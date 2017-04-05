Southampton 3 Palace 1
Southampton3
Redmond45'
Yoshida83'
Ward-Prowse85'
Palace1
Benteke31'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
90'+4'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
90'+3'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
90'+1'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'
Substitution
Nathan
Redmond(22)off
Jay
Rodriguez(9)on
89'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(28)off
Mathieu
Flamini(4)on
88'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
87'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
87'
Substitution
Steven
Davis(8)off
Pierre-Emile
Højbjerg(23)on
85'
Southampton Goal
Goal!
James
Ward-Prowse(16)
Goal! Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
83'
Southampton Goal
Goal!
Maya
Yoshida(3)
Goal! Southampton 2, Crystal Palace 1. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Stephens.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Stephens (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
83'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
81'
start delay
Delay in match Steven Davis (Southampton) because of an injury.
80'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Steven Davis (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Steven Davis (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shane Long.
80'
free kick won
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
Yellow Card
Alves Soares(2)
Cédric Soares (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
79'
free kick won
Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
77'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bakary Sako with a cross following a corner.
76'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam McQueen.
75'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
73'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
72'
start delay
Delay in match Nathan Redmond (Southampton) because of an injury.
72'
start delay
Delay in match Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
71'
Yellow Card
Romeu Vidal(14)
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
66'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
66'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
65'
post
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
64'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steven Davis.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
60'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
58'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(31)off
Damien
Delaney(27)on
56'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a through ball.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shane Long.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam McQueen.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Southampton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
48'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a headed pass.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a headed pass.
45'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Bakary
Sako(26)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
45'
Southampton Goal
Goal!
Nathan
Redmond(22)
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Davis with a cross.
43'
free kick won
Jack Stephens (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
offside
Offside, Southampton. Sam McQueen tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.
41'
free kick won
Cédric Soares (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho with a headed pass following a corner.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
37'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
32'
free kick won
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
27'
free kick won
Cédric Soares (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
26'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
25'
free kick won
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam McQueen.
21'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
21'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
14'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
12'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
free kick won
Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
3'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
2'
free kick won
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
miss
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
34
Martin Kelly
DF
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
31
Jeffrey Schlupp
DF
58'
2
Joel Ward
DF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
45'
28
Luka Milivojevic
MF
88'
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
17
Christian Benteke
S
31'
88'
Substitutes
1
Julian Speroni
4
Mathieu Flamini
88'
14
Lee Chung-yong
19
Ezekiel Fryers
25
Sullay Kaikai
26
Bakary Sako
45'
27
Damien Delaney
58'
Starting lineup
1
Fraser Forster
GK
2
Cédric Soares
DF
79'
24
Jack Stephens
DF
38
Sam McQueen
DF
3
Maya Yoshida
DF
83'
22
Nathan Redmond
MF
45'
90'
11
Dusan Tadic
MF
14
Oriol Romeu
MF
71'
8
Steven Davis
MF
87'
16
James Ward-Prowse
MF
85'
7
Shane Long
S
Substitutes
4
Jordy Clasie
9
Jay Rodriguez
90'
12
Martín Cáceres
23
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
87'
26
Jérémy Pied
39
Josh Sims
40
Mouez Hassen
Team stats
Possession
62%
39%
Shots on target
9
3
Shots off target
12
6
Corners
11
12
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
15
Offsides
0
0
HUL
4-2
MID
ARS
3-0
WES
SWA
1-3
TOT
LIV
2-2
BOU
CHE
2-1
MAN
Starting lineup
13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
34
Martin Kelly
DF
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
31
Jeffrey Schlupp
DF
58'
2
Joel Ward
DF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
45'
28
Luka Milivojevic
MF
88'
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
17
Christian Benteke
S
31'
88'
Substitutes
1
Julian Speroni
4
Mathieu Flamini
88'
14
Lee Chung-yong
19
Ezekiel Fryers
25
Sullay Kaikai
26
Bakary Sako
45'
27
Damien Delaney
58'
Starting lineup
1
Fraser Forster
GK
2
Cédric Soares
DF
79'
24
Jack Stephens
DF
38
Sam McQueen
DF
3
Maya Yoshida
DF
83'
22
Nathan Redmond
MF
45'
90'
11
Dusan Tadic
MF
14
Oriol Romeu
MF
71'
8
Steven Davis
MF
87'
16
James Ward-Prowse
MF
85'
7
Shane Long
S
Substitutes
4
Jordy Clasie
9
Jay Rodriguez
90'
12
Martín Cáceres
23
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
87'
26
Jérémy Pied
39
Josh Sims
40
Mouez Hassen
Team stats
Possession
62%
39%
Shots on target
9
3
Shots off target
12
6
Corners
11
12
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
15
Offsides
0
0
HUL
4-2
MID
ARS
3-0
WES
SWA
1-3
TOT
LIV
2-2
BOU
CHE
2-1
MAN
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
90'+4'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
90'+3'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
90'+1'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'
Substitution
Nathan
Redmond(22)off
Jay
Rodriguez(9)on
89'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(28)off
Mathieu
Flamini(4)on
88'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
87'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
87'
Substitution
Steven
Davis(8)off
Pierre-Emile
Højbjerg(23)on
85'
Southampton Goal
Goal!
James
Ward-Prowse(16)
Goal! Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
83'
Southampton Goal
Goal!
Maya
Yoshida(3)
Goal! Southampton 2, Crystal Palace 1. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Stephens.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Stephens (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
83'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
81'
start delay
Delay in match Steven Davis (Southampton) because of an injury.
80'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Steven Davis (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Steven Davis (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shane Long.
80'
free kick won
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
Yellow Card
Alves Soares(2)
Cédric Soares (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
79'
free kick won
Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
77'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bakary Sako with a cross following a corner.
76'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam McQueen.
75'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
73'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
72'
start delay
Delay in match Nathan Redmond (Southampton) because of an injury.
72'
start delay
Delay in match Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
71'
Yellow Card
Romeu Vidal(14)
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
66'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
66'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
65'
post
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
64'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steven Davis.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
60'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
58'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(31)off
Damien
Delaney(27)on
56'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a through ball.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shane Long.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam McQueen.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Southampton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
48'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a headed pass.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a headed pass.
45'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Bakary
Sako(26)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
45'
Southampton Goal
Goal!
Nathan
Redmond(22)
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Davis with a cross.
43'
free kick won
Jack Stephens (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
offside
Offside, Southampton. Sam McQueen tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.
41'
free kick won
Cédric Soares (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho with a headed pass following a corner.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
37'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
32'
free kick won
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
27'
free kick won
Cédric Soares (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
26'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
25'
free kick won
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam McQueen.
21'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
21'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
14'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
12'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
free kick won
Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
3'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
2'
free kick won
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
miss
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.