Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 3. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
90'+4'
free kick won
Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
VAR
VAR Decision: Goal Arsenal - Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal (Gabriel Martinelli).
90'+1'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Gabriel Martinelli(35)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 2. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
86'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nicolas Pépé.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Calum Chambers with a cross.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.
82'
Substitution
James
McCarthy(22)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
81'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
79'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(20)
off
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
78'
Substitution
Thomas
Partey(18)
off
Gabriel Martinelli(35)
on
78'
Substitution
Kieran
Tierney(3)
off
Granit
Xhaka(34)
on
75'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
74'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
73'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Rob Holding tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
65'
Substitution
Bukayo
Saka(7)
off
Martin
Ødegaard(11)
on
63'
VAR
VAR Decision: Goal Crystal Palace - Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal (Christian Benteke).
62'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(20)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
61'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
58'
free kick won
Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
free kick won
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1.
45'+2'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
VAR
VAR Decision: No card change Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
37'
Yellow Card
Mohamed Elneny(25)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
37'
Yellow Card
Benteke(20)
Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
37'
free kick won
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Nicolas
Pépé(19)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran Tierney with a cross.
34'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
31'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tries a through ball, but Bukayo Saka is caught offside.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
30'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
28'
free kick won
Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
26'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
24'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
23'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
23'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rob Holding.
21'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Calum Chambers.
17'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
13'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
10'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
10'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross following a corner.
6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rob Holding.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Cahill.
5'
VAR
VAR Decision: No card change Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).
5'
Yellow Card
Schlupp(15)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
4'
free kick won
Calum Chambers (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
