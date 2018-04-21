Skip navigation
Watford vs Crystal Palace

Watford 0 Palace 0

Watford0
Palace0
Sat 21 Apr 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueVicarage Road

Full-Time
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+3'

free kick won

Andre Gray (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'

free kick won

José Holebas (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
89'

Yellow Card

Cathcart(15)
Craig Cathcart (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
88'

Yellow Card

Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
88'

free kick won

Richarlison (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

free kick won

Kiko Femenía (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

free kick won

Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
80'

miss

Attempt missed. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andre Gray.
80'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Richarlison (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Troy Deeney.
79'

Substitution

Watford
Will
Hughes(19)
off
Andre
Gray(18)
on
78'

Yellow Card

Loftus-Cheek(8)
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'

miss

Attempt missed. Richarlison (Watford) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
71'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
70'

Substitution

Watford
Stefano
Okaka(33)
off
Kiko Femenía
Kiko Femenía(21)
on
69'

post

James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
69'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
68'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.
68'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
67'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
65'

free kick won

Craig Cathcart (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

Yellow Card

Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
62'

post

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left from a direct free kick.
61'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
60'

Yellow Card

Mariappa(6)
Adrian Mariappa (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

free kick won

Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

free kick won

Richarlison (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'

Substitution

Watford
Roberto
Pereyra(37)
off
Richarlison(11)
on
54'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

free kick won

Stefano Okaka (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

free kick won

Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'

free kick won

Orestis Karnezis (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+4'

miss

Attempt missed. Adrian Mariappa (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
45'+2'

Yellow Card

van Aanholt(3)
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
45'+2'

free kick won

Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefano Okaka.
43'

miss

Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
42'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adrian Mariappa.
38'

free kick won

Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
36'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
34'

free kick won

Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'

free kick won

James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
30'

start delay

Delay in match Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
29'

Yellow Card

Doucouré(16)
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
29'

free kick won

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
24'

miss

Attempt missed. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stefano Okaka.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Craig Cathcart (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
24'

miss

Attempt missed. Craig Cathcart (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by José Holebas with a cross following a corner.
23'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
21'

Yellow Card

Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
21'

free kick won

Roberto Pereyra (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
20'

free kick won

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'

miss

Attempt missed. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
16'

free kick won

Roberto Pereyra (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
13'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
12'

start delay

Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
5'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Kabasele (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
4'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
4'

post

Stefano Okaka (Watford) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a cross.
3'

miss

Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
5
James Tomkins
DF
88'
2
Joel Ward
DF
21'
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
45'+2'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
8
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
MF
78'
18
James McArthur
MF
substitution icon81'
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
10
Andros Townsend
S
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
63'

Substitutes

1
Julian Speroni
9
Alexander Sørloth
14
Lee Chung-yong
17
Christian Benteke
substitution icon81'
29
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
34
Martin Kelly
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

30
Orestis Karnezis
GK
25
José Holebas
DF
6
Adrian Mariappa
DF
60'
27
Christian Kabasele
DF
15
Craig Cathcart
DF
89'
19
Will Hughes
MF
substitution icon79'
37
Roberto Pereyra
MF
substitution icon55'
29
Etienne Capoue
MF
16
Abdoulaye Doucouré
MF
29'
33
Stefano Okaka
S
substitution icon70'
9
Troy Deeney
S

Substitutes

1
Heurelho Gomes
2
Daryl Janmaat
3
Miguel Britos
11
Richarlison
substitution icon55'
17
Jerome Sinclair
18
Andre Gray
substitution icon79'
21
Kiko Femenía
substitution icon70'
Watford

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
4
1
Shots off target
10
3
Corners
4
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
16
Offsides
0
0
