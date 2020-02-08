Attempt missed. Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Djibril Sidibé.
90'+2'
free kick won
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
90'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
89'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Djibril Sidibé.
88'
Everton Goal
Goal!
Dominic
Calvert-Lewin(9)
Goal! Everton 3, Crystal Palace 1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
88'
post
Richarlison (Everton) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a corner.
87'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
86'
Substitution
Gylfi
Sigurdsson(10)
off
Mason
Holgate(2)
on
85'
free kick won
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
83'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
79'
Substitution
Joel
Ward(2)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
77'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
free kick won
Djibril Sidibé (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Davies.
71'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
free kick won
Djibril Sidibé (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
68'
Substitution
James
McCarthy(22)
off
Max
Meyer(7)
on
68'
offside
Offside, Everton. Séamus Coleman tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
65'
Substitution
Bernard(20)
off
Tom
Davies(26)
on
64'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
64'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Richarlison.
63'
free kick won
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
61'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Scott
Dann(6)
on
58'
Everton Goal
Goal!
Richarlison(7)
Goal! Everton 2, Crystal Palace 1. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a headed pass following a fast break.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
54'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McCarthy tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
51'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
50'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
48'
free kick won
Jordan Pickford (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
46'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
43'
free kick won
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
38'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
29'
free kick won
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
26'
Substitution
Theo
Walcott(11)
off
Djibril
Sidibé(19)
on
18'
Everton Goal
Goal!
Bernard(20)
Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0. Bernard (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Theo Walcott with a cross.
15'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
12'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Yerry Mina (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a set piece situation.
10'
Yellow Card
McCarthy(22)
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
9'
free kick won
Lucas Digne (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
2'
free kick won
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
