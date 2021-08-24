Vieira: Change in mentality needed to score
Watford 1 Palace 0
Watford1
Fletcher86'
Palace0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Rose(3)
Danny Rose (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Imran Louza (Watford) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.
89'
free kick won
Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
Watford Goal
Goal!
Ashley
Fletcher(17)
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
84'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)off
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)on
78'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
76'
Substitution
Ken
Sema(12)off
Tom
Cleverley(8)on
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
72'
free kick won
Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
71'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
free kick won
Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
66'
free kick won
Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63'
Substitution
Conor
Gallagher(23)off
James
McArthur(18)on
63'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Christian
Benteke(20)on
62'
Substitution
Jeremy
Ngakia(2)off
Kiko Femenía(21)on
61'
Yellow Card
Sierralta(31)
Francisco Sierralta (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Imran Louza with a cross following a set piece situation.
59'
free kick won
Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ken Sema.
54'
Yellow Card
Gallagher(23)
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis following a fast break.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Francisco Sierralta following a corner.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Francisco Sierralta (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Imran Louza with a cross following a corner.
52'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by James Tomkins.
51'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jack Butland.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. William Troost-Ekong (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Peter Etebo with a cross.
50'
free kick won
Imran Louza (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
free kick won
Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jeremy Ngakia.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
46'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'
Substitution
Joshua
King(7)off
Emmanuel
Dennis(25)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
free kick won
Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
44'
free kick won
Ashley Fletcher (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
Yellow Card
Cucho Hernández(29)
Cucho Hernández (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Foster.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
35'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
30'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jeremy Ngakia.
28'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Imran Louza (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
19'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
16'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
14'
free kick won
Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Ward.
13'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Cucho Hernández (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
6'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Ashley Fletcher (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Team stats
Possession
33%
67%
Shots on target
2
4
Shots off target
7
3
Corners
2
9
Passes completed
221
509
Free kicks
13
16
Offsides
0
2
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
105116
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
14
Wilfried Zaha
Crosses
8
Conor Gallagher
Touches
122
Marc Guéhi
Tackles
4
Jordan Ayew
SWA
4-1
PLY
OLD
0-0
ACC
NOR
6-0
BOU
WIG
0-0
BOL
STO
2-0
DON
STE
2-2
WYC
SHR
0-2
ROCH
SHU
2-1
DER
QPR
2-0
OXF
NOR
0-1
AFC
MOR
2-4
PNE
MIL
3-1
CAM
LEE
3-0
CRE
HUD
1-2
EVE
GIL
1-1
CHEL
CAR
0-2
BHA
BRE
3-1
FOR
BLA
2-3
SUN
BIR
0-2
FUL
BAR
0-6
AVL
FOR
0-4
WOL
