Burnley 2 Palace 3
Burnley2
Mee12'
Danny Ings16'
Palace3
Gayle28' 87'
Puncheon48'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
26
9
3
73
32
+41
87
2
MCIManchester City
38
24
7
7
83
38
+45
79
3
ARSArsenal
38
22
9
7
71
36
+35
75
4
MUNManchester United
38
20
10
8
62
37
+25
70
5
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
19
7
12
58
53
+5
64
6
LIVLiverpool
38
18
8
12
52
48
+4
62
7
SOUSouthampton
38
18
6
14
54
33
+21
60
8
SWASwansea City
38
16
8
14
46
49
-3
56
9
STOStoke City
38
15
9
14
48
45
+3
54
10
CRYCrystal Palace
38
13
9
16
47
51
-4
48
11
EVEEverton
38
12
11
15
48
50
-2
47
12
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
11
15
44
47
-3
47
13
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
11
11
16
38
51
-13
44
14
LEILeicester City
38
11
8
19
46
55
-9
41
15
NEWNewcastle United
38
10
9
19
40
63
-23
39
16
SUNSunderland
38
7
17
14
31
53
-22
38
17
AVLAston Villa
38
10
8
20
31
57
-26
38
18
HULLHull City
38
8
11
19
33
51
-18
35
19
BURBurnley
38
7
12
19
28
53
-25
33
20
QPRQueens Park Rangers
38
8
6
24
42
73
-31
30
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 3.
90'+3'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
Substitution
David
Jones(14)off
Ross
Wallace(7)on
90'+1'
Substitution
George
Boyd(21)off
Marvin
Sordell(17)on
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. George Boyd (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings.
87'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Dwight
Gayle(16)
Goal! Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 3. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
86'
free kick won
Danny Ings (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
85'
post
Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
83'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Adrian
Mariappa(3)on
79'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
79'
Substitution
Yaya
Sanogo(9)off
Glenn
Murray(17)on
78'
free kick won
Danny Ings (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Keane (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Shackell with a headed pass.
77'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77'
free kick won
George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Yellow Card
Sanogo(9)
Yaya Sanogo (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
73'
free kick won
Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
73'
Substitution
Ashley
Barnes(30)off
Sam
Vokes(9)on
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Scott Arfield.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ben Mee (Burnley) header from very close range is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by George Boyd with a cross.
70'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Adlène
Guédioura(8)on
70'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
65'
free kick won
Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
free kick won
David Jones (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
61'
Yellow Card
Shackell(5)
Jason Shackell (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
60'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Boyd.
59'
free kick won
Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
free kick won
George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
free kick won
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Scott Arfield (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
48'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jason
Puncheon(42)
Goal! Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 2. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dwight Gayle.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Scott Arfield.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Yaya Sanogo (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Damien Delaney with a headed pass following a corner.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. George Boyd (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yaya Sanogo.
43'
free kick won
Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
free kick won
Dean Marney (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'
free kick won
Michael Keane (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
37'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
35'
free kick won
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
28'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Dwight
Gayle(16)
Goal! Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 1. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
26'
free kick won
David Jones (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jason Shackell.
21'
free kick won
Yaya Sanogo (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Damien Delaney with a headed pass following a corner.
19'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
18'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
Yellow Card
Dann(6)
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
17'
free kick won
Danny Ings (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
16'
Burnley Goal
Goal!
Danny Ings(10)
Goal! Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 0. Danny Ings (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
14'
free kick won
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Scott Arfield with a cross.
13'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
12'
Burnley Goal
Goal!
Ben
Mee(6)
Goal! Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ben Mee (Burnley) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
11'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Julian Speroni.
11'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Arfield with a headed pass.
10'
free kick won
George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'
free kick won
David Jones (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'
free kick won
Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
6'
free kick won
Jason Shackell (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'
free kick won
George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Julian Speroni
GK
34
Martin Kelly
DF
83'
2
Joel Ward
DF
77'
27
Damien Delaney
DF
6
Scott Dann
DF
17'
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
48'
18
James McArthur
MF
28
Joe Ledley
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
70'
9
Yaya Sanogo
S
74'
79'
16
Dwight Gayle
S
28'
87'
Substitutes
3
Adrian Mariappa
83'
4
Brede Hangeland
8
Adlène Guédioura
70'
10
Fraizer Campbell
13
Wayne Hennessey
14
Jerome Thomas
17
Glenn Murray
79'
Starting lineup
1
Tom Heaton
GK
5
Jason Shackell
DF
61'
2
Kieran Trippier
DF
25
Michael Keane
DF
6
Ben Mee
DF
12'
21
George Boyd
MF
90'+1'
14
David Jones
MF
90'+2'
37
Scott Arfield
MF
8
Dean Marney
MF
10
Danny Ings
S
16'
30
Ashley Barnes
S
73'
Substitutes
4
Michael Duff
7
Ross Wallace
90'+2'
9
Sam Vokes
73'
11
Michael Kightly
17
Marvin Sordell
90'+1'
18
Steven Reid
22
Matthew Gilks
Team stats
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
4
4
Shots off target
1
5
Corners
5
8
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
20
10
Offsides
0
0
TOT
2-1
SUN
AVL
0-2
LIV
LEI
0-1
STO
SWA
0-5
CHE
QPR
0-2
MUN
NEW
1-2
SOU
