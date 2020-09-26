Crystal Palace vs Everton

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
free kick won
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
Substitution
Richarlison(7)
off
Tom
Davies(26)
on
88'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
88'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
free kick won
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
Substitution
James
Rodríguez(19)
off
Alex
Iwobi(17)
on
84'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Allan (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
82'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
82'
free kick won
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'
free kick won
Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
76'
Substitution
André Gomes(21)
off
Gylfi
Sigurdsson(10)
on
75'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(25)
off
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
on
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy with a headed pass.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
71'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
67'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
65'
post
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
64'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
60'
Yellow Card
Richarlison(7)
Richarlison (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'
free kick won
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
55'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
51'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by James McArthur.
50'
free kick won
André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
47'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2.
45'+4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
45'+3'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+3'
free kick won
James Rodríguez (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
44'
free kick won
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
Everton Goal
Goal!
Richarlison(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2. Richarlison (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
37'
VAR
VAR Decision: Penalty Everton.
35'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
34'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
free kick won
André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
free kick won
Allan (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Penalty Everton.
30'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
29'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
29'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 1. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
26'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Allan.
25'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
22'
free kick won
Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan.
20'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
10'
Everton Goal
Goal!
Dominic
Calvert-Lewin(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
8'
free kick won
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
