Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Palace 2 Chelsea 3

Palace2
Zaha34'
Benteke72'
Chelsea3
Giroud6'
Pulisic27'
Abraham71'
Tue 07 Jul 17:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Latest videos

View all videos
0109
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Chelsea 3.
90'+6'

miss

Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a corner.
90'+6'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
90'+5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
90'+4'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer.
90'+4'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
90'+3'

free kick won

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross.
89'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
off
Max Meyer
Max
Meyer(7)
on
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
86'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
86'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Willian.
81'

free kick won

Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Andros Townsend
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
80'

Substitution

Chelsea
Billy
Gilmour(47)
off
Jorginho(5)
on
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James McArthur
James
McArthur(18)
off
James McCarthy
James
McCarthy(22)
on
80'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

miss

Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
75'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Scott Dann.
72'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Chelsea 3. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
71'

Chelsea Goal

Chelsea
Goal!
Chelsea
Tammy
Abraham(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 3. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a through ball following a fast break.
66'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

Substitution

Chelsea
Ross
Barkley(8)
off
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(12)
on
65'

Substitution

Chelsea
Olivier
Giroud(18)
off
Tammy
Abraham(9)
on
64'

free kick won

Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ross Barkley.
63'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
63'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece James.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Reece James with a cross following a set piece situation.
53'

free kick won

Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
50'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Gilmour.
48'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2.
45'+4'

free kick won

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+3'

free kick won

Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
45'+1'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
39'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
36'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
35'

Yellow Card

Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'

free kick won

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
33'

free kick won

Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
31'

free kick won

Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
29'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
27'

Chelsea Goal

Chelsea
Goal!
Chelsea
Christian
Pulisic(22)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 2. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Willian.
24'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
24'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
19'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
18'

free kick won

Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andreas Christensen.
14'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
13'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.
12'

free kick won

Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
10'

miss

Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
9'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
8'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Gary Cahill
Gary
Cahill(24)
off
Mamadou Sakho
Mamadou
Sakho(12)
on
6'

Chelsea Goal

Chelsea
Goal!
Chelsea
Olivier
Giroud(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Willian.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
6
Scott Dann
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
24
Gary Cahill
DF
substitution icon8'
18
James McArthur
MF
substitution icon80'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
35'
substitution icon89'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
34'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
9
Jordan Ayew
MF
substitution icon80'
17
Christian Benteke
S
72'

Substitutes

7
Max Meyer
substitution icon89'
10
Andros Townsend
substitution icon80'
12
Mamadou Sakho
substitution icon8'
13
Wayne Hennessey
22
James McCarthy
substitution icon80'
35
Sam Woods
39
Tyrick Mitchell
40
Brandon Pierrick
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

1
Kepa Arrizabalaga
GK
28
César Azpilicueta
DF
4
Andreas Christensen
DF
15
Kurt Zouma
DF
24
Reece James
DF
8
Ross Barkley
MF
substitution icon65'
19
Mason Mount
MF
47
Billy Gilmour
MF
substitution icon80'
10
Willian
S
22
Christian Pulisic
S
27'
18
Olivier Giroud
S
6'
substitution icon65'

Substitutes

2
Antonio Rüdiger
3
Marcos Alonso
5
Jorginho
substitution icon80'
9
Tammy Abraham
substitution icon65'
71'
11
Pedro
12
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
substitution icon65'
13
Willy Caballero
20
Callum Hudson-Odoi
23
Michy Batshuayi
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Chelsea
Possession
42%
58%
Shots on target
4
6
Shots off target
4
6
Corners
7
9
Passes completed
296
451
Free kicks
9
11
Offsides
1
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4450
Mamadou Sakho
Mamadou Sakho
Duels won
15
Christian Benteke
Christian Benteke
Crosses
4
Patrick van Aanholt
Patrick van Aanholt
Touches
68
Joel Ward
Joel Ward
Tackles
7
Joel Ward
Joel Ward
WAT
2-1
NOR
ARS
1-1
LEI

