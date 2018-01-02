Skip navigation
Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Southampton 1 Palace 2

Southampton1
Long17'
Palace2
McArthur69'
Milivojevic80'
Tue 02 Jan 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSt. Mary's Stadium

Full-Time

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+1'

free kick won

Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wayne Hennessey.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand with a cross following a corner.
86'

corner

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
85'

corner

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
84'

free kick won

Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82'

free kick won

Jérémy Pied (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
79'

Substitution

Southampton
Dusan
Tadic(11)
off
Nathan
Redmond(22)
on
79'

miss

Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Kelly following a corner.
79'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shane Long.
78'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
77'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
75'

offside

Offside, Southampton. Ryan Bertrand tries a through ball, but Sofiane Boufal is caught offside.
75'

Substitution

Southampton
Pierre-Emile
Højbjerg(23)
off
Manolo
Gabbiadini(20)
on
72'

miss

Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
70'

Substitution

Southampton
James
Ward-Prowse(16)
off
Steven
Davis(8)
on
69'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
68'

free kick won

Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
68'

miss

Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
68'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jérémy Pied.
68'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
65'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Bakary
Sako(26)
on
63'

free kick won

Dusan Tadic (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'

free kick won

Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

Yellow Card

Fosu-Mensah(24)
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
56'

free kick won

Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
off
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 0.
44'

miss

Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right.
42'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
41'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
38'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'

free kick won

Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
32'

free kick won

Jérémy Pied (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
24'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
23'

start delay

Delay in match Jérémy Pied (Southampton) because of an injury.
22'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Bertrand.
17'

Southampton Goal

Southampton
Goal!
Southampton
Shane
Long(7)
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 0. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jérémy Pied.
16'

corner

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
16'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
14'

corner

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
11'

free kick won

Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
7'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
5'

free kick won

Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
1'

free kick won

Dusan Tadic (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'

miss

Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
DF
substitution icon64'
34
Martin Kelly
DF
24
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
DF
57'
5
James Tomkins
DF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
80'
18
James McArthur
MF
69'
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
substitution icon45'
10
Andros Townsend
MF
17
Christian Benteke
S

Substitutes

1
Julian Speroni
3
Patrick van Aanholt
substitution icon45'
14
Lee Chung-yong
23
Pape Souaré
26
Bakary Sako
substitution icon64'
27
Damien Delaney
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

13
Alex McCarthy
GK
5
Jack Stephens
DF
21
Ryan Bertrand
DF
3
Maya Yoshida
DF
26
Jérémy Pied
DF
14
Oriol Romeu
MF
23
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
MF
substitution icon75'
11
Dusan Tadic
MF
substitution icon79'
16
James Ward-Prowse
MF
substitution icon70'
19
Sofiane Boufal
MF
7
Shane Long
S
17'

Substitutes

8
Steven Davis
substitution icon70'
18
Mario Lemina
20
Manolo Gabbiadini
substitution icon75'
22
Nathan Redmond
substitution icon79'
33
Matt Targett
35
Jan Bednarek
44
Fraser Forster
Southampton

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
61%
39%
Shots on target
3
4
Shots off target
7
4
Corners
4
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
8
Offsides
0
0
WHU
2-1
WBA
SWA
0-2
TOT
MCI
3-1
WAT

