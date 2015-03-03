Southampton 1 Palace 0
Southampton1
Palace0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
26
9
3
73
32
+41
87
2
MCIManchester City
38
24
7
7
83
38
+45
79
3
ARSArsenal
38
22
9
7
71
36
+35
75
4
MUNManchester United
38
20
10
8
62
37
+25
70
5
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
19
7
12
58
53
+5
64
6
LIVLiverpool
38
18
8
12
52
48
+4
62
7
SOUSouthampton
38
18
6
14
54
33
+21
60
8
SWASwansea City
38
16
8
14
46
49
-3
56
9
STOStoke City
38
15
9
14
48
45
+3
54
10
CRYCrystal Palace
38
13
9
16
47
51
-4
48
11
EVEEverton
38
12
11
15
48
50
-2
47
12
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
11
15
44
47
-3
47
13
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
11
11
16
38
51
-13
44
14
LEILeicester City
38
11
8
19
46
55
-9
41
15
NEWNewcastle United
38
10
9
19
40
63
-23
39
16
SUNSunderland
38
7
17
14
31
53
-22
38
17
AVLAston Villa
38
10
8
20
31
57
-26
38
18
HULLHull City
38
8
11
19
33
51
-18
35
19
BURBurnley
38
7
12
19
28
53
-25
33
20
QPRQueens Park Rangers
38
8
6
24
42
73
-31
30
