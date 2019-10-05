Skip navigation
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

West Ham 1 Palace 2

West Ham1
Haller54'
Palace2
van Aanholt63'
Ayew87'
Sat 05 Oct 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueLondon Stadium

Full-Time

0109
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+6'

Yellow Card

Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'+6'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
90'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Issa Diop (West Ham United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Noble.
90'+4'

free kick won

Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'

free kick won

Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
88'

VAR

VAR Decision: Goal West Ham United 1-2 Crystal Palace (Jordan Ayew).
87'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 2. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a headed pass following a set piece situation.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
86'

Yellow Card

Fredericks(24)
Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'

Substitution

West Ham United
Aaron
Cresswell(3)
off
Pablo
Zabaleta(5)
on
81'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McCarthy(22)
off
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
78'

Substitution

West Ham United
Andriy
Yarmolenko(7)
off
Jack
Wilshere(19)
on
74'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

corner

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James McArthur.
71'

free kick won

James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
68'

Substitution

West Ham United
Manuel
Lanzini(10)
off
Pablo
Fornals(18)
on
67'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

Crystal Palace Goal

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
61'

Yellow Card

Haller(22)
Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'

miss

Attempt missed. Mark Noble (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
54'

West Ham United Goal

West Ham United
Goal!
West Ham United
Sébastien
Haller(22)
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks.
53'

free kick won

Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
51'

Yellow Card

Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'

free kick won

Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
48'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
47'

free kick won

Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
44'

free kick won

Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

Yellow Card

Yarmolenko(7)
Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
42'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
42'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
42'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
36'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
32'

miss

Attempt missed. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
29'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.
28'

corner

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
27'

offside

Offside, West Ham United. Ryan Fredericks tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.
23'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
23'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Cahill.
22'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
14'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Jeffrey Schlupp is caught offside.
10'

free kick won

Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3'

offside

Offside, West Ham United. Mark Noble tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
63'
24
Gary Cahill
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
51'
34
Martin Kelly
DF
22
James McCarthy
MF
substitution icon81'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
18
James McArthur
MF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
9
Jordan Ayew
S
87'
substitution icon90'

Substitutes

5
James Tomkins
6
Scott Dann
7
Max Meyer
10
Andros Townsend
substitution icon81'
13
Wayne Hennessey
17
Christian Benteke
substitution icon90'
90'+6'
23
Víctor Camarasa

Starting lineup

13
Roberto Jiménez
GK
21
Angelo Ogbonna
DF
23
Issa Diop
DF
3
Aaron Cresswell
DF
substitution icon84'
24
Ryan Fredericks
DF
86'
7
Andriy Yarmolenko
MF
44'
substitution icon78'
8
Felipe Anderson
MF
10
Manuel Lanzini
MF
substitution icon68'
16
Mark Noble
MF
41
Declan Rice
MF
22
Sébastien Haller
S
54'
61'

Substitutes

4
Fabián Balbuena
5
Pablo Zabaleta
substitution icon84'
11
Robert Snodgrass
18
Pablo Fornals
substitution icon68'
19
Jack Wilshere
substitution icon78'
25
David Martin
27
Albian Ajeti
West Ham United

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
4
4
Shots off target
4
1
Corners
2
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
9
Offsides
0
0
BHA
3-0
TOT
WAT
0-0
SHU
NOR
1-5
AVL
BUR
1-0
EVE
LIV
2-1
LEI

0109
