Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

1 1
Crystal Palace1
Puncheon44'
Norwich City1
Johnson39'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Manchester City
38
27
5
6
102
37
+65
86
2
Liverpool
38
26
6
6
101
50
+51
84
3
Chelsea
38
25
7
6
71
27
+44
82
4
Arsenal
38
24
7
7
68
41
+27
79
5
Everton
38
21
9
8
61
39
+22
72
6
Tottenham Hotspur
38
21
6
11
55
51
+4
69
7
Manchester United
38
19
7
12
64
43
+21
64
8
Southampton
38
15
11
12
54
46
+8
56
9
Stoke City
38
13
11
14
45
52
-7
50
10
Newcastle United
38
15
4
19
43
59
-16
49
11
Crystal Palace
38
13
6
19
33
48
-15
45
12
Swansea City
38
11
9
18
54
54
0
42
13
West Ham United
38
11
7
20
40
51
-11
40
14
Sunderland
38
10
8
20
41
60
-19
38
15
Aston Villa
38
10
8
20
39
61
-22
38
16
Hull City
38
10
7
21
38
53
-15
37
17
West Bromwich Albion
38
7
15
16
43
59
-16
36
18
Norwich City
38
8
9
21
28
62
-34
33
19
Fulham
38
9
5
24
40
85
-45
32
20
Cardiff City
38
7
9
22
32
74
-42
30
Match Blog
85'
Substitution
Gary
Hooper(11)off
Russell
Martin(2)on
82'
Red Card
Fer(10)
80'
Substitution
Yannick
Bolasie(7)off
Jonathan
Williams(20)on
69'
Substitution
Wes
Hoolahan(14)off
Johan
Elmander(16)on
62'
Substitution
Cameron
Jerome(30)off
Dwight
Gayle(16)on
54'
Substitution
Michael
Turner(6)off
Ryan
Bennett(24)on
45'
Substitution
Kagisho
Dikgacoi(8)off
Jonathan
Parr(4)on
44'
Crystal Palace Goal
Goal!
Jason
Puncheon(13)
44'
Yellow Card
Jedinak(15)
43'
Yellow Card
Fer(10)
41'
Yellow Card
Hoolahan(14)
41'
Yellow Card
Chamakh(29)
39'
Norwich City Goal
Goal!
Bradley
Johnson(4)
16'
Yellow Card
Dikgacoi(8)
Starting lineup
1
Julian Speroni
GK
3
Adrian Mariappa
DF
27
Damien Delaney
DF
19
Danny Gabbidon
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
7
Yannick Bolasie
MF
80'
13
Jason Puncheon
MF
44'
8
Kagisho Dikgacoi
MF
16'
45'
15
Mile Jedinak
MF
44'
29
Marouane Chamakh
S
41'
30
Cameron Jerome
S
62'
Substitutes
4
Jonathan Parr
45'
9
16
Dwight Gayle
62'
20
Jonathan Williams
80'
21
Dean Moxey
34
Lewis Price
46
Barry Bannan
Starting lineup
1
John Ruddy
GK
6
Michael Turner
DF
54'
3
Steven Whittaker
DF
5
Sebastien Bassong
DF
23
Martin Olsson
DF
10
Leroy Fer
MF
43'
82'
4
Bradley Johnson
MF
39'
22
Nathan Redmond
MF
7
Robert Snodgrass
MF
11
Gary Hooper
S
85'
14
Wes Hoolahan
S
41'
69'
Substitutes
2
Russell Martin
85'
9
Ricky van Wolfswinkel
13
Mark Bunn
16
Johan Elmander
69'
19
Luciano Becchio
24
Ryan Bennett
54'
31
Josh Murphy
Team stats
Possession
45%
55%
Shots on target
4
5
Shots off target
7
2
Corners
9
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
12
Offsides
0
0
2-3
2-0
1-1
2-0
0-3
1-0
0-1
2-1
1-2
Starting lineup
1
Julian Speroni
GK
3
Adrian Mariappa
DF
27
Damien Delaney
DF
19
Danny Gabbidon
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
7
Yannick Bolasie
MF
80'
13
Jason Puncheon
MF
44'
8
Kagisho Dikgacoi
MF
16'
45'
15
Mile Jedinak
MF
44'
29
Marouane Chamakh
S
41'
30
Cameron Jerome
S
62'
Substitutes
4
Jonathan Parr
45'
9
16
Dwight Gayle
62'
20
Jonathan Williams
80'
21
Dean Moxey
34
Lewis Price
46
Barry Bannan
Starting lineup
1
John Ruddy
GK
6
Michael Turner
DF
54'
3
Steven Whittaker
DF
5
Sebastien Bassong
DF
23
Martin Olsson
DF
10
Leroy Fer
MF
43'
82'
4
Bradley Johnson
MF
39'
22
Nathan Redmond
MF
7
Robert Snodgrass
MF
11
Gary Hooper
S
85'
14
Wes Hoolahan
S
41'
69'
Substitutes
2
Russell Martin
85'
9
Ricky van Wolfswinkel
13
Mark Bunn
16
Johan Elmander
69'
19
Luciano Becchio
24
Ryan Bennett
54'
31
Josh Murphy
Team stats
Possession
45%
55%
Shots on target
4
5
Shots off target
7
2
Corners
9
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
12
Offsides
0
0
2-3
2-0
1-1
2-0
0-3
1-0
0-1
2-1
1-2
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Manchester City
38
27
5
6
102
37
+65
86
2
Liverpool
38
26
6
6
101
50
+51
84
3
Chelsea
38
25
7
6
71
27
+44
82
4
Arsenal
38
24
7
7
68
41
+27
79
5
Everton
38
21
9
8
61
39
+22
72
6
Tottenham Hotspur
38
21
6
11
55
51
+4
69
7
Manchester United
38
19
7
12
64
43
+21
64
8
Southampton
38
15
11
12
54
46
+8
56
9
Stoke City
38
13
11
14
45
52
-7
50
10
Newcastle United
38
15
4
19
43
59
-16
49
11
Crystal Palace
38
13
6
19
33
48
-15
45
12
Swansea City
38
11
9
18
54
54
0
42
13
West Ham United
38
11
7
20
40
51
-11
40
14
Sunderland
38
10
8
20
41
60
-19
38
15
Aston Villa
38
10
8
20
39
61
-22
38
16
Hull City
38
10
7
21
38
53
-15
37
17
West Bromwich Albion
38
7
15
16
43
59
-16
36
18
Norwich City
38
8
9
21
28
62
-34
33
19
Fulham
38
9
5
24
40
85
-45
32
20
Cardiff City
38
7
9
22
32
74
-42
30
Match Blog
85'
Substitution
Gary
Hooper(11)off
Russell
Martin(2)on
82'
Red Card
Fer(10)
80'
Substitution
Yannick
Bolasie(7)off
Jonathan
Williams(20)on
69'
Substitution
Wes
Hoolahan(14)off
Johan
Elmander(16)on
62'
Substitution
Cameron
Jerome(30)off
Dwight
Gayle(16)on
54'
Substitution
Michael
Turner(6)off
Ryan
Bennett(24)on
45'
Substitution
Kagisho
Dikgacoi(8)off
Jonathan
Parr(4)on
44'
Crystal Palace Goal
Goal!
Jason
Puncheon(13)
44'
Yellow Card
Jedinak(15)
43'
Yellow Card
Fer(10)
41'
Yellow Card
Hoolahan(14)
41'
Yellow Card
Chamakh(29)
39'
Norwich City Goal
Goal!
Bradley
Johnson(4)
16'
Yellow Card
Dikgacoi(8)