50'
Tévez71'

League CupSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Match Blog

87'

Substitution

team logo
Carlos
Tévez(32)
off
Nigel
de Jong(34)
on
80'

Substitution

team logo
Victor
Moses(11)
off
Nick
Carle(10)
on
73'

Substitution

team logo
Robinho(10)
off
Craig
Bellamy(39)
on
72'

Substitution

team logo
Darren
Ambrose(7)
off
(29)
on
72'

Substitution

team logo
(16)
off
Sean
Scannell(14)
on
71'

Goal

team logo
Goal!
team logo
Carlos
Tévez(32)
50'

Goal

team logo
Goal!
team logo
Shaun
Wright-Phillips(8)
10'

Yellow Card

Richards(2)

Starting lineup

1
Julian Speroni
GK
3
Clint Hill
DF
5
Paddy McCarthy
DF
2
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
6
José Fonte
DF
33
Alassane N'Diaye
MF
11
Victor Moses
MF
substitution icon80'
4
Shaun Derry
MF
7
Darren Ambrose
MF
substitution icon72'
8
Neil Danns
MF
16
S
substitution icon72'

Substitutes

10
Nick Carle
substitution icon80'
12
Darryl Flahavan
14
Sean Scannell
substitution icon72'
17
Matt Lawrence
19
Alan Lee
20
Danny Butterfield
29
substitution icon72'

Starting lineup

1
Shay Given
GK
28
Kolo Touré
DF
2
Micah Richards
DF
10'
3
Wayne Bridge
DF
19
Joleon Lescott
DF
8
Shaun Wright-Phillips
MF
50'
18
Gareth Barry
MF
7
Stephen Ireland
MF
25
Emmanuel Adebayor
S
32
Carlos Tévez
S
71'
substitution icon87'
10
Robinho
S
substitution icon73'

Substitutes

4
Nedum Onuoha
5
Pablo Zabaleta
12
Stuart Taylor
17
Martin Petrov
34
Nigel de Jong
substitution icon87'
39
Craig Bellamy
substitution icon73'
40
Vladimir Weiss

Team stats

Possession
37%
63%
Shots on target
8
7
Shots off target
7
6
Corners
4
10
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
10
Offsides
0
0
5-1
2-1
2-0

