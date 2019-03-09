Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Palace 1 Brighton 2

Palace1
Milivojevic50'
Brighton2
Murray19'
Knockaert74'
Sat 09 Mar 12:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

0107
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
90'+5'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Davy Pröpper.
90'+5'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion
Alireza
Jahanbakhsh(16)
off
Jürgen
Locadia(9)
on
90'+3'

Yellow Card

Bernardo(30)
Bernardo (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+3'

free kick won

James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'

Yellow Card

Mat Ryan(1)
Mat Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
90'

free kick won

James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

Yellow Card

Dann(6)
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'

free kick won

Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
87'

start delay

Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
84'

free kick won

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'

free kick won

Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
82'

miss

Attempt missed. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dale Stephens.
80'

free kick won

Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
78'

free kick won

James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
Max
Meyer(7)
on
75'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion
Anthony
Knockaert(11)
off
Solly March
Solly March(20)
on
74'

Brighton and Hove Albion Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion
Anthony
Knockaert(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dale Stephens.
72'

miss

Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
71'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
70'

Yellow Card

Murray(17)
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'

free kick won

Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

offside

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Alireza Jahanbakhsh tries a through ball, but Glenn Murray is caught offside.
65'

free kick won

Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
61'

free kick won

Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernardo.
57'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
54'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
51'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

Crystal Palace Goal

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
49'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend draws a foul in the penalty area.
48'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Davy Pröpper.
46'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
45'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
45'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
45'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
42'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yves Bissouma.
37'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
35'

free kick won

Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

free kick won

Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

free kick won

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass following a corner.
29'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
29'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
29'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
27'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

Yellow Card

Montoya(22)
Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
24'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
23'

free kick won

Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
19'

Brighton and Hove Albion Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion
Glenn
Murray(17)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Dunk following a fast break.
18'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
17'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernardo.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
10'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
7'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4'

free kick won

James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'

Yellow Card

Knockaert(11)
Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
1'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
6
Scott Dann
DF
89'
5
James Tomkins
DF
29
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
50'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
18
James McArthur
MF
substitution icon77'
10
Andros Townsend
S
substitution icon77'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
23
Michy Batshuayi
S

Substitutes

1
Julian Speroni
2
Joel Ward
7
Max Meyer
substitution icon77'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
14
Jordan Ayew
17
Christian Benteke
substitution icon77'
34
Martin Kelly

Starting lineup

1
Mat Ryan
GK
90'+2'
30
Bernardo
DF
90'+3'
5
Lewis Dunk
DF
22
Martín Montoya
DF
24'
4
Shane Duffy
DF
24
Davy Pröpper
MF
6
Dale Stephens
MF
11
Anthony Knockaert
MF
1'
74'
substitution icon75'
16
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
MF
substitution icon90'+5'
8
Yves Bissouma
MF
17
Glenn Murray
S
19'
70'

Substitutes

3
Gaëtan Bong
7
Beram Kayal
9
Jürgen Locadia
substitution icon90'+5'
19
José Izquierdo
20
Solly March
substitution icon75'
27
David Button
33
Dan Burn
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Brighton and Hove Albion
Possession
63%
37%
Shots on target
3
3
Shots off target
5
1
Corners
8
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
18
8
Offsides
0
0
SOU
2-1
TOT
CAR
2-0
WHU
HUD
0-2
BOU
LEI
3-1
FUL
NEW
3-2
EVE
MCI
3-1
WAT

0107
