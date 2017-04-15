Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Palace 2 Leicester 2
Palace2
Cabaye54'
Benteke70'
Leicester2
Huth6'
Vardy52'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 2.
90'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
90'+2'
free kick won
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christian Fuchs.
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Huth.
87'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
84'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
James
McArthur(18)on
83'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
Substitution
Yohan
Benalouane(29)off
Ben
Chilwell(3)on
76'
free kick won
Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
75'
Substitution
Riyad
Mahrez(26)off
Demarai
Gray(22)on
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
73'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
70'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
69'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(31)off
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)on
67'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
65'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
64'
Substitution
Andy
King(10)off
Daniel
Drinkwater(4)on
63'
Yellow Card
King(10)
Andy King (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
63'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a set piece situation.
57'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
56'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
54'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Leicester City 2. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
52'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Jamie
Vardy(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez following a fast break.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
49'
free kick won
Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
free kick won
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 1.
45'+1'
free kick won
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andy King.
40'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Huth.
40'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward with a through ball.
40'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
39'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
34'
Yellow Card
Simpson(17)
Danny Simpson (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yohan Benalouane.
31'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
27'
free kick won
Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
22'
free kick won
Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
15'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
13'
free kick won
Danny Simpson (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
12'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Robert
Huth(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 1. Robert Huth (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
5'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Simpson.
3'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
31
Jeffrey Schlupp
DF
69'
34
Martin Kelly
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
84'
28
Luka Milivojevic
MF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
54'
17
Christian Benteke
S
70'
Substitutes
1
Julian Speroni
3
Patrick van Aanholt
69'
4
Mathieu Flamini
9
Fraizer Campbell
18
James McArthur
84'
26
Bakary Sako
27
Damien Delaney
Starting lineup
1
Kasper Schmeichel
GK
6
Robert Huth
DF
6'
28
Christian Fuchs
DF
29
Yohan Benalouane
DF
76'
17
Danny Simpson
DF
34'
10
Andy King
MF
63'
64'
26
Riyad Mahrez
MF
75'
25
Wilfred Ndidi
MF
11
Marc Albrighton
MF
9
Jamie Vardy
S
52'
23
Leonardo Ulloa
S
Substitutes
3
Ben Chilwell
76'
4
Daniel Drinkwater
64'
7
Ahmed Musa
13
Daniel Amartey
20
Shinji Okazaki
21
Ron-Robert Zieler
22
Demarai Gray
75'
Team stats
Possession
58%
42%
Shots on target
4
2
Shots off target
6
2
Corners
8
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
16
8
Offsides
0
0
TOT
4-0
BOU
WAT
1-0
SWA
SUN
2-2
WES
STO
3-1
HUL
EVE
3-1
BUR
SOU
0-3
MAN
