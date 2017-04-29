Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Palace 0 Burnley 2

Palace0
Burnley2
Barnes7'
Gray85'
Sat 29 Apr 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 2.
90'+3'

free kick won

Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Loïc Remy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
89'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
88'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
88'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'

Burnley Goal

Burnley
Goal!
Burnley
Andre
Gray(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 2. Andre Gray (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by George Boyd with a through ball.
81'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
81'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
81'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
81'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Loïc Remy.
80'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
79'

Substitution

Burnley
Ashley
Barnes(10)
off
Andre
Gray(7)
on
75'

free kick won

George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'

corner

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
off
Fraizer
Campbell(9)
on
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(17)
off
Loïc
Remy(8)
on
69'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
65'

free kick won

Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
64'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
64'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
64'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
63'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon following a corner.
58'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
57'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a headed pass.
50'

Yellow Card

Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
48'

free kick won

George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
46'

free kick won

Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 1.
45'+5'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+4'

corner

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
45'+1'

Substitution

Burnley
Stephen
Ward(23)
off
Jon
Flanagan(4)
on
45'+1'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
45'

start delay

Delay in match Stephen Ward (Burnley) because of an injury.
43'

Yellow Card

Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'

free kick won

James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

free kick won

Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

free kick won

Scott Arfield (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Ward with a cross.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
36'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
35'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Boyd.
34'

free kick won

Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
33'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
32'

start delay

Delay in match Stephen Ward (Burnley) because of an injury.
30'

corner

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthew Lowton with a cross.
27'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
24'

free kick won

Scott Arfield (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

free kick won

Stephen Ward (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
20'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
16'

corner

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
15'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
13'

miss

Attempt missed. George Boyd (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Tarkowski.
12'

free kick won

Michael Keane (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

Burnley Goal

Burnley
Goal!
Burnley
Ashley
Barnes(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 1. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Ward with a cross.
7'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Barnes with a headed pass.
6'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
5'

offside

Offside, Burnley. Ashley Westwood tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
3'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

miss

Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a corner.
2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Boyd.
2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Stephen Ward.
1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jeff Hendrick.
1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
27
Damien Delaney
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
18
James McArthur
MF
substitution icon71'
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
28
Luka Milivojevic
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
50'
17
Christian Benteke
S
43'
substitution icon71'
10
Andros Townsend
S

Substitutes

1
Julian Speroni
4
Mathieu Flamini
8
Loïc Remy
substitution icon71'
9
Fraizer Campbell
substitution icon71'
14
Lee Chung-yong
26
Bakary Sako
31
Jeffrey Schlupp

Starting lineup

1
Tom Heaton
GK
5
Michael Keane
DF
23
Stephen Ward
DF
substitution icon45'+1'
2
Matthew Lowton
DF
26
James Tarkowski
DF
18
Ashley Westwood
MF
13
Jeff Hendrick
MF
21
George Boyd
MF
37
Scott Arfield
MF
9
Sam Vokes
S
10
Ashley Barnes
S
7'
substitution icon79'

Substitutes

4
Jon Flanagan
substitution icon45'+1'
7
Andre Gray
substitution icon79'
85'
12
Robbie Brady
16
Steven Defour
25
Johann Berg Gudmundsson
28
Kevin Long
29
Nick Pope
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Burnley
Possession
64%
37%
Shots on target
5
3
Shots off target
6
2
Corners
14
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
10
Offsides
0
0
SUN
0-1
BOU
SOU
0-0
HUL
WES
0-1
LEI
STO
0-0
WES

