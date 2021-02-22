Skip navigation
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

Brighton 1 Palace 2

Brighton1
Veltman55'
Palace2
Mateta28'
Benteke90'+5'
Mon 22 Feb 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueAmex Stadium

Full-Time
Brighton 1-2 Crystal Palace | Match Action

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

Brighton 1-2 Crystal Palace | Match Action

02:23

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
83
32
+51
86
2
MUNManchester United
38
21
11
6
73
44
+29
74
3
LIVLiverpool
38
20
9
9
68
42
+26
69
4
CHEChelsea
38
19
10
9
58
36
+22
67
5
LEILeicester City
38
20
6
12
68
50
+18
66
6
WHUWest Ham United
38
19
8
11
62
47
+15
65
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
8
12
68
45
+23
62
8
ARSArsenal
38
18
7
13
55
39
+16
61
9
LEELeeds United
38
18
5
15
62
54
+8
59
10
EVEEverton
38
17
8
13
47
48
-1
59
11
AVLAston Villa
38
16
7
15
55
46
+9
55
12
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
46
62
-16
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
12
9
17
36
52
-16
45
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
8
18
41
66
-25
44
15
SOUSouthampton
38
12
7
19
47
68
-21
43
16
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
40
46
-6
41
17
BURBurnley
38
10
9
19
33
55
-22
39
18
FULFulham
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
19
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
5
11
22
35
76
-41
26
20
SHUSheffield United
38
7
2
29
20
63
-43
23

Match Summary

  • Summary 1
  • Summary 2

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+5'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(20)
Christian Benteke
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
90'+4'

free kick won

Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(25)
off
James McCarthy
James
McCarthy(22)
on
90'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
89'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
89'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.
84'

Yellow Card

Veltman(34)
Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
81'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion
Pascal Groß
Pascal
Groß(13)
off
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Alireza
Jahanbakhsh(16)
on
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a headed pass.
77'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
75'

miss

Attempt missed. Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joël Veltman.
72'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Dunk.
72'

miss

Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.
71'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
70'

miss

Attempt missed. Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dan Burn with a cross.
69'

free kick won

Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion
Alexis
Mac Allister(10)
off
Adam
Lallana(14)
on
66'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ben White (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
66'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
66'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
65'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
61'

miss

Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dan Burn with a cross.
59'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
59'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
55'

Brighton and Hove Albion Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion
Joël
Veltman(34)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 1. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.
53'

Yellow Card

Burn(33)
Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
53'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

free kick won

Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'

miss

Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joël Veltman.
47'

miss

Attempt missed. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
47'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan Burn with a cross.
45'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion
Steven
Alzate(17)
off
Danny
Welbeck(18)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+2'

free kick won

Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
41'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
40'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
37'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
36'

free kick won

Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

offside

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Lewis Dunk tries a through ball, but Neal Maupay is caught offside.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Dunk following a corner.
33'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
31'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
28'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
27'

free kick won

Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'

offside

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Lewis Dunk tries a through ball, but Steven Alzate is caught offside.
14'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
8'

miss

Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
8'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Steven Alzate (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
8'

free kick won

Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'

offside

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Leandro Trossard tries a through ball, but Neal Maupay is caught offside.
4'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Gary Cahill.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
27
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
24
Gary Cahill
DF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
25
Eberechi Eze
MF
substitution icon90'+1'
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
28'
substitution icon75'
10
Andros Townsend
S
9
Jordan Ayew
S

Substitutes

1
Jack Butland
3
Patrick van Aanholt
6
Scott Dann
17
Nathaniel Clyne
20
Christian Benteke
substitution icon75'
90'+5'
22
James McCarthy
substitution icon90'+1'
23
Michy Batshuayi
34
Martin Kelly

Starting lineup

26
Robert Sánchez
GK
5
Lewis Dunk
DF
33
Dan Burn
DF
53'
3
Ben White
DF
34
Joël Veltman
DF
55'
84'
17
Steven Alzate
MF
substitution icon45'
8
Yves Bissouma
MF
13
Pascal Groß
MF
substitution icon81'
10
Alexis Mac Allister
MF
substitution icon68'
9
Neal Maupay
S
11
Leandro Trossard
S

Substitutes

7
Aaron Connolly
14
Adam Lallana
substitution icon68'
15
Jakub Moder
16
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
substitution icon81'
18
Danny Welbeck
substitution icon45'
22
Percy Tau
23
Jason Steele
24
Davy Pröpper
29
Andi Zeqiri
Brighton and Hove Albion

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
75%
26%
Shots on target
5
2
Shots off target
11
1
Corners
13
0
Passes completed
627
166
Free kicks
6
10
Offsides
3
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
3034
Gary Cahill
Gary Cahill
Duels won
9
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Crosses
2
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Touches
55
Joel Ward
Joel Ward
Tackles
5
Andros Townsend
Andros Townsend

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

