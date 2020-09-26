Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs Everton

Palace 1 Everton 2

Palace1
Kouyaté26'
Everton2
Calvert-Lewin10'
Richarlison40'
Sat 26 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time
Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace | Access All Over

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace | Access All Over

11:38

Latest videos

View all videos
0109
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
83
32
+51
86
2
MUNManchester United
38
21
11
6
73
44
+29
74
3
LIVLiverpool
38
20
9
9
68
42
+26
69
4
CHEChelsea
38
19
10
9
58
36
+22
67
5
LEILeicester City
38
20
6
12
68
50
+18
66
6
WHUWest Ham United
38
19
8
11
62
47
+15
65
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
8
12
68
45
+23
62
8
ARSArsenal
38
18
7
13
55
39
+16
61
9
LEELeeds United
38
18
5
15
62
54
+8
59
10
EVEEverton
38
17
8
13
47
48
-1
59
11
AVLAston Villa
38
16
7
15
55
46
+9
55
12
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
46
62
-16
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
12
9
17
36
52
-16
45
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
8
18
41
66
-25
44
15
SOUSouthampton
38
12
7
19
47
68
-21
43
16
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
40
46
-6
41
17
BURBurnley
38
10
9
19
33
55
-22
39
18
FULFulham
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
19
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
5
11
22
35
76
-41
26
20
SHUSheffield United
38
7
2
29
20
63
-43
23

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2.
90'+4'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

free kick won

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'

free kick won

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

Substitution

Everton
Richarlison(7)
off
Tom
Davies(26)
on
88'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
88'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'

free kick won

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'

Substitution

Everton
James
Rodríguez(19)
off
Alex
Iwobi(17)
on
84'

free kick won

James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Allan (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
82'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
82'

free kick won

Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'

free kick won

Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
76'

Substitution

Everton
André Gomes(21)
off
Gylfi
Sigurdsson(10)
on
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(25)
off
Michy Batshuayi
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
on
73'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy with a headed pass.
73'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
71'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
71'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
67'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
67'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
65'

post

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
64'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
60'

Yellow Card

Richarlison(7)
Richarlison (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'

Yellow Card

Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'

free kick won

Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
55'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
52'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
51'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by James McArthur.
50'

free kick won

André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
47'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2.
45'+4'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
45'+3'

Yellow Card

McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+3'

free kick won

James Rodríguez (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
44'

free kick won

Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

Everton Goal

Everton
Goal!
Everton
Richarlison(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2. Richarlison (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
37'

VAR

VAR Decision: Penalty Everton.
35'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
34'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

free kick won

André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

free kick won

Allan (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

VAR

VAR Decision: No Penalty Everton.
30'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
30'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
29'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
29'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 1. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
26'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Allan.
25'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

Yellow Card

Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
22'

free kick won

Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan.
20'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
16'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
10'

Everton Goal

Everton
Goal!
Everton
Dominic
Calvert-Lewin(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
8'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
8'

free kick won

Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

free kick won

Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
27
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
26'
2
Joel Ward
DF
58'
22
James McCarthy
MF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
25
Eberechi Eze
MF
substitution icon75'
18
James McArthur
MF
45'+3'
substitution icon88'
9
Jordan Ayew
S
substitution icon82'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
22'

Substitutes

4
Luka Milivojevic
7
Max Meyer
13
Wayne Hennessey
20
Christian Benteke
substitution icon82'
23
Michy Batshuayi
substitution icon75'
34
Martin Kelly
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon88'

Starting lineup

1
Jordan Pickford
GK
5
Michael Keane
DF
23
Séamus Coleman
DF
12
Lucas Digne
DF
13
Yerry Mina
DF
6
Allan
MF
16
Abdoulaye Doucouré
MF
21
André Gomes
MF
substitution icon76'
19
James Rodríguez
S
substitution icon86'
7
Richarlison
S
40'
60'
substitution icon90'
9
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
S
10'

Substitutes

2
Jonjoe Kenny
10
Gylfi Sigurdsson
substitution icon76'
17
Alex Iwobi
substitution icon86'
20
Bernard
26
Tom Davies
substitution icon90'
27
Moise Kean
49
Jonas Lössl
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Everton
Possession
42%
58%
Shots on target
1
5
Shots off target
2
3
Corners
7
6
Passes completed
281
433
Free kicks
14
14
Offsides
1
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4151
James McArthur
James McArthur
Duels won
12
Andros Townsend
Andros Townsend
Crosses
14
Andros Townsend
Andros Townsend
Touches
67
James McArthur
James McArthur
Tackles
6
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick Mitchell
BHA
2-3
MUN
WBA
3-3
CHE
BUR
0-1
SOU

Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace | Access All Over

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace | Access All Over

11:38

Latest videos

View all videos
0109
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
27
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
26'
2
Joel Ward
DF
58'
22
James McCarthy
MF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
25
Eberechi Eze
MF
substitution icon75'
18
James McArthur
MF
45'+3'
substitution icon88'
9
Jordan Ayew
S
substitution icon82'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
22'

Substitutes

4
Luka Milivojevic
7
Max Meyer
13
Wayne Hennessey
20
Christian Benteke
substitution icon82'
23
Michy Batshuayi
substitution icon75'
34
Martin Kelly
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon88'

Starting lineup

1
Jordan Pickford
GK
5
Michael Keane
DF
23
Séamus Coleman
DF
12
Lucas Digne
DF
13
Yerry Mina
DF
6
Allan
MF
16
Abdoulaye Doucouré
MF
21
André Gomes
MF
substitution icon76'
19
James Rodríguez
S
substitution icon86'
7
Richarlison
S
40'
60'
substitution icon90'
9
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
S
10'

Substitutes

2
Jonjoe Kenny
10
Gylfi Sigurdsson
substitution icon76'
17
Alex Iwobi
substitution icon86'
20
Bernard
26
Tom Davies
substitution icon90'
27
Moise Kean
49
Jonas Lössl
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Everton
Possession
42%
58%
Shots on target
1
5
Shots off target
2
3
Corners
7
6
Passes completed
281
433
Free kicks
14
14
Offsides
1
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4151
James McArthur
James McArthur
Duels won
12
Andros Townsend
Andros Townsend
Crosses
14
Andros Townsend
Andros Townsend
Touches
67
James McArthur
James McArthur
Tackles
6
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick Mitchell
BHA
2-3
MUN
WBA
3-3
CHE
BUR
0-1
SOU
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
83
32
+51
86
2
MUNManchester United
38
21
11
6
73
44
+29
74
3
LIVLiverpool
38
20
9
9
68
42
+26
69
4
CHEChelsea
38
19
10
9
58
36
+22
67
5
LEILeicester City
38
20
6
12
68
50
+18
66
6
WHUWest Ham United
38
19
8
11
62
47
+15
65
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
8
12
68
45
+23
62
8
ARSArsenal
38
18
7
13
55
39
+16
61
9
LEELeeds United
38
18
5
15
62
54
+8
59
10
EVEEverton
38
17
8
13
47
48
-1
59
11
AVLAston Villa
38
16
7
15
55
46
+9
55
12
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
46
62
-16
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
12
9
17
36
52
-16
45
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
8
18
41
66
-25
44
15
SOUSouthampton
38
12
7
19
47
68
-21
43
16
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
40
46
-6
41
17
BURBurnley
38
10
9
19
33
55
-22
39
18
FULFulham
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
19
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
5
11
22
35
76
-41
26
20
SHUSheffield United
38
7
2
29
20
63
-43
23

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2.
90'+4'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

free kick won

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'

free kick won

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

Substitution

Everton
Richarlison(7)
off
Tom
Davies(26)
on
88'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
88'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'

free kick won

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'

Substitution

Everton
James
Rodríguez(19)
off
Alex
Iwobi(17)
on
84'

free kick won

James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Allan (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
82'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
82'

free kick won

Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'

free kick won

Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
76'

Substitution

Everton
André Gomes(21)
off
Gylfi
Sigurdsson(10)
on
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(25)
off
Michy Batshuayi
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
on
73'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy with a headed pass.
73'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
71'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
71'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
67'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
67'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
65'

post

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
64'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
60'

Yellow Card

Richarlison(7)
Richarlison (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'

Yellow Card

Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'

free kick won

Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
55'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
52'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
51'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by James McArthur.
50'

free kick won

André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
47'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2.
45'+4'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
45'+3'

Yellow Card

McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+3'

free kick won

James Rodríguez (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
44'

free kick won

Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

Everton Goal

Everton
Goal!
Everton
Richarlison(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2. Richarlison (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
37'

VAR

VAR Decision: Penalty Everton.
35'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
34'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

free kick won

André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

free kick won

Allan (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

VAR

VAR Decision: No Penalty Everton.
30'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
30'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
29'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
29'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 1. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
26'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Allan.
25'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

Yellow Card

Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
22'

free kick won

Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan.
20'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
16'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
10'

Everton Goal

Everton
Goal!
Everton
Dominic
Calvert-Lewin(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
8'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
8'

free kick won

Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

free kick won

Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.