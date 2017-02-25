Crystal Palace vs Middlesbrough

Palace 1 Boro 0
Palace1
van Aanholt34'
Boro0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Middlesbrough 0.
90'+5'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+4'
free kick won
Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke following a fast break.
90'+1'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.
88'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Scott
Dann(6)on
87'
Substitution
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(31)on
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Fabio (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rudy Gestede with a headed pass.
86'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
85'
start delay
Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Fabio with a cross.
83'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
80'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
Substitution
Cristhian
Stuani(18)off
Adama
Traoré(37)on
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
77'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
76'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wayne Hennessey.
75'
Yellow Card
da Silva(2)
Fabio (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
75'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
73'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adlène Guédioura (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabio.
70'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
68'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by James Tomkins.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.
63'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
James
McArthur(18)on
61'
Substitution
Adam
Forshaw(34)off
Adlène
Guédioura(27)on
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Forshaw with a headed pass.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
53'
free kick won
Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rudy Gestede.
48'
free kick won
Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'
Substitution
Álvaro
Negredo(10)off
Rudy
Gestede(29)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Middlesbrough 0.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Forshaw with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
39'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by James Tomkins.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Álvaro Negredo.
36'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Middlesbrough 0. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
30'
Yellow Card
Cabaye(7)
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
30'
free kick won
Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
28'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernardo.
23'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
18'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
18'
free kick won
Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'
free kick won
Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
11'
free kick won
Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
83'
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
34'
87'
5
James Tomkins
DF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
88'
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
28
Luka Milivojevic
MF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
30'
63'
17
Christian Benteke
S
Substitutes
1
Julian Speroni
6
Scott Dann
88'
9
Fraizer Campbell
18
James McArthur
63'
76'
25
Sullay Kaikai
27
Damien Delaney
31
Jeffrey Schlupp
87'
Starting lineup
26
Víctor Valdés
GK
2
Fabio
DF
75'
5
Bernardo
DF
6
Ben Gibson
DF
4
Daniel Ayala
DF
19
Stewart Downing
DF
14
Marten de Roon
MF
34
Adam Forshaw
MF
61'
21
Gastón Ramírez
MF
10
Álvaro Negredo
S
45'
18
Cristhian Stuani
S
79'
Substitutes
7
Grant Leadbitter
8
Adam Clayton
12
Brad Guzan
22
Dael Fry
27
Adlène Guédioura
61'
29
Rudy Gestede
45'
37
Adama Traoré
79'
Team stats
Possession
46%
54%
Shots on target
3
4
Shots off target
7
6
Corners
4
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
15
9
Offsides
0
0
EVE
2-0
SUN
CHE
3-1
SWA
WES
2-1
BOU
HUL
1-1
BUR
WAT
1-1
WES
