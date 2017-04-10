Match report for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on 10 Apr 17
Palace 3 Arsenal 0
Palace3
Townsend17'
Cabaye63'
Milivojevic68'
Arsenal0
Latest videosView all videos
- 01:42
- 10:44Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal | Extended Highlights10:44Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal | Extended Highlightshighlights19 May 2021
- 01:32
- 03:09Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal | Match Action03:09Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal | Match Actionmatch19 May 2021
- 02:23
- 05:59
- 02:24Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace | Match Action02:24Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace | Match Actionmatch highlights15 Jan 2021
- 05:39Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace | Extended Highlights05:39Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace | Extended Highlightsmatch highlights15 Jan 2021
- 02:28
- 05:23
- 01:25
- 10:40
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0.
90'+3'
free kick won
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
90'+1'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
88'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Damien
Delaney(27)on
87'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nacho Monreal.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
84'
free kick won
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'
free kick won
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(28)off
Mathieu
Flamini(4)on
82'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
81'
start delay
Delay in match Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
77'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
74'
free kick won
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
James
McArthur(18)on
73'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
73'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
69'
Substitution
Theo
Walcott(14)off
Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)on
68'
Crystal Palace Goal
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(28)
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
67'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend draws a foul in the penalty area.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wayne Hennessey following a set piece situation.
65'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
60'
Substitution
Danny
Welbeck(23)off
Olivier
Giroud(12)on
59'
Substitution
Mohamed
Elneny(35)off
Aaron
Ramsey(8)on
59'
free kick won
Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
54'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
53'
free kick won
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
50'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
46'
free kick won
Theo Walcott (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gabriel (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a cross.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
45'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
43'
free kick won
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emiliano Martinez.
41'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
39'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
37'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
31'
free kick won
Gabriel (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
free kick won
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho with a headed pass.
29'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Nacho Monreal is caught offside.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
23'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Yohan Cabaye is caught offside.
22'
Yellow Card
Mustafi(20)
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
22'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
17'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Andros
Townsend(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
15'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
11'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
10'
free kick won
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Theo Walcott.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
6'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
5'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho following a set piece situation.
2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
31
Jeffrey Schlupp
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
17'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
88'
28
Luka Milivojevic
MF
68'
82'
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
63'
74'
17
Christian Benteke
S
Substitutes
1
Julian Speroni
4
Mathieu Flamini
82'
18
James McArthur
74'
19
Ezekiel Fryers
25
Sullay Kaikai
26
Bakary Sako
27
Damien Delaney
88'
Starting lineup
26
Emiliano Martinez
GK
24
Héctor Bellerín
DF
18
Nacho Monreal
DF
20
Shkodran Mustafi
DF
22'
5
Gabriel
DF
29
Granit Xhaka
MF
35
Mohamed Elneny
MF
59'
7
Alexis Sánchez
MF
11
Mesut Özil
MF
14
Theo Walcott
MF
69'
23
Danny Welbeck
S
60'
Substitutes
3
Kieran Gibbs
4
Per Mertesacker
8
Aaron Ramsey
59'
12
Olivier Giroud
60'
15
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
69'
34
Francis Coquelin
54
Matt Macey
Team stats
Possession
28%
72%
Shots on target
6
3
Shots off target
7
6
Corners
5
8
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
11
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
- Match report for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on 10 Apr 17
Latest videosView all videos
- 01:42
- 10:44Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal | Extended Highlights10:44Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal | Extended Highlightshighlights19 May 2021
- 01:32
- 03:09Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal | Match Action03:09Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal | Match Actionmatch19 May 2021
- 02:23
- 05:59
- 02:24Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace | Match Action02:24Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace | Match Actionmatch highlights15 Jan 2021
- 05:39Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace | Extended Highlights05:39Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace | Extended Highlightsmatch highlights15 Jan 2021
- 02:28
- 05:23
- 01:25
- 10:40
Starting lineup
13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
31
Jeffrey Schlupp
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
17'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
88'
28
Luka Milivojevic
MF
68'
82'
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
63'
74'
17
Christian Benteke
S
Substitutes
1
Julian Speroni
4
Mathieu Flamini
82'
18
James McArthur
74'
19
Ezekiel Fryers
25
Sullay Kaikai
26
Bakary Sako
27
Damien Delaney
88'
Starting lineup
26
Emiliano Martinez
GK
24
Héctor Bellerín
DF
18
Nacho Monreal
DF
20
Shkodran Mustafi
DF
22'
5
Gabriel
DF
29
Granit Xhaka
MF
35
Mohamed Elneny
MF
59'
7
Alexis Sánchez
MF
11
Mesut Özil
MF
14
Theo Walcott
MF
69'
23
Danny Welbeck
S
60'
Substitutes
3
Kieran Gibbs
4
Per Mertesacker
8
Aaron Ramsey
59'
12
Olivier Giroud
60'
15
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
69'
34
Francis Coquelin
54
Matt Macey
Team stats
Possession
28%
72%
Shots on target
6
3
Shots off target
7
6
Corners
5
8
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
11
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0.
90'+3'
free kick won
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
90'+1'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
88'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Damien
Delaney(27)on
87'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nacho Monreal.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
84'
free kick won
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'
free kick won
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(28)off
Mathieu
Flamini(4)on
82'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
81'
start delay
Delay in match Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
77'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
74'
free kick won
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
James
McArthur(18)on
73'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
73'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
69'
Substitution
Theo
Walcott(14)off
Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)on
68'
Crystal Palace Goal
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(28)
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
67'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend draws a foul in the penalty area.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wayne Hennessey following a set piece situation.
65'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
60'
Substitution
Danny
Welbeck(23)off
Olivier
Giroud(12)on
59'
Substitution
Mohamed
Elneny(35)off
Aaron
Ramsey(8)on
59'
free kick won
Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
54'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
53'
free kick won
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
50'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
46'
free kick won
Theo Walcott (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gabriel (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a cross.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
45'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
43'
free kick won
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emiliano Martinez.
41'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
39'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
37'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
31'
free kick won
Gabriel (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
free kick won
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho with a headed pass.
29'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Nacho Monreal is caught offside.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
23'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Yohan Cabaye is caught offside.
22'
Yellow Card
Mustafi(20)
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
22'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
17'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Andros
Townsend(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
15'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
11'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
10'
free kick won
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Theo Walcott.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
6'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
5'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho following a set piece situation.
2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.