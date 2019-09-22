Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
90'+5'
Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal
Goal!
Diogo Jota(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
90'+4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
90'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
90'+2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy following a corner.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
88'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)
off
James
McCarthy(22)
on
81'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota with a cross.
80'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
76'
Substitution
Raúl
Jiménez(9)
off
Patrick
Cutrone(10)
on
73'
secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) for a bad foul.
73'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Gary Cahill following a set piece situation.
70'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
69'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
65'
Substitution
Leander
Dendoncker(32)
off
Pedro Neto(7)
on
65'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonny with a cross.
62'
Yellow Card
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
61'
free kick won
Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
58'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by João Moutinho.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
57'
Substitution
Matt
Doherty(2)
off
Rúben Neves(8)
on
57'
free kick won
Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
54'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
50'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
Yellow Card
Saiss(27)
Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
48'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'
Wolverhampton Wanderers Own Goal
Goal!
Leander
Dendoncker(32)
Own Goal by Leander Dendoncker, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
45'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'
free kick won
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
Yellow Card
Coady(16)
Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
44'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
free kick won
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
31'
free kick won
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
30'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
29'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
26'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
26'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
23'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
21'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
20'
free kick won
Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross.
10'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
8'
free kick won
João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
