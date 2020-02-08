Skip navigation
Everton vs Crystal Palace

Everton 3 Palace 1

Everton3
Bernard18'
Richarlison58'
Calvert-Lewin88'
Palace1
Benteke51'
Sat 08 Feb 12:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueGoodison Park

Full-Time

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Everton 3, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Djibril Sidibé.
90'+2'

free kick won

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
90'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
90'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
89'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
89'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Djibril Sidibé.
88'

Everton Goal

Everton
Goal!
Everton
Dominic
Calvert-Lewin(9)
Goal! Everton 3, Crystal Palace 1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
88'

post

Richarlison (Everton) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a corner.
87'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
86'

Substitution

Everton
Gylfi
Sigurdsson(10)
off
Mason
Holgate(2)
on
85'

free kick won

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
83'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
79'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Joel
Ward(2)
off
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
77'

free kick won

Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

free kick won

Djibril Sidibé (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

free kick won

Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Davies.
71'

free kick won

Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

free kick won

Djibril Sidibé (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
68'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James McCarthy
James
McCarthy(22)
off
Max Meyer
Max
Meyer(7)
on
68'

offside

Offside, Everton. Séamus Coleman tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
65'

Substitution

Everton
Bernard(20)
off
Tom
Davies(26)
on
64'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
64'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Richarlison.
63'

free kick won

Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
61'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Scott
Dann(6)
on
58'

Everton Goal

Everton
Goal!
Everton
Richarlison(7)
Goal! Everton 2, Crystal Palace 1. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a headed pass following a fast break.
57'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
57'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
57'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
56'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
54'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. James McCarthy tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
51'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
50'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
48'

free kick won

Jordan Pickford (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
46'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
43'

free kick won

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'

miss

Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
38'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
29'

free kick won

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
26'

Substitution

Everton
Theo
Walcott(11)
off
Djibril
Sidibé(19)
on
18'

Everton Goal

Everton
Goal!
Everton
Bernard(20)
Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0. Bernard (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Theo Walcott with a cross.
15'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
13'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
12'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Yerry Mina (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a set piece situation.
10'

Yellow Card

McCarthy(22)
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
9'

free kick won

Lucas Digne (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
2'

free kick won

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
5
James Tomkins
DF
substitution icon61'
24
Gary Cahill
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
substitution icon79'
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
9
Jordan Ayew
MF
22
James McCarthy
MF
10'
substitution icon68'
18
James McArthur
MF
17
Christian Benteke
S
51'

Substitutes

6
Scott Dann
substitution icon61'
7
Max Meyer
substitution icon68'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
substitution icon79'
10
Andros Townsend
13
Wayne Hennessey
39
Tyrick Mitchell
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

1
Jordan Pickford
GK
23
Séamus Coleman
DF
12
Lucas Digne
DF
5
Michael Keane
DF
13
Yerry Mina
DF
11
Theo Walcott
MF
substitution icon26'
18
Morgan Schneiderlin
MF
20
Bernard
MF
18'
substitution icon65'
10
Gylfi Sigurdsson
MF
substitution icon86'
7
Richarlison
S
58'
9
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
S
88'

Substitutes

2
Mason Holgate
substitution icon86'
3
Leighton Baines
17
Alex Iwobi
19
Djibril Sidibé
substitution icon26'
22
Maarten Stekelenburg
26
Tom Davies
substitution icon65'
27
Moise Kean
Everton

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
8
2
Shots off target
4
6
Corners
4
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
11
Offsides
0
0
BHA
1-1
WAT

