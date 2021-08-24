Skip navigation
Watford vs Crystal Palace

Watford 1 Palace 0

Watford1
Fletcher86'
Palace0
Tue 24 Aug 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

League CupVicarage Road

Full-Time
Carabao Cup highlights: Watford 1-0 Crystal Palace

Highlights

Palace TV

Highlights

Carabao Cup highlights: Watford 1-0 Crystal Palace

09:35

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+4'

Yellow Card

Rose(3)
Danny Rose (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
90'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. Imran Louza (Watford) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.
89'

free kick won

Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'

Watford Goal

Watford
Goal!
Watford
Ashley
Fletcher(17)
Ashley Fletcher
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross.
85'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
84'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James Tomkins
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
on
78'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
76'

Substitution

Watford
Ken Sema
Ken
Sema(12)
off
Tom Cleverley
Tom
Cleverley(8)
on
75'

miss

Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
75'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.
74'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
72'

free kick won

Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
71'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'

free kick won

Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
66'

free kick won

Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Conor Gallagher
Conor
Gallagher(23)
off
James McArthur
James
McArthur(18)
on
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
62'

Substitution

Watford
Jeremy Ngakia
Jeremy
Ngakia(2)
off
Kiko Femenía
Kiko Femenía(21)
on
61'

Yellow Card

Sierralta(31)
Francisco Sierralta (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'

miss

Attempt missed. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Imran Louza with a cross following a set piece situation.
59'

free kick won

Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ken Sema.
54'

Yellow Card

Gallagher(23)
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis following a fast break.
53'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.
53'

miss

Attempt missed. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Francisco Sierralta following a corner.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Francisco Sierralta (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Imran Louza with a cross following a corner.
52'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by James Tomkins.
51'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jack Butland.
51'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. William Troost-Ekong (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Peter Etebo with a cross.
50'

free kick won

Imran Louza (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'

free kick won

Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
48'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jeremy Ngakia.
47'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
47'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
46'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'

Substitution

Watford
Joshua
King(7)
off
Emmanuel
Dennis(25)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'

free kick won

Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
44'

free kick won

Ashley Fletcher (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

Yellow Card

Cucho Hernández(29)
Cucho Hernández (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
37'

miss

Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner.
36'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
36'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
36'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Foster.
36'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
35'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
30'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jeremy Ngakia.
28'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
26'

miss

Attempt missed. Imran Louza (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
19'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
17'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
16'

free kick won

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
14'

free kick won

Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Ward.
13'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

free kick won

Cucho Hernández (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

free kick won

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
6'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

free kick won

Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'

free kick won

Ashley Fletcher (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

