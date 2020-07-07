Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a corner.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
90'+5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
90'+3'
free kick won
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross.
89'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
off
Max
Meyer(7)
on
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
86'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
86'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Willian.
81'
free kick won
Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
80'
Substitution
Billy
Gilmour(47)
off
Jorginho(5)
on
80'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)
off
James
McCarthy(22)
on
80'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
miss
Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
75'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Scott Dann.
72'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Chelsea 3. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
71'
Chelsea Goal
Goal!
Tammy
Abraham(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 3. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a through ball following a fast break.
66'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
Substitution
Ross
Barkley(8)
off
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(12)
on
65'
Substitution
Olivier
Giroud(18)
off
Tammy
Abraham(9)
on
64'
free kick won
Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ross Barkley.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece James.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Reece James with a cross following a set piece situation.
53'
free kick won
Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
50'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Gilmour.
48'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2.
45'+4'
free kick won
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+3'
free kick won
Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
45'+1'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
39'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
36'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
35'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'
free kick won
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
33'
free kick won
Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
31'
free kick won
Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
29'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
27'
Chelsea Goal
Goal!
Christian
Pulisic(22)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 2. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Willian.
24'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
19'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
18'
free kick won
Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andreas Christensen.
14'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
13'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.
12'
free kick won
Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
9'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
8'
Substitution
Gary
Cahill(24)
off
Mamadou
Sakho(12)
on
6'
Chelsea Goal
Goal!
Olivier
Giroud(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Willian.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
