Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Palace 0 Man City 2

Palace0
Man City2
Gabriel Jesus39'
Silva41'
Sat 19 Oct 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2.
90'+3'

offside

Offside, Manchester City. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
90'+1'

Substitution

Manchester City
Kevin
De Bruyne(17)
off
Phil
Foden(47)
on
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
88'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
88'

free kick won

Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo.
85'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
85'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Scott
Dann(6)
on
81'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

post

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) hits the left post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross.
79'

Substitution

Manchester City
David
Silva(21)
off
John
Stones(5)
on
79'

miss

Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
76'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a through ball.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
76'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
75'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fernandinho.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
73'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
72'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
69'

free kick won

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo.
66'

free kick won

Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

VAR

VAR Decision: No Penalty Manchester City.
59'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Cheikhou Kouyaté is caught offside.
55'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Silva.
54'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
54'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
52'

post

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
50'

free kick won

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'

miss

Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
47'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'

Yellow Card

Sterling(7)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
46'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2.
44'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
41'

Manchester City Goal

Manchester City
Goal!
Manchester City
David
Silva(21)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a through ball following a fast break.
39'

Manchester City Goal

Manchester City
Goal!
Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.
36'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
36'

free kick won

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'

free kick won

Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

offside

Offside, Manchester City. Benjamin Mendy tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
33'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
31'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
22'

free kick won

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
21'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
17'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
16'

miss

Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a corner.
16'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo.
15'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
13'

Yellow Card

Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
12'

free kick won

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
10'

miss

Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur following a set piece situation.
9'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
5'

miss

Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
3'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
2'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'

free kick won

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
5
James Tomkins
DF
substitution icon83'
24
Gary Cahill
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
13'
substitution icon76'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
substitution icon55'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
18
James McArthur
MF
9
Jordan Ayew
S

Substitutes

6
Scott Dann
substitution icon83'
7
Max Meyer
10
Andros Townsend
substitution icon55'
17
Christian Benteke
substitution icon76'
19
Stephen Henderson
22
James McCarthy
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

31
Ederson
GK
25
Fernandinho
DF
27
João Cancelo
DF
22
Benjamin Mendy
DF
16
Rodrigo
DF
21
David Silva
MF
41'
substitution icon79'
8
Ilkay Gündogan
MF
17
Kevin De Bruyne
MF
substitution icon90'+1'
7
Raheem Sterling
S
46'
9
Gabriel Jesus
S
39'
20
Bernardo Silva
S

Substitutes

1
Claudio Bravo
5
John Stones
substitution icon79'
10
Sergio Agüero
12
Angeliño
26
Riyad Mahrez
47
Phil Foden
substitution icon90'+1'
50
Eric Garcia
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Manchester City
Possession
29%
71%
Shots on target
2
10
Shots off target
3
8
Corners
1
8
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
8
Offsides
0
0
EVE
2-0
WHU
TOT
1-1
WAT
WOL
1-1
SOU
LEI
2-1
BUR
CHE
1-0
NEW
BOU
0-0
NOR
AVL
2-1
BHA

