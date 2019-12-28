Skip navigation
Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Southampton 1 Palace 1

Southampton1
Danny Ings74'
Palace1
Tomkins50'
Sat 28 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSt. Mary's Stadium

Full-Time

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
44
Jairo Riedewald
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
5
James Tomkins
DF
50'
7
Max Meyer
MF
substitution icon84'
22
James McCarthy
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
18
James McArthur
MF
85'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
32'
9
Jordan Ayew
S

Substitutes

8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
substitution icon84'
13
Wayne Hennessey
21
Connor Wickham
23
Víctor Camarasa
35
Sam Woods
40
Brandon Pierrick
41
James Daly

Starting lineup

1
Alex McCarthy
GK
2
Cédric Soares
DF
35
Jan Bednarek
DF
5
Jack Stephens
DF
21
Ryan Bertrand
DF
22
Nathan Redmond
MF
19
Sofiane Boufal
MF
substitution icon68'
16
James Ward-Prowse
MF
79'
23
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
MF
10
Che Adams
S
substitution icon63'
9
Danny Ings
S
74'

Substitutes

3
Maya Yoshida
4
Jannik Vestergaard
12
Moussa Djenepo
substitution icon63'
14
Oriol Romeu
17
Stuart Armstrong
substitution icon68'
27
William Smallbone
28
Angus Gunn
Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
44
Jairo Riedewald
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
5
James Tomkins
DF
50'
7
Max Meyer
MF
substitution icon84'
22
James McCarthy
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
18
James McArthur
MF
85'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
32'
9
Jordan Ayew
S

Substitutes

8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
substitution icon84'
13
Wayne Hennessey
21
Connor Wickham
23
Víctor Camarasa
35
Sam Woods
40
Brandon Pierrick
41
James Daly

Starting lineup

1
Alex McCarthy
GK
2
Cédric Soares
DF
35
Jan Bednarek
DF
5
Jack Stephens
DF
21
Ryan Bertrand
DF
22
Nathan Redmond
MF
19
Sofiane Boufal
MF
substitution icon68'
16
James Ward-Prowse
MF
79'
23
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
MF
10
Che Adams
S
substitution icon63'
9
Danny Ings
S
74'

Substitutes

3
Maya Yoshida
4
Jannik Vestergaard
12
Moussa Djenepo
substitution icon63'
14
Oriol Romeu
17
Stuart Armstrong
substitution icon68'
27
William Smallbone
28
Angus Gunn
Southampton

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
60%
40%
Shots on target
5
2
Shots off target
4
3
Corners
12
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
13
Offsides
0
0
BHA
2-0
BOU
WAT
3-0
AVL
NEW
1-2
EVE
WHU
1-2
LEI
NOR
2-2
TOT
BUR
0-2
MUN
