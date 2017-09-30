Skip navigation
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Man Utd 4 Palace 0

Man Utd4
Mata3'
Fellaini35' 49'
Lukaku86'
Palace0
Sat 30 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueOld Trafford

Full-Time

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Manchester United 4, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+1'

free kick won

Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

free kick won

Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Romelu
Lukaku(9)
Goal! Manchester United 4, Crystal Palace 0. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
85'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

free kick won

Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
81'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
80'

offside

Offside, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
77'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'

Substitution

Manchester United
Juan
Mata(8)
off
Ander
Herrera(21)
on
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Bakary
Sako(26)
off
Olayinka Fredrick Oladotun
Ladapo(19)
on
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
72'

Substitution

Manchester United
Marcus
Rashford(19)
off
Anthony
Martial(11)
on
71'

miss

Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
70'

miss

Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
69'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jason
Puncheon(42)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
68'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
James
McArthur(18)
on
68'

miss

Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
66'

Substitution

Manchester United
Henrikh
Mkhitaryan(22)
off
Jesse
Lingard(14)
on
65'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
64'

start delay

Delay in match Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) because of an injury.
64'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonio Valencia.
64'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bakary Sako.
61'

free kick won

Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

free kick won

Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ashley Young (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
58'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bakary Sako with a cross.
54'

free kick won

Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

free kick won

Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Marouane
Fellaini(27)
Goal! Manchester United 3, Crystal Palace 0. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford with a cross following a set piece situation.
48'

free kick won

Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
46'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
46'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Rashford with a cross.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0.
44'

miss

Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross following a corner.
43'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
43'

miss

Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross.
41'

miss

Attempt missed. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan with a cross following a corner.
41'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
38'

offside

Offside, Manchester United. Antonio Valencia tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
35'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Marouane
Fellaini(27)
Goal! Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
31'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonio Valencia.
30'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
29'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
26'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
23'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross.
22'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
17'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

free kick won

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marouane Fellaini.
12'

free kick won

Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
8'

miss

Attempt missed. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a set piece situation.
7'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Juan
Mata(8)
Goal! Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
27
Damien Delaney
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
substitution icon69'
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
S
substitution icon68'
10
Andros Townsend
S
26
Bakary Sako
S
substitution icon74'

Substitutes

1
Julian Speroni
14
Lee Chung-yong
18
James McArthur
substitution icon68'
19
Freddie Ladapo
substitution icon74'
22
Jordon Mutch
34
Martin Kelly
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon69'

Starting lineup

1
David de Gea
GK
4
Phil Jones
DF
18
Ashley Young
DF
25
Antonio Valencia
DF
12
Chris Smalling
DF
27
Marouane Fellaini
MF
35'
49'
31
Nemanja Matic
MF
22
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
MF
substitution icon66'
19
Marcus Rashford
MF
substitution icon72'
8
Juan Mata
MF
3'
substitution icon77'
9
Romelu Lukaku
S
86'

Substitutes

3
Eric Bailly
11
Anthony Martial
substitution icon72'
14
Jesse Lingard
substitution icon66'
17
Daley Blind
20
Sergio Romero
21
Ander Herrera
substitution icon77'
36
Matteo Darmian
Manchester United

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
59%
41%
Shots on target
7
1
Shots off target
6
4
Corners
6
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
6
Offsides
0
0
HUD
0-4
TOT
WHU
1-0
SWA
STO
2-1
SOU
WBA
2-2
WAT
BOU
0-0
LEI
CHE
0-1
MCI