Latest videos

View all videos
0109
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
6
Scott Dann
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
24
Gary Cahill
DF
substitution icon8'
18
James McArthur
MF
substitution icon80'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
35'
substitution icon89'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
34'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
9
Jordan Ayew
MF
substitution icon80'
17
Christian Benteke
S
72'

Substitutes

7
Max Meyer
substitution icon89'
10
Andros Townsend
substitution icon80'
12
Mamadou Sakho
substitution icon8'
13
Wayne Hennessey
22
James McCarthy
substitution icon80'
35
Sam Woods
39
Tyrick Mitchell
40
Brandon Pierrick
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

1
Kepa Arrizabalaga
GK
28
César Azpilicueta
DF
4
Andreas Christensen
DF
15
Kurt Zouma
DF
24
Reece James
DF
8
Ross Barkley
MF
substitution icon65'
19
Mason Mount
MF
47
Billy Gilmour
MF
substitution icon80'
10
Willian
S
22
Christian Pulisic
S
27'
18
Olivier Giroud
S
6'
substitution icon65'

Substitutes

2
Antonio Rüdiger
3
Marcos Alonso
5
Jorginho
substitution icon80'
9
Tammy Abraham
substitution icon65'
71'
11
Pedro
12
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
substitution icon65'
13
Willy Caballero
20
Callum Hudson-Odoi
23
Michy Batshuayi
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Chelsea
Possession
42%
58%
Shots on target
4
6
Shots off target
4
6
Corners
7
9
Passes completed
296
451
Free kicks
9
11
Offsides
1
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4450
Mamadou Sakho
Mamadou Sakho
Duels won
15
Christian Benteke
Christian Benteke
Crosses
4
Patrick van Aanholt
Patrick van Aanholt
Touches
68
Joel Ward
Joel Ward
Tackles
7
Joel Ward
Joel Ward
WAT
2-1
NOR
ARS
1-1
LEI
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Chelsea 3.
90'+6'

miss

Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a corner.
90'+6'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
90'+5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
90'+4'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer.
90'+4'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
90'+3'

free kick won

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross.
89'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
off
Max Meyer
Max
Meyer(7)
on
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
86'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
86'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Willian.
81'

free kick won

Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Andros Townsend
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
80'

Substitution

Chelsea
Billy
Gilmour(47)
off
Jorginho(5)
on
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James McArthur
James
McArthur(18)
off
James McCarthy
James
McCarthy(22)
on
80'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

miss

Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
75'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Scott Dann.
72'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Chelsea 3. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
71'

Chelsea Goal

Chelsea
Goal!
Chelsea
Tammy
Abraham(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 3. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a through ball following a fast break.
66'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

Substitution

Chelsea
Ross
Barkley(8)
off
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(12)
on
65'

Substitution

Chelsea
Olivier
Giroud(18)
off
Tammy
Abraham(9)
on
64'

free kick won

Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ross Barkley.
63'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
63'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece James.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Reece James with a cross following a set piece situation.
53'

free kick won

Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
50'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Gilmour.
48'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2.
45'+4'

free kick won

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+3'

free kick won

Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
45'+1'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
39'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
36'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
35'

Yellow Card

Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'

free kick won

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
33'

free kick won

Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
31'

free kick won

Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
29'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
27'

Chelsea Goal

Chelsea
Goal!
Chelsea
Christian
Pulisic(22)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 2. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Willian.
24'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
24'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
19'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
18'

free kick won

Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andreas Christensen.
14'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
13'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.
12'

free kick won

Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
10'

miss

Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
9'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
8'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Gary Cahill
Gary
Cahill(24)
off
Mamadou Sakho
Mamadou
Sakho(12)
on
6'

Chelsea Goal

Chelsea
Goal!
Chelsea
Olivier
Giroud(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Willian.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.