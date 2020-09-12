Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a cross.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur following a fast break.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
88'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
86'
free kick won
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
Substitution
Che
Adams(10)
off
Shane
Long(7)
on
85'
free kick won
Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton.
81'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
81'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Eberechi
Eze(25)
on
80'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
79'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
78'
free kick won
Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
William
Smallbone(20)
off
Moussa
Djenepo(12)
on
76'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
75'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'
Substitution
James
McCarthy(22)
off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
74'
miss
Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
72'
free kick won
Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'
free kick won
Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.
58'
Yellow Card
McCarthy(22)
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'
free kick won
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Ings.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand with a headed pass.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jannik Vestergaard with a headed pass.
52'
free kick won
William Smallbone (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'
Yellow Card
Walker-Peters(2)
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Red Card Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).
49'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Che Adams.
45'
Substitution
Jan
Bednarek(35)
off
Jannik
Vestergaard(4)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Redmond.
45'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
42'
free kick won
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
Yellow Card
Schlupp(15)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
41'
free kick won
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
35'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
28'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
20'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
free kick won
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
16'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
16'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
free kick won
Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a fast break.
12'
free kick won
Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
4'
free kick won
Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Stephens (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
3'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
2'
free kick won
Jack Stephens (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
1'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
