Crystal Palace vs Fulham

1 4

Crystal Palace1
7'
Fulham4
19' 45' 50' 55'
Mon 21 Oct 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Manchester City
38
27
5
6
102
37
+65
86
2
Liverpool
38
26
6
6
101
50
+51
84
3
Chelsea
38
25
7
6
71
27
+44
82
4
Arsenal
38
24
7
7
68
41
+27
79
5
Everton
38
21
9
8
61
39
+22
72
6
Tottenham Hotspur
38
21
6
11
55
51
+4
69
7
Manchester United
38
19
7
12
64
43
+21
64
8
Southampton
38
15
11
12
54
46
+8
56
9
Stoke City
38
13
11
14
45
52
-7
50
10
Newcastle United
38
15
4
19
43
59
-16
49
11
Crystal Palace
38
13
6
19
33
48
-15
45
12
Swansea City
38
11
9
18
54
54
0
42
13
West Ham United
38
11
7
20
40
51
-11
40
14
Sunderland
38
10
8
20
41
60
-19
38
15
Aston Villa
38
10
8
20
39
61
-22
38
16
Hull City
38
10
7
21
38
53
-15
37
17
West Bromwich Albion
38
7
15
16
43
59
-16
36
18
Norwich City
38
8
9
21
28
62
-34
33
19
Fulham
38
9
5
24
40
85
-45
32
20
Cardiff City
38
7
9
22
32
74
-42
30

Match Blog

90'

Substitution

Fulham
(9)
off
(20)
on
81'

Yellow Card

77'

Substitution

Fulham
(39)
off
(16)
on
69'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
(16)
off
(9)
on
56'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jason
Puncheon(13)
off
(29)
on
55'

Fulham Goal

Fulham
Goal!
Fulham
(4)
50'

Fulham Goal

Fulham
Goal!
Fulham
(9)
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
(6)
off
(14)
on
45'

Substitution

Fulham
(5)
off
(35)
on
45'

Fulham Goal

Fulham
Goal!
Fulham
(7)
19'

Fulham Goal

Fulham
Goal!
Fulham
(8)
7'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
(3)

Starting lineup

1
Julian Speroni
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
3
DF
7'
21
DF
27
Damien Delaney
DF
12
MF
15
MF
6
MF
substitution icon45'
13
Jason Puncheon
S
substitution icon56'
16
S
substitution icon69'
7
S

Substitutes

8
9
substitution icon69'
14
substitution icon45'
19
28
29
substitution icon56'
34

Starting lineup

1
GK
15
DF
81'
5
DF
substitution icon45'
27
DF
4
DF
55'
8
MF
19'
7
MF
45'
28
Scott Parker
MF
10
MF
9
S
50'
substitution icon90'
39
S
substitution icon77'

Substitutes

13
14
16
substitution icon77'
20
substitution icon90'
22
23
35
substitution icon45'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Fulham
Possession
46%
54%
Shots on target
4
6
Shots off target
7
1
Corners
5
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
10
Offsides
0
0

