Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal 2 Palace 3

Arsenal2
Özil47'
Aubameyang77'
Palace3
Benteke17'
Zaha61'
McArthur69'
Sun 21 Apr 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueEmirates Stadium

Full-Time

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 3.
90'+7'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+5'

free kick won

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+2'

start delay

Delay in match Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
90'+1'

free kick won

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
89'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi.
87'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
85'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
85'

Yellow Card

Mustafi(20)
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
84'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
84'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
83'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'

Yellow Card

Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
81'

free kick won

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Max
Meyer(7)
off
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
80'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(17)
off
Jordan
Ayew(14)
on
77'

Arsenal Goal

Arsenal
Goal!
Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick
Aubameyang(14)
Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
76'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott Dann.
74'

free kick won

Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'

free kick won

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 3. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Dann following a corner.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
68'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
68'

Yellow Card

Guendouzi(29)
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
68'

Substitution

Arsenal
Mohamed El Neny(4)
off
Lucas
Torreira(11)
on
67'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
64'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott Dann.
64'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
63'

Yellow Card

Özil(10)
Mesut Özil (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
63'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
61'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
61'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
57'

free kick won

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'

free kick won

Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott Dann.
49'

free kick won

Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'

Arsenal Goal

Arsenal
Goal!
Arsenal
Mesut
Özil(10)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 1. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette with a through ball.
46'

free kick won

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

Substitution

Arsenal
Carl
Jenkinson(25)
off
Ainsley
Maitland-Niles(15)
on
45'

Substitution

Arsenal
Konstantinos
Mavropanos(27)
off
Alex
Iwobi(17)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Arsenal 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
44'

free kick won

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
43'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
42'

free kick won

Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

miss

Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
41'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
39'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
38'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
36'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi.
33'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny tries a through ball, but Sead Kolasinac is caught offside.
31'

miss

Attempt missed. Konstantinos Mavropanos (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.
29'

free kick won

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Konstantinos Mavropanos following a corner.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Konstantinos Mavropanos (Arsenal) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross following a corner.
27'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
24'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
22'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
17'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Arsenal 0, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.
16'

Yellow Card

Mavropanos(27)
Konstantinos Mavropanos (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
16'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
15'

free kick won

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Scott Dann following a corner.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
12'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Carl Jenkinson.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
7'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
4'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
29
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DF
6
Scott Dann
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
81'
7
Max Meyer
MF
substitution icon80'
18
James McArthur
MF
69'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
61'
17
Christian Benteke
S
17'
substitution icon78'

Substitutes

3
Patrick van Aanholt
10
Andros Townsend
substitution icon80'
13
Wayne Hennessey
14
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon78'
23
Michy Batshuayi
26
Bakary Sako
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

19
Bernd Leno
GK
6
Laurent Koscielny
DF
27
Konstantinos Mavropanos
DF
16'
substitution icon45'
20
Shkodran Mustafi
DF
85'
29
Matteo Guendouzi
MF
68'
4
Mohamed El Neny
MF
substitution icon68'
31
Sead Kolasinac
MF
25
Carl Jenkinson
MF
substitution icon45'
14
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
S
77'
10
Mesut Özil
S
47'
63'
9
Alexandre Lacazette
S

Substitutes

1
Petr Cech
7
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
11
Lucas Torreira
substitution icon68'
15
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
substitution icon45'
17
Alex Iwobi
substitution icon45'
18
Nacho Monreal
49
Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
73%
27%
Shots on target
5
7
Shots off target
5
5
Corners
8
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
14
Offsides
0
0
EVE
4-0
MUN
CAR
0-2
LIV

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
29
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DF
6
Scott Dann
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
81'
7
Max Meyer
MF
substitution icon80'
18
James McArthur
MF
69'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
61'
17
Christian Benteke
S
17'
substitution icon78'

Substitutes

3
Patrick van Aanholt
10
Andros Townsend
substitution icon80'
13
Wayne Hennessey
14
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon78'
23
Michy Batshuayi
26
Bakary Sako
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

19
Bernd Leno
GK
6
Laurent Koscielny
DF
27
Konstantinos Mavropanos
DF
16'
substitution icon45'
20
Shkodran Mustafi
DF
85'
29
Matteo Guendouzi
MF
68'
4
Mohamed El Neny
MF
substitution icon68'
31
Sead Kolasinac
MF
25
Carl Jenkinson
MF
substitution icon45'
14
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
S
77'
10
Mesut Özil
S
47'
63'
9
Alexandre Lacazette
S

Substitutes

1
Petr Cech
7
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
11
Lucas Torreira
substitution icon68'
15
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
substitution icon45'
17
Alex Iwobi
substitution icon45'
18
Nacho Monreal
49
Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
73%
27%
Shots on target
5
7
Shots off target
5
5
Corners
8
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
14
Offsides
0
0
EVE
4-0
MUN
CAR
0-2
LIV
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 3.
90'+7'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+5'

free kick won

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+2'

start delay

Delay in match Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
90'+1'

free kick won

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
89'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi.
87'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
85'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
85'

Yellow Card

Mustafi(20)
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
84'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
84'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
83'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'

Yellow Card

Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
81'

free kick won

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Max
Meyer(7)
off
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
80'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(17)
off
Jordan
Ayew(14)
on
77'

Arsenal Goal

Arsenal
Goal!
Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick
Aubameyang(14)
Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
76'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott Dann.
74'

free kick won

Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'

free kick won

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 3. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Dann following a corner.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
68'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
68'

Yellow Card

Guendouzi(29)
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
68'

Substitution

Arsenal
Mohamed El Neny(4)
off
Lucas
Torreira(11)
on
67'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
64'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott Dann.
64'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
63'

Yellow Card

Özil(10)
Mesut Özil (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
63'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
61'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
61'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
57'

free kick won

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'

free kick won

Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott Dann.
49'

free kick won

Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'

Arsenal Goal

Arsenal
Goal!
Arsenal
Mesut
Özil(10)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 1. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette with a through ball.
46'

free kick won

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

Substitution

Arsenal
Carl
Jenkinson(25)
off
Ainsley
Maitland-Niles(15)
on
45'

Substitution

Arsenal
Konstantinos
Mavropanos(27)
off
Alex
Iwobi(17)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Arsenal 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
44'

free kick won

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
43'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
42'

free kick won

Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

miss

Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
41'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
39'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
38'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
36'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi.
33'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny tries a through ball, but Sead Kolasinac is caught offside.
31'

miss

Attempt missed. Konstantinos Mavropanos (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.
29'

free kick won

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Konstantinos Mavropanos following a corner.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Konstantinos Mavropanos (Arsenal) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross following a corner.
27'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
24'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
22'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
17'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Arsenal 0, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.
16'

Yellow Card

Mavropanos(27)
Konstantinos Mavropanos (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
16'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
15'

free kick won

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Scott Dann following a corner.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
12'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Carl Jenkinson.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
7'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
4'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.