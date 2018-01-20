Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
90'+1'
free kick won
Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
88'
start delay
Delay in match Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
82'
Substitution
Alex
Iwobi(17)
off
Sead
Kolasinac(31)
on
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wilshere with a through ball.
78'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a corner.
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
76'
free kick won
Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
75'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
75'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
72'
Substitution
Mesut
Özil(11)
off
Reiss
Nelson(61)
on
72'
free kick won
Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
69'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Jack Wilshere tries a through ball, but Mesut Özil is caught offside.
68'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
free kick won
Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
66'
start delay
Delay in match Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) because of an injury.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bakary Sako with a cross.
59'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Mesut Özil tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
58'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
55'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
54'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
50'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
48'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Martin Kelly tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
44'
free kick won
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Petr Cech.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
40'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
34'
Substitution
Nacho
Monreal(18)
off
Ainsley
Maitland-Niles(30)
on
29'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
28'
start delay
Delay in match Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) because of an injury.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
27'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wilshere.
22'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Alexandre
Lacazette(9)
Goal! Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 0. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
18'
free kick won
Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
14'
free kick won
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
13'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Laurent
Koscielny(6)
Goal! Arsenal 3, Crystal Palace 0. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho Monreal following a corner.
13'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
12'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mesut Özil.
11'
free kick won
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Alex
Iwobi(17)
Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
7'
free kick won
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Iwobi.
6'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Nacho
Monreal(18)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a cross following a corner.
5'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
