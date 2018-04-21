Watford 0 Palace 0
Watford0
Palace0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+3'
free kick won
Andre Gray (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
free kick won
José Holebas (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
89'
Yellow Card
Cathcart(15)
Craig Cathcart (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
88'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
88'
free kick won
Richarlison (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
free kick won
Kiko Femenía (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
free kick won
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andre Gray.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Richarlison (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Troy Deeney.
79'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(19)off
Andre
Gray(18)on
78'
Yellow Card
Loftus-Cheek(8)
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Watford) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
70'
Substitution
Stefano
Okaka(33)off
Kiko Femenía(21)on
69'
post
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
67'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
65'
free kick won
Craig Cathcart (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
62'
post
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left from a direct free kick.
61'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
60'
Yellow Card
Mariappa(6)
Adrian Mariappa (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Richarlison (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
Substitution
Roberto
Pereyra(37)off
Richarlison(11)on
54'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
free kick won
Stefano Okaka (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
free kick won
Orestis Karnezis (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Adrian Mariappa (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
45'+2'
Yellow Card
van Aanholt(3)
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
45'+2'
free kick won
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefano Okaka.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
42'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adrian Mariappa.
38'
free kick won
Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
36'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
34'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
30'
start delay
Delay in match Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
29'
Yellow Card
Doucouré(16)
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
29'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stefano Okaka.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Craig Cathcart (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Craig Cathcart (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by José Holebas with a cross following a corner.
23'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
21'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
21'
free kick won
Roberto Pereyra (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
20'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
16'
free kick won
Roberto Pereyra (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
13'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
12'
start delay
Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
5'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Kabasele (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
4'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
4'
post
Stefano Okaka (Watford) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a cross.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
5
James Tomkins
DF
88'
2
Joel Ward
DF
21'
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
45'+2'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
8
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
MF
78'
18
James McArthur
MF
81'
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
10
Andros Townsend
S
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
63'
Substitutes
1
Julian Speroni
9
Alexander Sørloth
14
Lee Chung-yong
17
Christian Benteke
81'
29
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
34
Martin Kelly
44
Jairo Riedewald
Starting lineup
30
Orestis Karnezis
GK
25
José Holebas
DF
6
Adrian Mariappa
DF
60'
27
Christian Kabasele
DF
15
Craig Cathcart
DF
89'
19
Will Hughes
MF
79'
37
Roberto Pereyra
MF
55'
29
Etienne Capoue
MF
16
Abdoulaye Doucouré
MF
29'
33
Stefano Okaka
S
70'
9
Troy Deeney
S
Substitutes
1
Heurelho Gomes
2
Daryl Janmaat
3
Miguel Britos
11
Richarlison
55'
17
Jerome Sinclair
18
Andre Gray
79'
21
Kiko Femenía
70'
Team stats
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
4
1
Shots off target
10
3
Corners
4
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
16
Offsides
0
0
