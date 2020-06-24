Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
90'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
90'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
89'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joel Ward.
84'
Substitution
Sadio
Mané(10)
off
Naby
Keita(8)
on
84'
Substitution
Andrew
Robertson(26)
off
Harvey
Elliott(67)
on
84'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Brandon
Pierrick Keutcha(40)
on
81'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
Roberto Firmino(9)
off
Takumi
Minamino(18)
on
74'
Substitution
Trent
Alexander-Arnold(66)
off
Neco
Williams(76)
on
74'
free kick won
Joseph Gomez (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Sadio
Mané(10)
Goal! Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 0. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball following a fast break.
66'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
66'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
64'
Substitution
Jordan
Henderson(14)
off
Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)
on
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
60'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
55'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Fabinho(3)
Goal! Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Salah following a fast break.
48'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0.
44'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Mohamed Salah(11)
Goal! Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fabinho with a through ball.
43'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
32'
free kick won
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.
28'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joel Ward.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
28'
post
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
27'
free kick won
Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Mamadou Sakho tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
23'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Trent
Alexander-Arnold(66)
Goal! Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 0. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
21'
free kick won
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
16'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
15'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
off
Max
Meyer(7)
on
15'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
5'
free kick won
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
