Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Palace 3 Arsenal 0

Palace3
Townsend17'
Cabaye63'
Milivojevic68'
Arsenal0
Mon 10 Apr 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

0112
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0.
90'+3'

free kick won

Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
90'+1'

free kick won

Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
88'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
off
Damien
Delaney(27)
on
87'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
86'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nacho Monreal.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
84'

free kick won

Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'

free kick won

Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Luka
Milivojevic(28)
off
Mathieu
Flamini(4)
on
82'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
81'

start delay

Delay in match Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
77'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
74'

free kick won

Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
off
James
McArthur(18)
on
73'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
73'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
73'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
72'

miss

Attempt missed. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
69'

Substitution

Arsenal
Theo
Walcott(14)
off
Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)
on
68'

Crystal Palace Goal

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Luka
Milivojevic(28)
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
67'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend draws a foul in the penalty area.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wayne Hennessey following a set piece situation.
65'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
60'

Substitution

Arsenal
Danny
Welbeck(23)
off
Olivier
Giroud(12)
on
59'

Substitution

Arsenal
Mohamed
Elneny(35)
off
Aaron
Ramsey(8)
on
59'

free kick won

Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

miss

Attempt missed. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
54'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
53'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
53'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
53'

free kick won

Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
50'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
50'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
50'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
49'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
46'

free kick won

Theo Walcott (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0.
45'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Gabriel (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a cross.
45'+1'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
45'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
44'

miss

Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
43'

free kick won

Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
42'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emiliano Martinez.
41'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
39'

free kick won

Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
37'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
35'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
33'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
31'

free kick won

Gabriel (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

free kick won

Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho with a headed pass.
29'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Nacho Monreal is caught offside.
24'

miss

Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
23'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Yohan Cabaye is caught offside.
22'

Yellow Card

Mustafi(20)
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
22'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
17'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
15'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
13'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
11'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
10'

free kick won

Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
9'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Theo Walcott.
7'

miss

Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
6'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
5'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

miss

Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho following a set piece situation.
2'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
31
Jeffrey Schlupp
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
17'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
substitution icon88'
28
Luka Milivojevic
MF
68'
substitution icon82'
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
63'
substitution icon74'
17
Christian Benteke
S

Substitutes

1
Julian Speroni
4
Mathieu Flamini
substitution icon82'
18
James McArthur
substitution icon74'
19
Ezekiel Fryers
25
Sullay Kaikai
26
Bakary Sako
27
Damien Delaney
substitution icon88'

Starting lineup

26
Emiliano Martinez
GK
24
Héctor Bellerín
DF
18
Nacho Monreal
DF
20
Shkodran Mustafi
DF
22'
5
Gabriel
DF
29
Granit Xhaka
MF
35
Mohamed Elneny
MF
substitution icon59'
7
Alexis Sánchez
MF
11
Mesut Özil
MF
14
Theo Walcott
MF
substitution icon69'
23
Danny Welbeck
S
substitution icon60'

Substitutes

3
Kieran Gibbs
4
Per Mertesacker
8
Aaron Ramsey
substitution icon59'
12
Olivier Giroud
substitution icon60'
15
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
substitution icon69'
34
Francis Coquelin
54
Matt Macey
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Arsenal
Possession
28%
72%
Shots on target
6
3
Shots off target
7
6
Corners
5
8
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
11
Offsides
0
0

0112
