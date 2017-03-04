Skip navigation
West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace

West Brom 0 Palace 2

West Brom0
Palace2
Zaha55'
Townsend84'
Sat 04 Mar 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueThe Hawthorns

Full-Time
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
90'+3'

free kick won

Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
89'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
86'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
off
James
McArthur(18)
on
84'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend(10)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 2. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
84'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
81'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion
Darren
Fletcher(24)
off
Jonathan
Leko(45)
on
80'

miss

Attempt missed. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McClean.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a through ball.
78'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
off
Scott
Dann(6)
on
73'

free kick won

Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
71'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion
Allan-Roméo
Nyom(2)
off
Hal
Robson-Kanu(4)
on
67'

free kick won

James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James McClean.
66'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
66'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.
63'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion
Nacer
Chadli(22)
off
James
McClean(14)
on
63'

free kick won

Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(31)
on
62'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
60'

start delay

Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
60'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
58'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
58'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
57'

free kick won

Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross following a corner.
51'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
50'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'

Yellow Card

Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+1'

free kick won

Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

free kick won

Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'

free kick won

Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'

free kick won

Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
31'

free kick won

Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

free kick won

James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

free kick won

Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
26'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
22'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
18'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
17'

free kick won

Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
15'

miss

Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Morrison following a corner.
15'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
12'

free kick won

Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
10'

start delay

Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
2'

free kick won

Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
90'+3'

free kick won

Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
89'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
86'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
off
James
McArthur(18)
on
84'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend(10)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 2. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
84'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
81'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion
Darren
Fletcher(24)
off
Jonathan
Leko(45)
on
80'

miss

Attempt missed. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McClean.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a through ball.
78'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
off
Scott
Dann(6)
on
73'

free kick won

Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
71'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion
Allan-Roméo
Nyom(2)
off
Hal
Robson-Kanu(4)
on
67'

free kick won

James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James McClean.
66'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
66'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.
63'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion
Nacer
Chadli(22)
off
James
McClean(14)
on
63'

free kick won

Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(31)
on
62'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
60'

start delay

Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
60'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
58'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
58'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
57'

free kick won

Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross following a corner.
51'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
50'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'

Yellow Card

Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+1'

free kick won

Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

free kick won

Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'

free kick won

Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'

free kick won

Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
31'

free kick won

Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

free kick won

James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

free kick won

Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
26'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
22'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
18'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
17'

free kick won

Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
15'

miss

Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Morrison following a corner.
15'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
12'

free kick won

Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
10'

start delay

Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
2'

free kick won

Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.