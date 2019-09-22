Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Palace 1 Wolves 1

Palace1
Dendoncker46' (OG)
Wolves1
Diogo Jota90'+5'
Sun 22 Sep 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
90'+5'

Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Goal!
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Diogo Jota(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
90'+4'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
90'+4'

miss

Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
90'+2'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy following a corner.
90'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
89'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
88'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
off
James
McCarthy(22)
on
81'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
81'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota with a cross.
80'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
76'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Raúl
Jiménez(9)
off
Patrick
Cutrone(10)
on
73'

secondyellow card

Second yellow card to Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) for a bad foul.
73'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

miss

Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
70'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Gary Cahill following a set piece situation.
70'

free kick won

Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
69'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
65'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leander
Dendoncker(32)
off
Pedro Neto(7)
on
65'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
63'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
63'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonny with a cross.
62'

Yellow Card

Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
61'

free kick won

Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
58'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by João Moutinho.
58'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
58'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
57'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Matt
Doherty(2)
off
Rúben Neves(8)
on
57'

free kick won

Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.
56'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
54'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
50'

free kick won

Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

Yellow Card

Saiss(27)
Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
48'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'

Wolverhampton Wanderers Own Goal

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Goal!
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leander
Dendoncker(32)
Own Goal by Leander Dendoncker, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
45'

Yellow Card

McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'

free kick won

Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'

Yellow Card

Coady(16)
Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
44'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

free kick won

Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
38'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
32'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
31'

free kick won

Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
30'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
29'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
29'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
26'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
26'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
24'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
23'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
21'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
21'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
20'

free kick won

Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross.
10'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
10'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
8'

free kick won

João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
24
Gary Cahill
DF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
18
James McArthur
MF
45'
substitution icon83'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
9
Jordan Ayew
S
62'
substitution icon69'

Substitutes

6
Scott Dann
7
Max Meyer
10
Andros Townsend
13
Wayne Hennessey
17
Christian Benteke
substitution icon69'
22
James McCarthy
substitution icon83'
34
Martin Kelly

Starting lineup

11
Rui Patrício
GK
15
Willy Boly
DF
27
Romain Saiss
DF
48'
16
Conor Coady
DF
44'
19
Jonny
MF
28
João Moutinho
MF
2
Matt Doherty
MF
substitution icon57'
32
Leander Dendoncker
MF
46'
substitution icon65'
37
Adama Traoré
S
18
Diogo Jota
S
90'+5'
9
Raúl Jiménez
S
substitution icon76'

Substitutes

4
Jesús Vallejo
7
Pedro Neto
substitution icon65'
8
Rúben Neves
substitution icon57'
10
Patrick Cutrone
substitution icon76'
17
Morgan Gibbs-White
21
John Ruddy
29
Rúben Vinagre
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Possession
50%
50%
Shots on target
4
4
Shots off target
5
3
Corners
6
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
7
Offsides
0
0
