Crystal Palace vs Watford

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ignacio Pussetto.
90'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a through ball.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'+2'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
90'+1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
89'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
Yellow Card
Pussetto(33)
Ignacio Pussetto (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(19)
off
Andre
Gray(18)
on
82'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
77'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
free kick won
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
free kick won
Ignacio Pussetto (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
Roberto
Pereyra(37)
off
Ignacio
Pussetto(33)
on
74'
Substitution
Troy
Deeney(9)
off
Danny
Welbeck(10)
on
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
72'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)
off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Watford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Etienne Capoue.
68'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr with a cross.
65'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross following a corner.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ismaila Sarr.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
62'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
61'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
59'
free kick won
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
57'
free kick won
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
56'
free kick won
Kiko Femenía (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
53'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
53'
free kick won
Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
Yellow Card
Doucouré(16)
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
52'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
50'
Yellow Card
Capoue(29)
Etienne Capoue (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
50'
Yellow Card
Kouyaté(8)
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
49'
VAR
VAR Decision: No card change Etienne Capoue (Watford).
47'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0.
45'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
41'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
41'
free kick won
Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Masina.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.
35'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
31'
Yellow Card
Kiko Femenía(21)
Kiko Femenía (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
31'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ignacio Pussetto.
90'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a through ball.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'+2'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
90'+1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
89'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
Yellow Card
Pussetto(33)
Ignacio Pussetto (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(19)
off
Andre
Gray(18)
on
82'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
77'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
free kick won
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
free kick won
Ignacio Pussetto (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
Roberto
Pereyra(37)
off
Ignacio
Pussetto(33)
on
74'
Substitution
Troy
Deeney(9)
off
Danny
Welbeck(10)
on
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
72'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)
off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Watford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Etienne Capoue.
68'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr with a cross.
65'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross following a corner.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ismaila Sarr.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
62'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
61'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
59'
free kick won
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
57'
free kick won
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
56'
free kick won
Kiko Femenía (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
53'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
53'
free kick won
Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
Yellow Card
Doucouré(16)
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
52'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
50'
Yellow Card
Capoue(29)
Etienne Capoue (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
50'
Yellow Card
Kouyaté(8)
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
49'
VAR
VAR Decision: No card change Etienne Capoue (Watford).
47'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0.
45'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
41'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
41'
free kick won
Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Masina.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.
35'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
31'
Yellow Card
Kiko Femenía(21)
Kiko Femenía (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
31'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.