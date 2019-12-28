Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
88'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
87'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
85'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Moussa Djenepo with a cross.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cédric Soares (Southampton) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg with a cross.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
79'
Yellow Card
Ward-Prowse(16)
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
79'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
77'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
74'
Southampton Goal
Goal!
Danny Ings(9)
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Bertrand.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
68'
Substitution
Sofiane
Boufal(19)
off
Stuart
Armstrong(17)
on
67'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
Substitution
Che
Adams(10)
off
Moussa
Djenepo(12)
on
63'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Che Adams (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
61'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
60'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
59'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Martin Kelly tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
58'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
53'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
offside
Offside, Southampton. Jack Stephens tries a through ball, but Sofiane Boufal is caught offside.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Che Adams with a cross.
50'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
Tomkins(5)
Goal! Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.
49'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
46'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
41'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
38'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a set piece situation.
34'
free kick won
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'
free kick won
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
28'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
offside
Offside, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse tries a through ball, but Sofiane Boufal is caught offside.
22'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
21'
free kick won
Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Goal Southampton 0-0 Crystal Palace.
15'
VAR cancelled goal
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
15'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
14'
free kick won
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
7'
free kick won
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'
free kick won
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
