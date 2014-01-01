Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

1 1

Crystal Palace1
Puncheon44'
Norwich City1
Johnson39'
Wed 01 Jan 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Manchester City
38
27
5
6
102
37
+65
86
2
Liverpool
38
26
6
6
101
50
+51
84
3
Chelsea
38
25
7
6
71
27
+44
82
4
Arsenal
38
24
7
7
68
41
+27
79
5
Everton
38
21
9
8
61
39
+22
72
6
Tottenham Hotspur
38
21
6
11
55
51
+4
69
7
Manchester United
38
19
7
12
64
43
+21
64
8
Southampton
38
15
11
12
54
46
+8
56
9
Stoke City
38
13
11
14
45
52
-7
50
10
Newcastle United
38
15
4
19
43
59
-16
49
11
Crystal Palace
38
13
6
19
33
48
-15
45
12
Swansea City
38
11
9
18
54
54
0
42
13
West Ham United
38
11
7
20
40
51
-11
40
14
Sunderland
38
10
8
20
41
60
-19
38
15
Aston Villa
38
10
8
20
39
61
-22
38
16
Hull City
38
10
7
21
38
53
-15
37
17
West Bromwich Albion
38
7
15
16
43
59
-16
36
18
Norwich City
38
8
9
21
28
62
-34
33
19
Fulham
38
9
5
24
40
85
-45
32
20
Cardiff City
38
7
9
22
32
74
-42
30

Match Blog

85'

Substitution

Norwich City
Gary
Hooper(11)
off
Russell
Martin(2)
on
82'

Red Card

Fer(10)
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Yannick
Bolasie(7)
off
Jonathan Williams
Jonathan
Williams(20)
on
69'

Substitution

Norwich City
Wes
Hoolahan(14)
off
Johan
Elmander(16)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cameron
Jerome(30)
off
Dwight
Gayle(16)
on
54'

Substitution

Norwich City
Michael
Turner(6)
off
Ryan
Bennett(24)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Kagisho
Dikgacoi(8)
off
Jonathan
Parr(4)
on
44'

Crystal Palace Goal

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jason
Puncheon(13)
44'

Yellow Card

Jedinak(15)
43'

Yellow Card

Fer(10)
41'

Yellow Card

Hoolahan(14)
41'

Yellow Card

Chamakh(29)
39'

Norwich City Goal

Norwich City
Goal!
Norwich City
Bradley
Johnson(4)
16'

Yellow Card

Dikgacoi(8)

Starting lineup

1
Julian Speroni
GK
3
Adrian Mariappa
DF
27
Damien Delaney
DF
19
Danny Gabbidon
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
7
Yannick Bolasie
MF
substitution icon80'
13
Jason Puncheon
MF
44'
8
Kagisho Dikgacoi
MF
16'
substitution icon45'
15
Mile Jedinak
MF
44'
29
Marouane Chamakh
S
41'
30
Cameron Jerome
S
substitution icon62'

Substitutes

4
Jonathan Parr
substitution icon45'
9
16
Dwight Gayle
substitution icon62'
20
Jonathan Williams
substitution icon80'
21
Dean Moxey
34
Lewis Price
46
Barry Bannan

Starting lineup

1
John Ruddy
GK
6
Michael Turner
DF
substitution icon54'
3
Steven Whittaker
DF
5
Sebastien Bassong
DF
23
Martin Olsson
DF
10
Leroy Fer
MF
43'
82'
4
Bradley Johnson
MF
39'
22
Nathan Redmond
MF
7
Robert Snodgrass
MF
11
Gary Hooper
S
substitution icon85'
14
Wes Hoolahan
S
41'
substitution icon69'

Substitutes

2
Russell Martin
substitution icon85'
9
Ricky van Wolfswinkel
13
Mark Bunn
16
Johan Elmander
substitution icon69'
19
Luciano Becchio
24
Ryan Bennett
substitution icon54'
31
Josh Murphy
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Norwich City
Possession
45%
55%
Shots on target
4
5
Shots off target
7
2
Corners
9
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
12
Offsides
0
0
2-3
2-0
1-1
2-0
0-3
1-0
0-1
2-1
1-2

