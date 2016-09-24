Sunderland 2 Palace 3
Sunderland2
Defoe39' 60'
Palace3
Ledley61'
McArthur76'
Benteke90+4'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
90+4'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
90+3'
Substitution
Jason
Puncheon(42)off
Chung-yong
Lee(14)on
86'
Substitution
Lee
Cattermole(6)off
Patrick
McNair(19)on
86'
Substitution
Adnan
Januzaj(44)off
Victor
Anichebe(28)on
76'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
McArthur(18)
75'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Ezekiel
Fryers(19)on
73'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Connor
Wickham(21)on
72'
Yellow Card
Puncheon(42)
61'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Joe
Ledley(16)
60'
Sunderland Goal
Goal!
Jermain
Defoe(18)
45+4'
Yellow Card
Cabaye(7)
39'
Sunderland Goal
Goal!
Jermain
Defoe(18)
15'
Substitution
Steven
Pienaar(20)off
Duncan
Watmore(14)on
Starting lineup
30
Steve Mandanda
GK
5
James Tomkins
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
27
Damien Delaney
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
75'
16
Joe Ledley
MF
61'
18
James McArthur
MF
76'
10
Andros Townsend
MF
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
72'
90+3'
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
45+4'
73'
17
Christian Benteke
S
90+4'
Substitutes
13
Wayne Hennessey
14
Lee Chung-yong
90+3'
19
Ezekiel Fryers
75'
21
Connor Wickham
73'
22
Jordon Mutch
26
Bakary Sako
44
Ben Wynter
Starting lineup
13
Jordan Pickford
GK
23
Lamine Koné
DF
3
DF
21
Javier Manquillo
DF
5
Papy Djilobodji
DF
27
Jan Kirchhoff
MF
17
Didier Ndong
MF
6
Lee Cattermole
MF
86'
20
Steven Pienaar
S
15'
18
Jermain Defoe
S
39'
60'
44
Adnan Januzaj
S
86'
Substitutes
4
Jason Denayer
10
Wahbi Khazri
12
Mika
14
Duncan Watmore
15'
16
John O'Shea
19
Paddy McNair
86'
28
Victor Anichebe
86'
Team stats
Possession
45%
55%
Shots on target
4
4
Shots off target
4
13
Corners
3
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
15
Offsides
0
0
MAN
4-1
LEI
SWA
1-3
MAN
MID
1-2
TOT
LIV
5-1
HUL
STO
1-1
WES
BOU
1-0
EVE
ARS
3-0
CHE
