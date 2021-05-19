Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Palace 1 Arsenal 3

Palace1
Benteke62'
Arsenal3
Pépé35' 90'+5'
Gabriel Martinelli90'+1'
Wed 19 May 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time
  • Roy Hodgson | Post-Arsenal
    Roy Hodgson | Post-Arsenal
    01:42
    Roy Hodgson | Post-Arsenal
    01:42
    Roy Hodgson | Post-Arsenal
    Roy Hodgson
    19 May 2021
  • Joel Ward | Post-Arsenal
    Joel Ward | Post-Arsenal
    01:32
    Joel Ward | Post-Arsenal
    01:32
    Joel Ward | Post-Arsenal
    joel ward
    19 May 2021

Latest videos

0112
Upcoming palace games

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
83
32
+51
86
2
MUNManchester United
38
21
11
6
73
44
+29
74
3
LIVLiverpool
38
20
9
9
68
42
+26
69
4
CHEChelsea
38
19
10
9
58
36
+22
67
5
LEILeicester City
38
20
6
12
68
50
+18
66
6
WHUWest Ham United
38
19
8
11
62
47
+15
65
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
8
12
68
45
+23
62
8
ARSArsenal
38
18
7
13
55
39
+16
61
9
LEELeeds United
38
18
5
15
62
54
+8
59
10
EVEEverton
38
17
8
13
47
48
-1
59
11
AVLAston Villa
38
16
7
15
55
46
+9
55
12
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
46
62
-16
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
12
9
17
36
52
-16
45
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
8
18
41
66
-25
44
15
SOUSouthampton
38
12
7
19
47
68
-21
43
16
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
40
46
-6
41
17
BURBurnley
38
10
9
19
33
55
-22
39
18
FULFulham
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
19
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
5
11
22
35
76
-41
26
20
SHUSheffield United
38
7
2
29
20
63
-43
23

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 3.
90'+5'

Arsenal Goal

Arsenal
Goal!
Arsenal
Nicolas
Pépé(19)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 3. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
90'+4'

free kick won

Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

VAR

VAR Decision: Goal Arsenal - Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal (Gabriel Martinelli).
90'+1'

Arsenal Goal

Arsenal
Goal!
Arsenal
Gabriel Martinelli(35)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 2. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
86'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
85'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nicolas Pépé.
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Calum Chambers with a cross.
83'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass.
82'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.
82'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James McCarthy
James
McCarthy(22)
off
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
81'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
79'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
off
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
78'

Substitution

Arsenal
Thomas
Partey(18)
off
Gabriel Martinelli(35)
on
78'

Substitution

Arsenal
Kieran
Tierney(3)
off
Granit
Xhaka(34)
on
75'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
74'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
73'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Rob Holding tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.
70'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
69'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.
65'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
65'

Substitution

Arsenal
Bukayo
Saka(7)
off
Martin
Ødegaard(11)
on
63'

VAR

VAR Decision: Goal Crystal Palace - Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal (Christian Benteke).
62'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(20)
Christian Benteke
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
61'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
58'

free kick won

Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

free kick won

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1.
45'+2'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'

VAR

VAR Decision: No card change Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
37'

Yellow Card

Mohamed Elneny(25)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
37'

Yellow Card

Benteke(20)
Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
37'

free kick won

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

Arsenal Goal

Arsenal
Goal!
Arsenal
Nicolas
Pépé(19)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran Tierney with a cross.
34'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
32'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
31'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tries a through ball, but Bukayo Saka is caught offside.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
30'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
28'

free kick won

Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
26'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
24'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
23'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
23'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
22'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rob Holding.
21'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
21'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Calum Chambers.
17'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
13'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
10'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
10'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

miss

Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross following a corner.
6'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rob Holding.
6'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Cahill.
5'

VAR

VAR Decision: No card change Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).
5'

Yellow Card

Schlupp(15)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
4'

free kick won

Calum Chambers (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
5
James Tomkins
DF
24
Gary Cahill
DF
27
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
5'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
22
James McCarthy
MF
substitution icon82'
20
Christian Benteke
S
37'
62'
substitution icon79'
10
Andros Townsend
S
11
Wilfried Zaha
S

Substitutes

1
Jack Butland
3
Patrick van Aanholt
9
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon79'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
17
Nathaniel Clyne
23
Michy Batshuayi
34
Martin Kelly
39
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon82'

Starting lineup

1
Bernd Leno
GK
6
Gabriel Magalhães
DF
3
Kieran Tierney
DF
substitution icon78'
16
Rob Holding
DF
21
Calum Chambers
DF
7
Bukayo Saka
MF
substitution icon65'
32
Emile Smith Rowe
MF
19
Nicolas Pépé
MF
35'
90'+5'
25
Mohamed Elneny
MF
37'
18
Thomas Partey
MF
substitution icon78'
14
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
S

Substitutes

8
Dani Ceballos
9
Alexandre Lacazette
11
Martin Ødegaard
substitution icon65'
12
Willian
17
Cédric Soares
22
Pablo Marí
33
Mat Ryan
34
Granit Xhaka
substitution icon78'
35
Gabriel Martinelli
substitution icon78'
90'+1'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Arsenal
Possession
31%
69%
Shots on target
6
3
Shots off target
4
1
Corners
6
7
Passes completed
181
522
Free kicks
6
6
Offsides
3
2

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
2128
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey Schlupp
Duels won
11
Christian Benteke
Christian Benteke
Crosses
15
Andros Townsend
Andros Townsend
Touches
62
Andros Townsend
Andros Townsend
Tackles
4
Andros Townsend
Andros Townsend
TOT
1-2
AVL
NEW
1-0
SHU
EVE
1-0
WOL
WBA
1-3
WHU
BUR
0-3
LIV

