West Brom 0 Palace 2
West Brom0
Palace2
Zaha55'
Townsend84'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MANManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MANManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WESWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
90'+3'
free kick won
Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
86'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
James
McArthur(18)on
84'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Andros
Townsend(10)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 2. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
81'
Substitution
Darren
Fletcher(24)off
Jonathan
Leko(45)on
80'
miss
Attempt missed. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McClean.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a through ball.
78'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Scott
Dann(6)on
73'
free kick won
Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
71'
Substitution
Allan-Roméo
Nyom(2)off
Hal
Robson-Kanu(4)on
67'
free kick won
James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James McClean.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
66'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.
63'
Substitution
Nacer
Chadli(22)off
James
McClean(14)on
63'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
Substitution
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(31)on
62'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
60'
start delay
Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
58'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
57'
free kick won
Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross following a corner.
51'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+1'
free kick won
Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
free kick won
Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'
free kick won
Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'
free kick won
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
31'
free kick won
Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
26'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
22'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
18'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
17'
free kick won
Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Morrison following a corner.
15'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
12'
free kick won
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
10'
start delay
Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
2'
free kick won
Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
62'
5
James Tomkins
DF
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
74'
10
Andros Townsend
MF
84'
28
Luka Milivojevic
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
55'
86'
17
Christian Benteke
S
45'+1'
Substitutes
1
Julian Speroni
6
Scott Dann
74'
9
Fraizer Campbell
18
James McArthur
86'
26
Bakary Sako
27
Damien Delaney
31
Jeffrey Schlupp
62'
Starting lineup
1
Ben Foster
GK
25
Craig Dawson
DF
2
Nyom
DF
71'
23
Gareth McAuley
DF
6
Jonny Evans
DF
7
James Morrison
MF
8
Jake Livermore
MF
11
Chris Brunt
MF
24
Darren Fletcher
MF
81'
22
Nacer Chadli
MF
63'
9
Salomón Rondón
S
Substitutes
3
Jonas Olsson
4
Hal Robson-Kanu
71'
5
Claudio Yacob
12
Marc Wilson
13
Boaz Myhill
14
James McClean
63'
45
Jonathan Leko
81'
Team stats
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
1
4
Shots off target
5
2
Corners
5
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
8
Offsides
0
0
MAN
1-1
BOU
SWA
3-2
BUR
LEI
3-1
HUL
STO
2-0
MID
WAT
3-4
SOU
LIV
3-1
ARS
