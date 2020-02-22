Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Palace 1 Newcastle Utd 0

Palace1
van Aanholt44'
Newcastle Utd0
Sat 22 Feb 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle United 0.
90'+7'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
90'+6'

Yellow Card

Longstaff(36)
Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
90'+5'

Red Card

Lazaro(23)
Valentino Lazaro (Newcastle United) is shown the red card.
90'+5'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nabil Bentaleb.
90'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
89'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(17)
off
Cenk
Tosun(20)
on
88'

Yellow Card

Joelinton(9)
Joelinton (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
83'

Yellow Card

Ritchie(11)
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy.
79'

free kick won

Nabil Bentaleb (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

free kick won

Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

Yellow Card

McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
74'

free kick won

Federico Fernández (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
74'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sean Longstaff.
73'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
72'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martin Dubravka.
72'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
71'

Substitution

Newcastle United
Danny
Rose(28)
off
Matt
Ritchie(11)
on
71'

Substitution

Newcastle United
Miguel
Almirón(24)
off
Dwight
Gayle(12)
on
70'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
70'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro with a cross.
69'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
69'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
67'

offside

Offside, Newcastle United. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Miguel Almirón is caught offside.
66'

free kick won

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'

free kick won

Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

miss

Attempt missed. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joelinton.
56'

free kick won

Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

free kick won

Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
53'

free kick won

Joelinton (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

miss

Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
49'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
48'

post

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle United 0.
44'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle United 0. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
43'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

miss

Attempt missed. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro.
41'

miss

Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
41'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
40'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
40'

Yellow Card

Lascelles(6)
Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
39'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'

free kick won

Danny Rose (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Nabil Bentaleb (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
32'

Yellow Card

Almirón(24)
Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
31'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a headed pass.
28'

offside

Offside, Newcastle United. Allan Saint-Maximin tries a through ball, but Miguel Almirón is caught offside.
26'

free kick won

Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
25'

offside

Offside, Newcastle United. Valentino Lazaro tries a through ball, but Miguel Almirón is caught offside.
24'

free kick won

Federico Fernández (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Longstaff.
21'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
21'

Yellow Card

Bentaleb(42)
Nabil Bentaleb (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
20'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
18'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joelinton (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin.
16'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martin Dubravka.
16'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
15'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
15'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
15'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Ward.
14'

Yellow Card

McCarthy(22)
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
14'

free kick won

Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'

free kick won

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

miss

Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Scott Dann following a corner.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross.
6'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Miguel Almirón.
4'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
3'

free kick won

Danny Rose (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
24
Gary Cahill
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
44'
6
Scott Dann
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
substitution icon89'
22
James McCarthy
MF
14'
18
James McArthur
MF
74'
9
Jordan Ayew
S
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
17
Christian Benteke
S
substitution icon89'

Substitutes

7
Max Meyer
10
Andros Townsend
13
Wayne Hennessey
20
Cenk Tosun
substitution icon89'
34
Martin Kelly
40
Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon89'

Starting lineup

1
Martin Dubravka
GK
28
Danny Rose
DF
substitution icon71'
18
Federico Fernández
DF
6
Jamaal Lascelles
DF
40'
5
Fabian Schär
DF
23
Valentino Lazaro
DF
90'+5'
24
Miguel Almirón
MF
32'
substitution icon71'
36
Sean Longstaff
MF
90'+6'
42
Nabil Bentaleb
MF
21'
10
Allan Saint-Maximin
MF
9
Joelinton
S
88'

Substitutes

11
Matt Ritchie
substitution icon71'
83'
12
Dwight Gayle
substitution icon71'
14
Isaac Hayden
20
Florian Lejeune
22
DeAndre Yedlin
26
Karl Darlow
43
Matthew Longstaff
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Newcastle United
Possession
44%
56%
Shots on target
9
2
Shots off target
7
3
Corners
7
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
14
Offsides
0
0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21

