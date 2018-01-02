Attempt saved. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+1'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wayne Hennessey.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand with a cross following a corner.
86'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
85'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
84'
free kick won
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82'
free kick won
Jérémy Pied (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
79'
Substitution
Dusan
Tadic(11)
off
Nathan
Redmond(22)
on
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Kelly following a corner.
79'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shane Long.
78'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
75'
offside
Offside, Southampton. Ryan Bertrand tries a through ball, but Sofiane Boufal is caught offside.
75'
Substitution
Pierre-Emile
Højbjerg(23)
off
Manolo
Gabbiadini(20)
on
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
70'
Substitution
James
Ward-Prowse(16)
off
Steven
Davis(8)
on
69'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
McArthur(18)
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
68'
free kick won
Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jérémy Pied.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
64'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Bakary
Sako(26)
on
63'
free kick won
Dusan Tadic (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
Yellow Card
Fosu-Mensah(24)
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
56'
free kick won
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
off
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 0.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right.
42'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
38'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'
free kick won
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
32'
free kick won
Jérémy Pied (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
24'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
23'
start delay
Delay in match Jérémy Pied (Southampton) because of an injury.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Bertrand.
17'
Southampton Goal
Goal!
Shane
Long(7)
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 0. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jérémy Pied.
16'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
14'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
11'
free kick won
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
7'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
5'
free kick won
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
1'
free kick won
Dusan Tadic (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
miss
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
