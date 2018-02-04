Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Attempt missed. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Ritchie.
90'+2'
free kick won
Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
89'
start delay
Delay in match Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
88'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
86'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Atsu.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
83'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
80'
Substitution
Ayoze Pérez(17)
off
Mikel
Merino(23)
on
78'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
77'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
74'
free kick won
Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Ritchie.
72'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
72'
start delay
Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
71'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
69'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by DeAndre Yedlin.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
65'
Substitution
Mohamed
Diamé(10)
off
Isaac
Hayden(14)
on
65'
free kick won
Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
Yellow Card
Fosu-Mensah(24)
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
64'
free kick won
Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
62'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
59'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.
57'
Yellow Card
Dummett(3)
Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
57'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
57'
Substitution
Kenedy(15)
off
Christian
Atsu(30)
on
55'
Crystal Palace Goal
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle United 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
54'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke draws a foul in the penalty area.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
52'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Mamadou Sakho tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye following a set piece situation.
49'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Kenedy tries a through ball, but Ayoze Pérez is caught offside.
46'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle United 1.
45'+3'
free kick won
Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+2'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
45'+2'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)
off
Mamadou
Sakho(12)
on
45'
start delay
Delay in match Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
44'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
38'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
36'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Dwight Gayle is caught offside.
32'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kenedy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Fosu-Mensah with a cross.
28'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
22'
Newcastle United Goal
Goal!
Mohamed
Diamé(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle United 1. Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez following a corner.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kenedy with a cross following a corner.
22'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kenedy (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.
20'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
19'
start delay
Delay in match Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
19'
offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Dwight Gayle is caught offside.
18'
free kick won
Kenedy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin with a cross.
16'
free kick won
Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenedy.
11'
free kick won
Kenedy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
9'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a through ball.
8'
free kick won
DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
free kick won
Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Dummett.
5'
free kick won
Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
