Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Offside, Manchester City. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
90'+1'
Substitution
Kevin
De Bruyne(17)
off
Phil
Foden(47)
on
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
88'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
88'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo.
85'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
83'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Scott
Dann(6)
on
81'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
post
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) hits the left post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross.
79'
Substitution
David
Silva(21)
off
John
Stones(5)
on
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
76'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a through ball.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
76'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fernandinho.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
73'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
69'
free kick won
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo.
66'
free kick won
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Penalty Manchester City.
59'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Cheikhou Kouyaté is caught offside.
55'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Silva.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
54'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
52'
post
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
50'
free kick won
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
47'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'
Yellow Card
Sterling(7)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
46'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2.
44'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
41'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
David
Silva(21)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a through ball following a fast break.
39'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Gabriel Jesus(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.
36'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
36'
free kick won
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
free kick won
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
offside
Offside, Manchester City. Benjamin Mendy tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
31'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
22'
free kick won
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
17'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
16'
miss
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a corner.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo.
15'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
13'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
12'
free kick won
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur following a set piece situation.
9'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
3'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
2'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
