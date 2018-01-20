Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal 4 Palace 1

Arsenal4
Monreal6'
Iwobi10'
Koscielny13'
Lacazette22'
Palace1
Milivojevic78'
Sat 20 Jan 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueEmirates Stadium

Full-Time

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
90'+1'

free kick won

Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
88'

start delay

Delay in match Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
82'

Substitution

Arsenal
Alex
Iwobi(17)
off
Sead
Kolasinac(31)
on
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wilshere with a through ball.
78'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a corner.
77'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
76'

free kick won

Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
75'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
75'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
72'

Substitution

Arsenal
Mesut
Özil(11)
off
Reiss
Nelson(61)
on
72'

free kick won

Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
69'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Jack Wilshere tries a through ball, but Mesut Özil is caught offside.
68'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'

free kick won

Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
66'

start delay

Delay in match Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) because of an injury.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bakary Sako with a cross.
59'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Mesut Özil tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
58'

free kick won

James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
56'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
55'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
54'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
50'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
48'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
48'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
48'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Martin Kelly tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
47'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
45'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
44'

free kick won

Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Petr Cech.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
40'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
35'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
34'

Substitution

Arsenal
Nacho
Monreal(18)
off
Ainsley
Maitland-Niles(30)
on
29'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
28'

start delay

Delay in match Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) because of an injury.
28'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
27'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wilshere.
22'

Arsenal Goal

Arsenal
Goal!
Arsenal
Alexandre
Lacazette(9)
Goal! Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 0. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
21'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
18'

free kick won

Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
14'

free kick won

Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
13'

Arsenal Goal

Arsenal
Goal!
Arsenal
Laurent
Koscielny(6)
Goal! Arsenal 3, Crystal Palace 0. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho Monreal following a corner.
13'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
12'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
12'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mesut Özil.
11'

free kick won

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

Arsenal Goal

Arsenal
Goal!
Arsenal
Alex
Iwobi(17)
Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
7'

free kick won

Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Iwobi.
6'

Arsenal Goal

Arsenal
Goal!
Arsenal
Nacho
Monreal(18)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a cross following a corner.
5'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
24
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
DF
5
James Tomkins
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
78'
18
James McArthur
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
substitution icon90'
26
Bakary Sako
S
17
Christian Benteke
S

Substitutes

1
Julian Speroni
2
Joel Ward
10
Andros Townsend
14
Lee Chung-yong
23
Pape Souaré
27
Damien Delaney
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon90'

Starting lineup

33
Petr Cech
GK
20
Shkodran Mustafi
DF
18
Nacho Monreal
DF
6'
substitution icon34'
6
Laurent Koscielny
DF
13'
24
Héctor Bellerín
DF
17
Alex Iwobi
MF
10'
substitution icon82'
11
Mesut Özil
MF
substitution icon72'
10
Jack Wilshere
MF
29
Granit Xhaka
MF
35
Mohamed El Neny
MF
9
Alexandre Lacazette
S
22'

Substitutes

4
Per Mertesacker
13
David Ospina
21
Calum Chambers
30
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
substitution icon34'
31
Sead Kolasinac
substitution icon82'
61
Reiss Nelson
substitution icon72'
62
Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
63%
37%
Shots on target
10
5
Shots off target
1
1
Corners
5
10
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
6
Offsides
0
0
BHA
0-4
CHE
WHU
1-1
BOU
EVE
1-1
WBA
STO
2-0
HUD
BUR
0-1
MUN
LEI
2-0
WAT
MCI
3-1
NEW

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
24
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
DF
5
James Tomkins
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
78'
18
James McArthur
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
substitution icon90'
26
Bakary Sako
S
17
Christian Benteke
S

Substitutes

1
Julian Speroni
2
Joel Ward
10
Andros Townsend
14
Lee Chung-yong
23
Pape Souaré
27
Damien Delaney
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon90'

Starting lineup

33
Petr Cech
GK
20
Shkodran Mustafi
DF
18
Nacho Monreal
DF
6'
substitution icon34'
6
Laurent Koscielny
DF
13'
24
Héctor Bellerín
DF
17
Alex Iwobi
MF
10'
substitution icon82'
11
Mesut Özil
MF
substitution icon72'
10
Jack Wilshere
MF
29
Granit Xhaka
MF
35
Mohamed El Neny
MF
9
Alexandre Lacazette
S
22'

Substitutes

4
Per Mertesacker
13
David Ospina
21
Calum Chambers
30
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
substitution icon34'
31
Sead Kolasinac
substitution icon82'
61
Reiss Nelson
substitution icon72'
62
Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
63%
37%
Shots on target
10
5
Shots off target
1
1
Corners
5
10
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
6
Offsides
0
0
BHA
0-4
CHE
WHU
1-1
BOU
EVE
1-1
WBA
STO
2-0
HUD
BUR
0-1
MUN
LEI
2-0
WAT
MCI
3-1
NEW
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
90'+1'

free kick won

Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
88'

start delay

Delay in match Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
82'

Substitution

Arsenal
Alex
Iwobi(17)
off
Sead
Kolasinac(31)
on
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wilshere with a through ball.
78'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a corner.
77'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
76'

free kick won

Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
75'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
75'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
72'

Substitution

Arsenal
Mesut
Özil(11)
off
Reiss
Nelson(61)
on
72'

free kick won

Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
69'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Jack Wilshere tries a through ball, but Mesut Özil is caught offside.
68'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'

free kick won

Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
66'

start delay

Delay in match Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) because of an injury.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bakary Sako with a cross.
59'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Mesut Özil tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
58'

free kick won

James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
56'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
55'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
54'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
50'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
48'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
48'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
48'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Martin Kelly tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
47'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
45'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
44'

free kick won

Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Petr Cech.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
40'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
35'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
34'

Substitution

Arsenal
Nacho
Monreal(18)
off
Ainsley
Maitland-Niles(30)
on
29'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
28'

start delay

Delay in match Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) because of an injury.
28'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
27'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wilshere.
22'

Arsenal Goal

Arsenal
Goal!
Arsenal
Alexandre
Lacazette(9)
Goal! Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 0. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
21'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
18'

free kick won

Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
14'

free kick won

Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
13'

Arsenal Goal

Arsenal
Goal!
Arsenal
Laurent
Koscielny(6)
Goal! Arsenal 3, Crystal Palace 0. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho Monreal following a corner.
13'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
12'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
12'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mesut Özil.
11'

free kick won

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

Arsenal Goal

Arsenal
Goal!
Arsenal
Alex
Iwobi(17)
Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
7'

free kick won

Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Iwobi.
6'

Arsenal Goal

Arsenal
Goal!
Arsenal
Nacho
Monreal(18)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a cross following a corner.
5'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.