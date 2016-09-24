Skip navigation
Sunderland vs Crystal Palace

Sunderland 2 Palace 3

Sunderland2
Defoe39' 60'
Palace3
Ledley61'
McArthur76'
Benteke90+4'
Sat 24 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueStadium of Light

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24

Match Blog

90+4'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(17)
90+3'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jason
Puncheon(42)
off
Chung-yong
Lee(14)
on
86'

Substitution

Sunderland
Lee
Cattermole(6)
off
Patrick
McNair(19)
on
86'

Substitution

Sunderland
Adnan
Januzaj(44)
off
Victor
Anichebe(28)
on
76'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Martin
Kelly(34)
off
Ezekiel
Fryers(19)
on
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
off
Connor
Wickham(21)
on
72'

Yellow Card

Puncheon(42)
61'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Joe
Ledley(16)
60'

Sunderland Goal

Sunderland
Goal!
Sunderland
Jermain
Defoe(18)
45+4'

Yellow Card

Cabaye(7)
39'

Sunderland Goal

Sunderland
Goal!
Sunderland
Jermain
Defoe(18)
15'

Substitution

Sunderland
Steven
Pienaar(20)
off
Duncan
Watmore(14)
on

