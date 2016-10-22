Leicester 3 Palace 1
Leicester3
Musa42'
Okazaki63'
Fuchs80'
Palace1
Cabaye85'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
87'
Substitution
Andy
Kingoff
Daniel
Amarteyon
85'
Crystal Palace Goal
Goal!
Yohan
Cabaye
81'
Substitution
Ahmed
Musaoff
Demarai
Grayon
80'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Christian
Fuchs
77'
Substitution
Martin
Kellyoff
Ezekiel
Fryerson
75'
Substitution
Islam
Slimanioff
Jamie
Vardyon
72'
Substitution
Joe
Ledleyoff
Chung-yong
Leeon
72'
Substitution
Andros
Townsendoff
Fraizer
Campbellon
63'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Shinji
Okazaki
42'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Ahmed
Musa
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
BOU
0-0
TOT
BUR
2-1
EVE
WES
1-0
SUN
HUL
0-2
STO
ARS
0-0
MID
SWA
0-0
WAT
LIV
2-1
WES
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
