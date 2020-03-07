Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Watford

Palace 1 Watford 0

Palace1
Ayew28'
Watford0
Sat 07 Mar 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0.
90'+6'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+5'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ignacio Pussetto.
90'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a through ball.
90'+4'

Yellow Card

Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'+2'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
90'+1'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
89'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

Yellow Card

Pussetto(33)
Ignacio Pussetto (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

Substitution

Watford
Will
Hughes(19)
off
Andre
Gray(18)
on
82'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
77'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'

free kick won

Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

free kick won

Ignacio Pussetto (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

Substitution

Watford
Roberto
Pereyra(37)
off
Ignacio
Pussetto(33)
on
74'

Substitution

Watford
Troy Deeney
Troy
Deeney(9)
off
Danny
Welbeck(10)
on
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
72'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
69'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Watford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Etienne Capoue.
68'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
68'

miss

Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr with a cross.
65'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
65'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
64'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross following a corner.
63'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ismaila Sarr.
63'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
62'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
61'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

free kick won

Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'

Yellow Card

Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
59'

free kick won

Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
58'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
57'

free kick won

Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
56'

free kick won

Kiko Femenía (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
53'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
53'

free kick won

Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

Yellow Card

Doucouré(16)
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
52'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
50'

Yellow Card

Capoue(29)
Etienne Capoue (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
50'

Yellow Card

Kouyaté(8)
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
49'

VAR

VAR Decision: No card change Etienne Capoue (Watford).
47'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0.
45'+3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
45'+2'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
45'+1'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
41'

Yellow Card

Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
41'

free kick won

Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

free kick won

James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

free kick won

Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
37'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.
36'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Masina.
35'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.
35'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
33'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
31'

Yellow Card

Kiko Femenía(21)
Kiko Femenía (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
31'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'

VAR

VAR Decision: Goal Crystal Palace - Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford (Jordan Ayew).
28'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by James McArthur.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Etienne Capoue (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
22'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

miss

Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
16'

offside

Offside, Watford. Will Hughes tries a through ball, but Ismaila Sarr is caught offside.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Kabasele (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
13'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
13'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Troy Deeney.
11'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
9'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
9'

free kick won

Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
7'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
5'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Substitutes

1
Heurelho Gomes
4
Craig Dawson
6
Adrian Mariappa
10
Danny Welbeck
substitution icon74'
14
Nathaniel Chalobah
18
Andre Gray
substitution icon84'
33
Ignacio Pussetto
substitution icon74'
85'
Substitutes

1
Heurelho Gomes
4
Craig Dawson
6
Adrian Mariappa
10
Danny Welbeck
substitution icon74'
14
Nathaniel Chalobah
18
Andre Gray
substitution icon84'
33
Ignacio Pussetto
substitution icon74'
85'
Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.