Crystal Palace vs Fulham

1 4
Crystal Palace1
7'
Fulham4
19' 45' 50' 55'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Manchester City
38
27
5
6
102
37
+65
86
2
Liverpool
38
26
6
6
101
50
+51
84
3
Chelsea
38
25
7
6
71
27
+44
82
4
Arsenal
38
24
7
7
68
41
+27
79
5
Everton
38
21
9
8
61
39
+22
72
6
Tottenham Hotspur
38
21
6
11
55
51
+4
69
7
Manchester United
38
19
7
12
64
43
+21
64
8
Southampton
38
15
11
12
54
46
+8
56
9
Stoke City
38
13
11
14
45
52
-7
50
10
Newcastle United
38
15
4
19
43
59
-16
49
11
Crystal Palace
38
13
6
19
33
48
-15
45
12
Swansea City
38
11
9
18
54
54
0
42
13
West Ham United
38
11
7
20
40
51
-11
40
14
Sunderland
38
10
8
20
41
60
-19
38
15
Aston Villa
38
10
8
20
39
61
-22
38
16
Hull City
38
10
7
21
38
53
-15
37
17
West Bromwich Albion
38
7
15
16
43
59
-16
36
18
Norwich City
38
8
9
21
28
62
-34
33
19
Fulham
38
9
5
24
40
85
-45
32
20
Cardiff City
38
7
9
22
32
74
-42
30
Match Blog
90'
Substitution
(9)off
(20)on
81'
Yellow Card
77'
Substitution
(39)off
(16)on
69'
Substitution
(16)off
(9)on
56'
Substitution
Jason
Puncheon(13)off
(29)on
55'
Fulham Goal
Goal!
(4)
50'
Fulham Goal
Goal!
(9)
45'
Substitution
(6)off
(14)on
45'
Substitution
(5)off
(35)on
45'
Fulham Goal
Goal!
(7)
19'
Fulham Goal
Goal!
(8)
7'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
(3)
Starting lineup
1
Julian Speroni
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
3
DF
7'
21
DF
27
Damien Delaney
DF
12
MF
15
MF
6
MF
45'
13
Jason Puncheon
S
56'
16
S
69'
7
S
Substitutes
8
9
69'
14
45'
19
28
29
56'
34
Starting lineup
1
GK
15
DF
81'
5
DF
45'
27
DF
4
DF
55'
8
MF
19'
7
MF
45'
28
Scott Parker
MF
10
MF
9
S
50'
90'
39
S
77'
Substitutes
13
14
16
77'
20
90'
22
23
35
45'
Team stats
Possession
46%
54%
Shots on target
4
6
Shots off target
7
1
Corners
5
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
10
Offsides
0
0
