Crystal Palace vs Middlesbrough

Palace 1 Boro 0

Palace1
van Aanholt34'
Boro0
Sat 25 Feb 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Middlesbrough 0.
90'+5'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+4'

free kick won

Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke following a fast break.
90'+1'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.
88'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
off
Scott
Dann(6)
on
87'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(31)
on
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Fabio (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rudy Gestede with a headed pass.
86'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
85'

start delay

Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Fabio with a cross.
83'

Yellow Card

Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'

free kick won

Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
80'

free kick won

James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

Substitution

Middlesbrough
Cristhian
Stuani(18)
off
Adama
Traoré(37)
on
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
77'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
76'

Yellow Card

McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
76'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wayne Hennessey.
75'

Yellow Card

da Silva(2)
Fabio (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
75'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
73'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Adlène Guédioura (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabio.
70'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
69'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
68'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
68'

corner

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by James Tomkins.
68'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
66'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
off
James
McArthur(18)
on
61'

Substitution

Middlesbrough
Adam
Forshaw(34)
off
Adlène
Guédioura(27)
on
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Forshaw with a headed pass.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
53'

free kick won

Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'

miss

Attempt missed. Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rudy Gestede.
48'

free kick won

Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

free kick won

Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'

Substitution

Middlesbrough
Álvaro
Negredo(10)
off
Rudy
Gestede(29)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Middlesbrough 0.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
42'

miss

Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
41'

miss

Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Forshaw with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
39'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

corner

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
37'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by James Tomkins.
37'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Álvaro Negredo.
36'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Middlesbrough 0. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
34'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
30'

Yellow Card

Cabaye(7)
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
30'

free kick won

Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
28'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
24'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernardo.
23'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
18'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
18'

free kick won

Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'

free kick won

Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
11'

free kick won

Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

free kick won

Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

free kick won

Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
83'
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
34'
substitution icon87'
5
James Tomkins
DF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
substitution icon88'
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
28
Luka Milivojevic
MF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
30'
substitution icon63'
17
Christian Benteke
S

Substitutes

1
Julian Speroni
6
Scott Dann
substitution icon88'
9
Fraizer Campbell
18
James McArthur
substitution icon63'
76'
25
Sullay Kaikai
27
Damien Delaney
31
Jeffrey Schlupp
substitution icon87'

Starting lineup

26
Víctor Valdés
GK
2
Fabio
DF
75'
5
Bernardo
DF
6
Ben Gibson
DF
4
Daniel Ayala
DF
19
Stewart Downing
DF
14
Marten de Roon
MF
34
Adam Forshaw
MF
substitution icon61'
21
Gastón Ramírez
MF
10
Álvaro Negredo
S
substitution icon45'
18
Cristhian Stuani
S
substitution icon79'

Substitutes

7
Grant Leadbitter
8
Adam Clayton
12
Brad Guzan
22
Dael Fry
27
Adlène Guédioura
substitution icon61'
29
Rudy Gestede
substitution icon45'
37
Adama Traoré
substitution icon79'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Middlesbrough
Possession
46%
54%
Shots on target
3
4
Shots off target
7
6
Corners
4
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
15
9
Offsides
0
0
EVE
2-0
SUN
CHE
3-1
SWA
WES
2-1
BOU
HUL
1-1
BUR
WAT
1-1
WES

