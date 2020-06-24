Skip navigation
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool 4 Palace 0

Liverpool4
Alexander-Arnold23'
Mohamed Salah44'
Fabinho55'
Mané69'
Palace0
Wed 24 Jun 19:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueAnfield

Full-Time

0111
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
24
Gary Cahill
DF
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
18
James McArthur
MF
substitution icon66'
10
Andros Townsend
MF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
substitution icon66'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
substitution icon15'
22
James McCarthy
MF
9
Jordan Ayew
S
substitution icon84'

Starting lineup

1
Alisson
GK
4
Virgil van Dijk
DF
66
Trent Alexander-Arnold
DF
23'
substitution icon74'
12
Joseph Gomez
DF
26
Andrew Robertson
DF
substitution icon84'
3
Fabinho
MF
55'
5
Georginio Wijnaldum
MF
14
Jordan Henderson
MF
substitution icon64'
10
Sadio Mané
S
69'
substitution icon84'
11
Mohamed Salah
S
44'
9
Roberto Firmino
S
substitution icon74'

Liverpool

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
73%
27%
Shots on target
7
0
Shots off target
10
3
Corners
6
0
Passes completed
789
235
Free kicks
5
7
Offsides
0
1

0111
Starting lineup

1
Alisson
GK
4
Virgil van Dijk
DF
66
Trent Alexander-Arnold
DF
23'
substitution icon74'
12
Joseph Gomez
DF
26
Andrew Robertson
DF
substitution icon84'
3
Fabinho
MF
55'
5
Georginio Wijnaldum
MF
14
Jordan Henderson
MF
substitution icon64'
10
Sadio Mané
S
69'
substitution icon84'
11
Mohamed Salah
S
44'
9
Roberto Firmino
S
substitution icon74'

