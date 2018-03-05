Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Palace 2 Man Utd 3

Palace2
Townsend11'
van Aanholt48'
Man Utd3
Smalling55'
Lukaku76'
Matic90'+1'
Mon 05 Mar 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

0110
Upcoming palace games

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 3.
90'+3'

free kick won

Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

Yellow Card

Matic(31)
Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
90'+1'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Nemanja
Matic(31)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 3. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
90'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata.
89'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Rashford with a through ball.
89'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
86'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'

free kick won

Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
79'

miss

Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
77'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
76'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Romelu
Lukaku(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 2. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
76'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata.
75'

Yellow Card

Townsend(10)
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
74'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
73'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
73'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
71'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku with a cross.
70'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a cross.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
69'

free kick won

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
68'

free kick won

Chris Smalling (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'

Substitution

Manchester United
Antonio Valencia(25)
off
Luke
Shaw(23)
on
67'

Substitution

Manchester United
Ashley
Young(18)
off
Juan
Mata(8)
on
67'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
67'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Valencia.
65'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
64'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
61'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Alexander Sørloth is caught offside.
60'

free kick won

James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'

Yellow Card

Young(18)
Ashley Young (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
57'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
57'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Valencia.
57'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
56'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
55'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Chris
Smalling(12)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 1. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Valencia following a corner.
54'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
54'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Valencia.
52'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
50'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
48'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 0. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp following a set piece situation.
48'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
45'

Substitution

Manchester United
Scott
McTominay(39)
off
Marcus
Rashford(19)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 0.
45'+2'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
45'+1'

start delay

Delay in match Ashley Young (Manchester United) because of an injury.
45'+1'

start delay

Delay in match Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
45'

free kick won

Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
43'

free kick won

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

Yellow Card

McTominay(39)
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
41'

free kick won

Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.
38'

free kick won

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

free kick won

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
29'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Alexander Sørloth is caught offside.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
19'

free kick won

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
16'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Pogba.
15'

offside

Offside, Manchester United. Antonio Valencia tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
13'

offside

Offside, Manchester United. Alexis Sánchez tries a through ball, but Jesse Lingard is caught offside.
13'

free kick won

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 0. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
9'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
5'

miss

Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth following a corner.
5'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
2'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
2'

start delay

Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

