Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Palace 1 Southampton 0

Palace1
Zaha13'
Southampton0
Sat 12 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time
Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0.
90'+5'

corner

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
90'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a cross.
90'+5'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur following a fast break.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
88'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.
87'

miss

Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
86'

free kick won

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'

Substitution

Southampton
Che Adams
Che
Adams(10)
off
Shane
Long(7)
on
85'

free kick won

Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

VAR

VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton.
81'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
81'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(25)
on
80'

miss

Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
79'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
78'

free kick won

Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

Substitution

Southampton
William
Smallbone(20)
off
Moussa
Djenepo(12)
on
76'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
75'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James McCarthy
James
McCarthy(22)
off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
74'

miss

Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
72'

free kick won

Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'

free kick won

Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

free kick won

James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
62'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.
58'

Yellow Card

McCarthy(22)
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'

free kick won

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
57'

miss

Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Ings.
56'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand with a headed pass.
53'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jannik Vestergaard with a headed pass.
52'

free kick won

William Smallbone (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'

Yellow Card

Walker-Peters(2)
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'

VAR

VAR Decision: No Red Card Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).
49'

free kick won

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Che Adams.
45'

Substitution

Southampton
Jan
Bednarek(35)
off
Jannik
Vestergaard(4)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0.
45'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Redmond.
45'

corner

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
42'

free kick won

Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

Yellow Card

Schlupp(15)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
41'

free kick won

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
35'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
28'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
20'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

free kick won

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
16'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
16'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

free kick won

Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a fast break.
12'

free kick won

Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
4'

free kick won

Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Stephens (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
3'

corner

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
2'

free kick won

Jack Stephens (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
1'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
6
Scott Dann
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
27
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
41'
substitution icon81'
18
James McArthur
MF
22
James McCarthy
MF
58'
substitution icon74'
10
Andros Townsend
MF
9
Jordan Ayew
S
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
13'

Substitutes

4
Luka Milivojevic
substitution icon74'
7
Max Meyer
13
Wayne Hennessey
23
Michy Batshuayi
25
Eberechi Eze
substitution icon81'
34
Martin Kelly
35
Sam Woods

Starting lineup

1
Alex McCarthy
GK
35
Jan Bednarek
DF
substitution icon45'
3
Ryan Bertrand
DF
5
Jack Stephens
DF
2
Kyle Walker-Peters
DF
51'
8
James Ward-Prowse
MF
20
William Smallbone
MF
substitution icon77'
6
Oriol Romeu
MF
11
Nathan Redmond
MF
9
Danny Ings
S
10
Che Adams
S
substitution icon85'

Substitutes

4
Jannik Vestergaard
substitution icon45'
7
Shane Long
substitution icon85'
12
Moussa Djenepo
substitution icon77'
14
Michael Obafemi
23
Nathan Tella
29
Jake Vokins
44
Fraser Forster
