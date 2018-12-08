James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'+3'
free kick won
Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
free kick won
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Arthur Masuaku.
84'
Substitution
Felipe Anderson(8)
off
Pedro
Obiang(14)
on
84'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)
off
Jason
Puncheon(42)
on
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
83'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Grady Diangana (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a set piece situation.
82'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
77'
free kick won
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 2. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Max Meyer with a cross following a corner.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
75'
Substitution
Chicharito(17)
off
Grady
Diangana(45)
on
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Arthur Masuaku with a cross.
66'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)
off
Jordan
Ayew(14)
on
65'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Felipe Anderson(8)
Goal! West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 1. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
62'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Chicharito(17)
Goal! West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 1. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
61'
free kick won
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Carroll.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fabián Balbuena (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
55'
Substitution
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
55'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
53'
start delay
Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
53'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Declan Rice.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
51'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.
48'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Robert
Snodgrass(11)
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
45'
Substitution
Lucas
Pérez(27)
off
Andy
Carroll(9)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+3'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'+2'
post
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
45'+1'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
42'
start delay
Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
41'
free kick won
Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
Yellow Card
Diop(23)
Issa Diop (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
36'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
29'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Robert Snodgrass tries a through ball, but Chicharito is caught offside.
26'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
23'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
22'
free kick won
Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Lucas Pérez tries a through ball, but Chicharito is caught offside.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Lucas Pérez (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
15'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
free kick won
Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
McArthur(18)
Goal! West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 1. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
5'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'+3'
free kick won
Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
free kick won
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Arthur Masuaku.
84'
Substitution
Felipe Anderson(8)
off
Pedro
Obiang(14)
on
84'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)
off
Jason
Puncheon(42)
on
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
83'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Grady Diangana (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a set piece situation.
82'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
77'
free kick won
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 2. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Max Meyer with a cross following a corner.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
75'
Substitution
Chicharito(17)
off
Grady
Diangana(45)
on
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Arthur Masuaku with a cross.
66'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)
off
Jordan
Ayew(14)
on
65'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Felipe Anderson(8)
Goal! West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 1. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
62'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Chicharito(17)
Goal! West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 1. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
61'
free kick won
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Carroll.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fabián Balbuena (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
55'
Substitution
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
55'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
53'
start delay
Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
53'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Declan Rice.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
51'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.
48'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Robert
Snodgrass(11)
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
45'
Substitution
Lucas
Pérez(27)
off
Andy
Carroll(9)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+3'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'+2'
post
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
45'+1'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
42'
start delay
Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
41'
free kick won
Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
Yellow Card
Diop(23)
Issa Diop (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
36'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
29'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Robert Snodgrass tries a through ball, but Chicharito is caught offside.
26'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
23'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
22'
free kick won
Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Lucas Pérez tries a through ball, but Chicharito is caught offside.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Lucas Pérez (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
15'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
free kick won
Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
McArthur(18)
Goal! West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 1. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
5'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.