Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Leicester 3 Palace 1

Leicester3
Musa42'
Okazaki63'
Fuchs80'
Palace1
Cabaye85'
Sat 22 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueKing Power Stadium

Full-Time
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24

Match Blog

87'

Substitution

Leicester City
Andy
King
off
Daniel
Amartey
on
85'

Crystal Palace Goal

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Yohan
Cabaye
81'

Substitution

Leicester City
Ahmed
Musa
off
Demarai
Gray
on
80'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Christian
Fuchs
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Martin
Kelly
off
Ezekiel
Fryers
on
75'

Substitution

Leicester City
Islam
Slimani
off
Jamie
Vardy
on
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Joe
Ledley
off
Chung-yong
Lee
on
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend
off
Fraizer
Campbell
on
63'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Shinji
Okazaki
42'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Ahmed
Musa

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Leicester City

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
BOU
0-0
TOT
BUR
2-1
EVE
WES
1-0
SUN
HUL
0-2
STO
ARS
0-0
MID
SWA
0-0
WAT
LIV
2-1
WES

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Leicester City

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
BOU
0-0
TOT
BUR
2-1
EVE
WES
1-0
SUN
HUL
0-2
STO
ARS
0-0
MID
SWA
0-0
WAT
LIV
2-1
WES
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24

Match Blog

87'

Substitution

Leicester City
Andy
King
off
Daniel
Amartey
on
85'

Crystal Palace Goal

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Yohan
Cabaye
81'

Substitution

Leicester City
Ahmed
Musa
off
Demarai
Gray
on
80'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Christian
Fuchs
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Martin
Kelly
off
Ezekiel
Fryers
on
75'

Substitution

Leicester City
Islam
Slimani
off
Jamie
Vardy
on
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Joe
Ledley
off
Chung-yong
Lee
on
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend
off
Fraizer
Campbell
on
63'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Shinji
Okazaki
42'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Ahmed
Musa