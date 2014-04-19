0 1
West Ham United0
Crystal Palace1
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Manchester City
38
27
5
6
102
37
+65
86
2
Liverpool
38
26
6
6
101
50
+51
84
3
Chelsea
38
25
7
6
71
27
+44
82
4
Arsenal
38
24
7
7
68
41
+27
79
5
Everton
38
21
9
8
61
39
+22
72
6
Tottenham Hotspur
38
21
6
11
55
51
+4
69
7
Manchester United
38
19
7
12
64
43
+21
64
8
Southampton
38
15
11
12
54
46
+8
56
9
Stoke City
38
13
11
14
45
52
-7
50
10
Newcastle United
38
15
4
19
43
59
-16
49
11
Crystal Palace
38
13
6
19
33
48
-15
45
12
Swansea City
38
11
9
18
54
54
0
42
13
West Ham United
38
11
7
20
40
51
-11
40
14
Sunderland
38
10
8
20
41
60
-19
38
15
Aston Villa
38
10
8
20
39
61
-22
38
16
Hull City
38
10
7
21
38
53
-15
37
17
West Bromwich Albion
38
7
15
16
43
59
-16
36
18
Norwich City
38
8
9
21
28
62
-34
33
19
Fulham
38
9
5
24
40
85
-45
32
20
Cardiff City
38
7
9
22
32
74
-42
30
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
3-1
1-1
0-0
1-2
1-2
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
3-1
1-1
0-0
1-2
1-2
