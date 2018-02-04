Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Palace 1 Newcastle Utd 1

Palace1
Milivojevic55'
Newcastle Utd1
Diamé22'
Sun 04 Feb 14:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle United 1.
90'+4'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Ritchie.
90'+2'

free kick won

Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
89'

start delay

Delay in match Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
88'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.
88'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
88'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
86'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Atsu.
85'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
84'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
83'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
80'

Substitution

Newcastle United
Ayoze Pérez(17)
off
Mikel
Merino(23)
on
78'

miss

Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
77'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
75'

miss

Attempt missed. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
74'

free kick won

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Ritchie.
72'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
72'

start delay

Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
71'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
69'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
68'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by DeAndre Yedlin.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
65'

Substitution

Newcastle United
Mohamed
Diamé(10)
off
Isaac
Hayden(14)
on
65'

free kick won

Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

Yellow Card

Fosu-Mensah(24)
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
64'

free kick won

Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
62'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
60'

miss

Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
59'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
59'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.
57'

Yellow Card

Dummett(3)
Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
57'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
57'

Substitution

Newcastle United
Kenedy(15)
off
Christian
Atsu(30)
on
55'

Crystal Palace Goal

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle United 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
54'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke draws a foul in the penalty area.
53'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
52'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Mamadou Sakho tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye following a set piece situation.
49'

free kick won

Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'

offside

Offside, Newcastle United. Kenedy tries a through ball, but Ayoze Pérez is caught offside.
46'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle United 1.
45'+3'

free kick won

Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+2'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
45'+2'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Martin
Kelly(34)
off
Mamadou
Sakho(12)
on
45'

start delay

Delay in match Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
44'

free kick won

Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
38'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
36'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'

offside

Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Dwight Gayle is caught offside.
32'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kenedy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
31'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Fosu-Mensah with a cross.
28'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
22'

Newcastle United Goal

Newcastle United
Goal!
Newcastle United
Mohamed
Diamé(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle United 1. Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez following a corner.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kenedy with a cross following a corner.
22'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
22'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kenedy (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.
20'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
19'

start delay

Delay in match Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
19'

offside

Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Dwight Gayle is caught offside.
18'

free kick won

Kenedy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin with a cross.
16'

free kick won

Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
13'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenedy.
11'

free kick won

Kenedy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
9'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
9'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a through ball.
8'

free kick won

DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

free kick won

Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Dummett.
5'

free kick won

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
2'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
24
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
DF
64'
5
James Tomkins
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
substitution icon45'+2'
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
18
James McArthur
MF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
55'
17
Christian Benteke
S
11
Wilfried Zaha
S

Substitutes

2
Joel Ward
9
Alexander Sørloth
12
Mamadou Sakho
substitution icon45'+2'
14
Lee Chung-yong
23
Pape Souaré
30
Dion Henry
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

26
Karl Darlow
GK
6
Jamaal Lascelles
DF
2
Ciaran Clark
DF
22
DeAndre Yedlin
DF
3
Paul Dummett
DF
57'
11
Matt Ritchie
MF
15
Kenedy
MF
substitution icon57'
8
Jonjo Shelvey
MF
10
Mohamed Diamé
MF
22'
substitution icon65'
17
Ayoze Pérez
S
substitution icon80'
9
Dwight Gayle
S

Substitutes

7
Jacob Murphy
12
Martin Dubravka
14
Isaac Hayden
substitution icon65'
19
Javier Manquillo
20
Florian Lejeune
23
Mikel Merino
substitution icon80'
30
Christian Atsu
substitution icon57'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Newcastle United
Possession
54%
46%
Shots on target
6
8
Shots off target
10
2
Corners
5
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
11
Offsides
0
0
LIV
2-2
TOT

