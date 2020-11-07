Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Palace 4 Leeds 1

Palace4
Dann12'
Eze22'
Hélder Costa42' (OG)
Ayew70'
Leeds1
Bamford27'
Sat 07 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
83
32
+51
86
2
MUNManchester United
38
21
11
6
73
44
+29
74
3
LIVLiverpool
38
20
9
9
68
42
+26
69
4
CHEChelsea
38
19
10
9
58
36
+22
67
5
LEILeicester City
38
20
6
12
68
50
+18
66
6
WHUWest Ham United
38
19
8
11
62
47
+15
65
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
8
12
68
45
+23
62
8
ARSArsenal
38
18
7
13
55
39
+16
61
9
LEELeeds United
38
18
5
15
62
54
+8
59
10
EVEEverton
38
17
8
13
47
48
-1
59
11
AVLAston Villa
38
16
7
15
55
46
+9
55
12
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
46
62
-16
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
12
9
17
36
52
-16
45
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
8
18
41
66
-25
44
15
SOUSouthampton
38
12
7
19
47
68
-21
43
16
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
40
46
-6
41
17
BURBurnley
38
10
9
19
33
55
-22
39
18
FULFulham
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
19
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
5
11
22
35
76
-41
26
20
SHUSheffield United
38
7
2
29
20
63
-43
23

Match Summary

In summary

  • Scott Dann’s superb header gave Palace the lead. 1-0.
  • Patrick Bamford had the ball in the back of the net, but harshly ruled out for offside.
  • Eberechi Eze won a free-kick, and scores direct from resulting set piece with a wonderful finish. 2-0.
  • Bamford scored again – this time it counted. 2-1.
  • Patrick van Aanholt’s cross is deflected in off Leeds’ Costa’s in a bizarre manner. 3-1.
  • HT: Crystal Palace 3-1 Leeds United
  • Wilfried Zaha sets up Jordan Ayew to finish off any Leeds fight-back. 4-1.
  • FT: HT: Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United

Roy Hodgson and Jeffrey Schlupp spoke post-match last Friday about how the slow start in the first 45 minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers cost the Eagles dearly, despite an improved second-half performance.

It was clear to see from the first minute that today Palace would not be regretting any slow starts, with Andros Townsend cutting in and lining up a trademark left foot finish. Although the angle was always against the winger, the effort was technically impressive and let Leeds know that they would be in for tough day in south London.

Forty-five minutes later, Palace would go in at half-time 3-1 up. It was Scott Dann who first found the back of the Whites' net, with a ridiculously impressive header from an Eze corner – a first assist in red and blue for the attacker.

And it was to be an afternoon of firsts for Eze, as 10 minutes later his Palace goal account registered its first strike.

If the in-off-the-crossbar free-kick was inch-perfect, then the manner in which Eze won the free-kick was even more so. Robin Koch, as many already have in Eze’s fledgling Palace career, was sold of a dream of securing the ball as Eze cutely let the ball run across his body, inviting the foul from the centre-back.

Just when Hodgson’s side looked to be coasting, Marcelo Bielsa’s side reminded the south Londoners of the threat their style of play poses, with a exceptional knockdown in the box from Mateusz Klich teeing up Bamford for an exquisite volley after controlling well with his chest.

Bielsa and his charges will feel aggrieved at their first goal of the afternoon only halving the Eagles’ lead, rather than tying the game, with Bamford’s armpit earlier penalised for being offside not long after Dann had headed home.  

Palace’s energetic and free-flowing game plan was not curtailed by the loss of a clean sheet, and not long before the half-time whistle, Patrick van Aanholt was left perplexed as to how his intended cutback had been diverted past Illan Meslier thanks to the sliding efforts of Costa.

The second-half, despite a half-time change from Bielsa – Raphinha replacing Costa – opened up for 15 minutes or so in a reserved manner. Both teams knowing that the next goal in the game either finished it off or created a frantic finish.

As the clock ticked over the hour-mark, the Whites started to up the ante: Alioski fired wide in Leeds first chance of the half, before Jack Harrison connected well with an excellent Pascal Struijk header down, but Vicente Guaita saved smartly.

As Leeds pushed, Hodgson’s side were offered chances to counter attack, with Wilfried Zaha regularly finding himself in favourable areas of the pitch against favourable numbers of retreating Leeds players. Therefore, it was no surprise to see Zaha set-up Jordan Ayew with a ball across the penalty box, expertly bypassing several Leeds players, to allow his strike partner to calmly tuck away and seal the three points for Hodgson’s excellent Eagles.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyaté, Dann, Van Aanholt, Townsend (Schlupp, 72), McArthur, Riedewald (McCarthy, 77), Eze, Ayew (Benteke, 85), Zaha.

Subs not used: Butland, Sakho, Cahill, Batshuyai.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Costa (Raphinha, 46), Struijk (Roberts, 72), Alioski, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs not used: Casilla, Poveda-Ocampo, Davis, Jenkins, Casey.

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Leeds United 1.
90'+2'

free kick won

James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
88'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
83'

free kick won

Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
81'

free kick won

Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
off
James McCarthy
James
McCarthy(22)
on
77'

Yellow Card

Klich(43)
Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'

free kick won

Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
71'

Substitution

Leeds United
Pascal
Struijk(21)
off
Tyler Roberts
Tyler
Roberts(11)
on
70'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew
Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Leeds United 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
69'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
67'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Koch with a headed pass.
66'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Struijk with a headed pass.
65'

corner

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
65'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
64'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
58'

free kick won

Robin Koch (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Robin Koch (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
54'

corner

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
52'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a cross following a corner.
51'

corner

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
50'

corner

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
49'

Yellow Card

Cooper(6)
Liam Cooper (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
49'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

free kick won

Raphinha (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Leeds United
Hélder Costa
Hélder Costa(17)
off
Raphinha(18)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Leeds United 1.
45'

free kick won

Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'

Leeds United Own Goal

Leeds United
Goal!
Leeds United
Hélder Costa(17)
Hélder Costa
Own Goal by Hélder Costa, Leeds United. Crystal Palace 3, Leeds United 1.
42'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

free kick won

Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

corner

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
31'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robin Koch.
31'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
27'

Leeds United Goal

Leeds United
Goal!
Leeds United
Patrick
Bamford(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leeds United 1. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a headed pass.
22'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Eberechi
Eze(25)
Eberechi Eze
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leeds United 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
20'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'

free kick won

Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

VAR

VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 1-0 Leeds United.
17'

VAR cancelled goal

GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
17'

offside

Offside, Leeds United. Mateusz Klich tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
15'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Scott
Dann(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Leeds United 0. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
12'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
11'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

miss

Attempt missed. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a cross following a corner.
8'

corner

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Eberechi Eze.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
4'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

free kick won

Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

EVE
1-3
MUN
CHE
4-1
SHU
WHU
1-0
FUL

EVE
1-3
MUN
CHE
4-1
SHU
WHU
1-0
FUL
