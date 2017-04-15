Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Palace 2 Leicester 2

Palace2
Cabaye54'
Benteke70'
Leicester2
Huth6'
Vardy52'
Sat 15 Apr 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 2.
90'+4'

miss

Attempt missed. Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
90'+2'

free kick won

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
90'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christian Fuchs.
89'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Huth.
87'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
84'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
off
James
McArthur(18)
on
83'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

free kick won

Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'

Substitution

Leicester City
Yohan
Benalouane(29)
off
Ben
Chilwell(3)
on
76'

free kick won

Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
75'

Substitution

Leicester City
Riyad
Mahrez(26)
off
Demarai
Gray(22)
on
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
73'

free kick won

Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
70'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
69'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey
Schlupp(31)
off
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
on
67'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
67'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
65'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
64'

Substitution

Leicester City
Andy
King(10)
off
Daniel
Drinkwater(4)
on
63'

Yellow Card

King(10)
Andy King (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
63'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
57'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a set piece situation.
57'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
56'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
54'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Leicester City 2. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
54'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
52'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Jamie
Vardy(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez following a fast break.
52'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.
50'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
49'

free kick won

Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

free kick won

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 1.
45'+1'

free kick won

Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'

free kick won

Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andy King.
40'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Huth.
40'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward with a through ball.
40'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
39'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

free kick won

Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
37'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
34'

Yellow Card

Simpson(17)
Danny Simpson (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
32'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yohan Benalouane.
31'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
27'

free kick won

Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
22'

free kick won

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
15'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
13'

free kick won

Danny Simpson (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
12'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Robert
Huth(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 1. Robert Huth (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
5'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
4'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Simpson.
3'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
31
Jeffrey Schlupp
DF
substitution icon69'
34
Martin Kelly
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
substitution icon84'
28
Luka Milivojevic
MF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
54'
17
Christian Benteke
S
70'

Substitutes

1
Julian Speroni
3
Patrick van Aanholt
substitution icon69'
4
Mathieu Flamini
9
Fraizer Campbell
18
James McArthur
substitution icon84'
26
Bakary Sako
27
Damien Delaney

Starting lineup

1
Kasper Schmeichel
GK
6
Robert Huth
DF
6'
28
Christian Fuchs
DF
29
Yohan Benalouane
DF
substitution icon76'
17
Danny Simpson
DF
34'
10
Andy King
MF
63'
substitution icon64'
26
Riyad Mahrez
MF
substitution icon75'
25
Wilfred Ndidi
MF
11
Marc Albrighton
MF
9
Jamie Vardy
S
52'
23
Leonardo Ulloa
S

Substitutes

3
Ben Chilwell
substitution icon76'
4
Daniel Drinkwater
substitution icon64'
7
Ahmed Musa
13
Daniel Amartey
20
Shinji Okazaki
21
Ron-Robert Zieler
22
Demarai Gray
substitution icon75'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Leicester City
Possession
58%
42%
Shots on target
4
2
Shots off target
6
2
Corners
8
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
16
8
Offsides
0
0
TOT
4-0
BOU
WAT
1-0
SWA
SUN
2-2
WES
STO
3-1
HUL
EVE
3-1
BUR
SOU
0-3
MAN

