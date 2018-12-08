Skip navigation
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

West Ham 3 Palace 2

West Ham3
Snodgrass48'
Chicharito62'
Felipe Anderson65'
Palace2
McArthur6'
Schlupp76'
Sat 08 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueLondon Stadium

Full-Time

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+5'

Yellow Card

Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'+3'

free kick won

Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'

Yellow Card

Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'

free kick won

Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

free kick won

Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Arthur Masuaku.
84'

Substitution

West Ham United
Felipe Anderson(8)
off
Pedro
Obiang(14)
on
84'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Max
Meyer(7)
off
Jason
Puncheon(42)
on
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
83'

corner

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
83'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Grady Diangana (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
82'

miss

Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a set piece situation.
82'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
77'

free kick won

Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 2. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Max Meyer with a cross following a corner.
75'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
75'

Substitution

West Ham United
Chicharito(17)
off
Grady
Diangana(45)
on
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Arthur Masuaku with a cross.
66'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
off
Jordan
Ayew(14)
on
65'

West Ham United Goal

West Ham United
Goal!
West Ham United
Felipe Anderson(8)
Goal! West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 1. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
62'

West Ham United Goal

West Ham United
Goal!
West Ham United
Chicharito(17)
Goal! West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 1. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
62'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
61'

free kick won

Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
58'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
55'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Carroll.
55'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Fabián Balbuena (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
55'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
55'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
53'

start delay

Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
53'

corner

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
53'

miss

Attempt missed. Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Declan Rice.
51'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
51'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.
48'

West Ham United Goal

West Ham United
Goal!
West Ham United
Robert
Snodgrass(11)
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
45'

Substitution

West Ham United
Lucas
Pérez(27)
off
Andy
Carroll(9)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+3'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'+2'

post

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
45'+1'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
42'

start delay

Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
41'

free kick won

Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

Yellow Card

Diop(23)
Issa Diop (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
36'

corner

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
29'

offside

Offside, West Ham United. Robert Snodgrass tries a through ball, but Chicharito is caught offside.
26'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

corner

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
23'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'

corner

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
22'

free kick won

Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'

offside

Offside, West Ham United. Lucas Pérez tries a through ball, but Chicharito is caught offside.
19'

miss

Attempt missed. Lucas Pérez (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
15'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

free kick won

Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
Goal! West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 1. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
5'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.

Kick-Off

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
29
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DF
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
5
James Tomkins
DF
90'+5'
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
substitution icon55'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
7
Max Meyer
MF
substitution icon84'
18
James McArthur
MF
6'
substitution icon66'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
90'+1'
10
Andros Townsend
S

Substitutes

2
Joel Ward
9
Alexander Sørloth
14
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon66'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
substitution icon55'
76'
31
Vicente Guaita
34
Martin Kelly
42
Jason Puncheon
substitution icon84'

Starting lineup

1
Lukasz Fabianski
GK
26
Arthur Masuaku
DF
23
Issa Diop
DF
38'
4
Fabián Balbuena
DF
5
Pablo Zabaleta
DF
11
Robert Snodgrass
MF
48'
41
Declan Rice
MF
16
Mark Noble
MF
8
Felipe Anderson
MF
65'
substitution icon84'
27
Lucas Pérez
S
substitution icon45'
17
Chicharito
S
62'
substitution icon75'

Substitutes

3
Aaron Cresswell
9
Andy Carroll
substitution icon45'
13
Adrián
14
Pedro Obiang
substitution icon84'
21
Angelo Ogbonna
30
Michail Antonio
45
Grady Diangana
substitution icon75'
West Ham United

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
48%
52%
Shots on target
6
4
Shots off target
5
2
Corners
5
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
10
Offsides
0
0
BOU
0-4
LIV
BUR
1-0
BHA
ARS
1-0
HUD
CAR
1-0
SOU
MUN
4-1
FUL
CHE
2-0
MCI
LEI
0-2
TOT

