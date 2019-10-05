Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'+6'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
90'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Issa Diop (West Ham United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Noble.
90'+4'
free kick won
Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
free kick won
Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
88'
VAR
VAR Decision: Goal West Ham United 1-2 Crystal Palace (Jordan Ayew).
87'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 2. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a headed pass following a set piece situation.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
86'
Yellow Card
Fredericks(24)
Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'
Substitution
Aaron
Cresswell(3)
off
Pablo
Zabaleta(5)
on
81'
Substitution
James
McCarthy(22)
off
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
78'
Substitution
Andriy
Yarmolenko(7)
off
Jack
Wilshere(19)
on
74'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James McArthur.
71'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
68'
Substitution
Manuel
Lanzini(10)
off
Pablo
Fornals(18)
on
67'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
Crystal Palace Goal
Goal!
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
61'
Yellow Card
Haller(22)
Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Mark Noble (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
54'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Sébastien
Haller(22)
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks.
53'
free kick won
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
51'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'
free kick won
Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
48'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
47'
free kick won
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
44'
free kick won
Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
Yellow Card
Yarmolenko(7)
Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
29'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.
28'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
27'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Ryan Fredericks tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Cahill.
22'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
14'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Jeffrey Schlupp is caught offside.
10'
free kick won
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Mark Noble tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.
